LSABeautyCall: Our HR Manager gets a makeover with looks to nail your next interview

In conjunction with Labor Month, we are celebrating the unsung heroes of Burda Luxury KL – that is our Human Resource Manager, Yogaletchumy Subramaniam.

Those who keep the show running rarely see the limelight. While we are running from shoots to events, there is one person holding the fort all day long. Without them, the show quite literally can’t go on. That’s why for Human Resource day which falls on 20 May 2023, we call upon the beauty gods for some ideas as we decide to give Yoga, the HR Manager of Burda Luxury Kuala Lumpur a makeover!

We’re not just giving a makeover for fun’s sake. At Lifestyle Asia KL, want to give you readers the juice — and so our HR has also dropped some tips on how to nail your next interview on LSA Beauty Call. If you haven’t seen it yet, Yoga shares some nuggets of wisdom on how to doll yourself up for success.

If you have seen it, we’re here to give you the full guide on how to get the look that’s sure to have that interview in the bag!

Meet our HR Manager

This is our HR Manager – Yoga! We would describe Yoga as fun-loving, kind and supportive. What would we do without our sweet Yoga? A beautiful person inside and out, we want to give her a glow-up so she can see the best version of herself. We want her to feel seen, loved and heard! Who says a HR girl can’t slay?

A makeover is all about the right hair and makeup. For the makeover, we head to Kuala Lumpur’s buzziest blow dry bar, COCOdry, for the perfect do and Estée Lauder for the interview-ready face. For the two looks, we lean on Yoga for her input as the HR Manager on what look is interview appropriate but still gives you that game-face beat.

It’s all about the Prep

The key to a good glam is prep! Starting off with a good base, whether it is the makeup or hair. For the hair, COCOdry uses the Davines Love Curl line made for curly hair. The Love/Curl line from Davines is an ultra-moisturising formulation that cleanses hair while enhancing its volume, and shine without compromising those fabulous curls. For the curly-haired vixens out there, the Davines Love/Curl line is a must cop! Before laying the foundation, your skin needs to be well-hydrated and moisturised. You don’t want any makeup cracking or flaking during your interview!

For the skin prep, we used the legendary elixir from Estée Lauder – the Advanced Night Repair range. The Advanced Night Repair Multi-Recovery Complex and Advanced Night Repair Advanced Super-charged Eye Gel-Creme deeply nourish the skin; preventing any dry flakes from showing through the makeup.

After that shot of hydration, you’ll want to even out the skin tone. Nobody has perfectly even skin but, we have our little trick to achieve that flawless base. The Estée Lauder Double Wear Second Skin Primer brightens and evens skin tone instantly. The resilient polymers give skin-hugging smoothness while making sure that your makeup stays intact for that important interview.

Look 1: Understated Chic

For the first look, we’re giving the corporate girls a look to help them stun but still keeping it interview appropriate. The idea behind this look is allowing you to shine. The key is applying makeup in a way that enhances your natural features instead of changing them.

For the mane, it is about keeping it sleek. Start with your base, here we use the cult favourite Estée Lauder Double Wear Foundation. Need we say more? The Double Wear Foundation gives a medium to full natural 24-hour coverage so you don’t have to worry about your base slipping and sliding throughout the day.

For the eyes, stick to the mattes and use a light hand when applying! We used the Double Wear Gel Eye Pencil in Espresso to pull focus to Yoga’s gorgeous deep-set eyes. Opt for a dark brown colour instead of black for a softer effect. Not ignoring the pout, we use the Estée Lauder Crystal Lipbalm to nourish and hydrate the lips while adding a slight tint of colour.

To top it all off, we pull Yoga’s tresses back in an elegant chignon bun to keep the attention all on the face (and the flawless makeup). To tame the mane, COCOdry uses the Davines More Inside Mousse to make the hair more pliable and uniformed. Once you’ve put together your chic chignon bun, spray down your flyaways with the Davines More Inside Medium Hold Hairspray for a clean finish.

Look 2: Girl Boss

What do you think of when you think HR? We wanted our HR lady to walk the halls of our office like she’s opening for Moschino itself! And she looks like a jaw-dropper if we do say so ourselves. The second look is meant for the girls who want heads to turn when they step into a room. Just because you have an interview doesn’t mean you can’t play with makeup.

Apply the rules from the first look but, play with finishes and textures. Add some sparkle to make those eyes even more memorable! We use the Pure Color Envy Sculpting Eyeshadow palette to smoke out the eye for a more intense look. Pro tip: Keep the focus on one section! If you’re going bold with the eyes, pull back on the rest!

A glamorous hairstyle is just as important as the makeup. COCOdry works its magic and gives Yoga a relaxed Korean wave. The hair is loosened, care-free but not deliberately pinned back.

To achieve this, prep the hair with Davines More Inside Mousse to give the hair body and volume. Once you’ve got the body, start curling your hair in 3-inch sections to give it that signature beach wave.

There you have it — two looks for you to make a great first impression on your next interview! Go forth and girlboss!

editor-in-chief | MARTIN TEO | creative direction MALLIE MARAN | assisted by LOW SUE MAE | photography REAL PIXEL STUDIO | videography POR JIA JUN, YASHNAVI MAHENDRAN & STANLEY LOH CHEN DONG | makeup ANSON TENG, ESTÉE LAUDER | hair styling DAYAH THAMRIN, COCODRY | styling RONN TAN | wardrobe MOSCHINO & KATE SPADE

To shop Davines, click here.

To shop Estée Lauder, click here.

—

LSA Beauty Call is a monthly feature hosted by resident writer and beauty junkie, Mallie Maran. In LSA Beauty Call, Mallie gives you the tips, tricks and lowdown on what’s hot in the beauty world.