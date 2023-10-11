HairRaisingBeauty: 5 hair care tips from Azfar Heri

facebook
Beauty & Grooming
11 Oct 2023 01:52 PM

Mallie Maran

Known for his luscious long locks, Azfar Heri shares five tips on how you can achieve silky smooth tresses.

If you’ve ever clicked onto the star’s profile, you’d notice his hair is always done — and amazing.  When I first met Azfar with his mermaid wave curls, I had assumed he had help from a stylist. To my surprise, he shares that he did it all himself. That is why it was a no-brainer that I had to sit him down to learn about his hair care secrets. 

Here are five hair care tips from Azfar Heri

Azfar Heri wears Kit Woo.

#1 Oils and Serum

As much as we’d hope for it to be true, shiny, long locks don’t just appear out of the blue one morning. You have to work for it. “When applying hair serum, always apply when wet,” Azfar states. “I apply Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil and Mise en Scene Perfect Serum to maintain my hair.”

The Magic Elixir

Mise en Scène Perfect Serum
Mise en Scène Perfect Serum

#2 Double Cleanse

Doubling cleansing isn’t just for the face! “If your hair is very oily on the day of, do a double cleanse,” Azfar advises. “So, you really get the grime out.” Much like a facial double cleanse, the first cleanse removes the product buildup, sweat and grime while the second cleanse penetrates deeper to clean the scalp. 

#3 Conditioner 

“Never let your conditioner touch your roots!”, Azfar asserts. The scalp produces sebum to nourish the scalp and application of conditioner on the roots will cause overproduction of sebum — which leads to greasy, flat hair. A big no!

#4 Trial and Error

“I’ve tried many hair products and I’m incredibly loyal to Olaplex because it just works on my hair,” Azfar shares. “With hair care, it’s just like skincare — a lot of trial and error. There have been shampoos I’ve used that caused hair fall. So, it really is just a lot of testing.” 

Cleanse The Day Off

#5 Hot and Cold 

Blow drying is an everyday practice but most hair damage comes from this. Azfar shares how to dry your hair without jeopardising your crowning glory. “Make sure you always use moderate heat from a distance. Don’t get too close!”, Azfar warns. “And at the very last few minutes, blast it with cold shot air to set.”

Find out more about Azfar Heri & Imran Bard in the latest issue of LSA Digital Cover Vol. 015 HERE.

Olaplex Azfar Heri Mise en Scene
Mallie Maran

Bornean born and bred, Mallie enjoys luscious skincare, a bottle of bubbly and chic garments. With a background in Public Relations and Journalism, Mallie is now exploring the world of writing. When not hunched over the laptop, Mallie can be found exploring the latest bars or at home recharging with a face mask.

