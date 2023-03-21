facebook
Home > Beauty & Grooming > Hong Kong-Taiwanese actress Shu Qi named Tom Ford Beauty Attaché
Hong Kong-Taiwanese actress Shu Qi named Tom Ford Beauty Attaché
Beauty & Grooming
21 Mar 2023 10:24 AM

Hong Kong-Taiwanese actress Shu Qi named Tom Ford Beauty Attaché

Mallie Maran

Tom Ford Beauty announces Shu Qi as its latest beauty attaché.

It’s been a busy week for Shu Qi as she’s been snatching up ambassadorships left and right. Her latest endeavour sees her as Tom Ford Beauty’s newest ambassador. 

Hot off her announcement as ambassador for Michael Kors, the enigmatic actress and fashion icon is adding Beauty Attaché for Tom Ford Beauty on top of her long list of accolades. In her debut campaign, Shu Qi stuns as she encapsulates Tom Ford’s vision of modern glamour. The acclaimed star brings the vivacious Electric Cherry, alluring Cherry Smoke and the seductive Lost Cherry to life. She displays seductive magnetism in every shot — a Tom Ford signature

“I am honoured to be the new attaché for Tom Ford Beauty,” exclaims Shu Qi, “a brand that has redefined modern luxury for the 21st century. I look forward to this exciting partnership.”

Shu Qi joins South Korean actor Gong Yoo as beauty attachés repping the luxury brand ranging from cosmetics to fragrances.

Learn more about Tom Ford Beauty HERE.

Tom Ford Beauty Shu Qi
Hong Kong-Taiwanese actress Shu Qi named Tom Ford Beauty Attaché

Mallie Maran

Bornean born and bred, Mallie enjoys luscious skincare, a bottle of bubbly and chic garments. With a background in Public Relations and Journalism, Mallie is now exploring the world of writing. When not hunched over the laptop, Mallie can be found exploring the latest bars or at home recharging with a face mask.

Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiakl

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.