It’s time to heal and manage your skin with these anti-stress skincare products

Experiencing acne and patchy skin? Take some time off and focus on yourself with these skincare products to ease your skin condition and elevate your mood.

With a hectic schedule, it’s normal to feel overwhelmed. Understanding the connection between our mind and skin is crucial when you’re seeing dramatic changes. Thankfully, there are a plethora of skincare products in the market that offer incredible anti-stress benefits — look for ingredients formulated with hyaluronic acid, antioxidants and peptides. Start by identifying what your skin really needs before searching for your ideal skincare products.

Believe it or not, when you are stressed, the pores on your skin will be clogged, and your skin will therefore dehydrate and produce acne. Quoted from InStyle, “Acne breakouts caused by excess cortisol production, along with premature signs of ageing due to a lack of collagen and elastin are a few ways stress can manifest itself on your face.” Finding the right anti-stress product that can boost hydration, prevent ageing and calm the skin is what you need to achieve that healthy-looking glow. With our curated guide, we’ve gathered the latest 2022 products to add to your routine. In addition, a good spa day goes hand-in-hand to relieve stress. Be sure to check out our guide to the best hotel spas in KL.

Check out our top 5 anti-stress skincare products :

Hero image credit: Supergoop!; Featured image credit: Tatcha