It’s time to heal and manage your skin with these anti-stress skincare products

Experiencing acne and patchy skin? Take some time off and focus on yourself with these skincare products to ease your skin condition and elevate your mood.
With a hectic schedule, it’s normal to feel overwhelmed. Understanding the connection between our mind and skin is crucial when you’re seeing dramatic changes. Thankfully, there are a plethora of skincare products in the market that offer incredible anti-stress benefits — look for ingredients formulated with hyaluronic acid, antioxidants and peptides. Start by identifying what your skin really needs before searching for your ideal skincare products.
Believe it or not, when you are stressed, the pores on your skin will be clogged, and your skin will therefore dehydrate and produce acne. Quoted from InStyle, “Acne breakouts caused by excess cortisol production, along with premature signs of ageing due to a lack of collagen and elastin are a few ways stress can manifest itself on your face.” Finding the right anti-stress product that can boost hydration, prevent ageing and calm the skin is what you need to achieve that healthy-looking glow. With our curated guide, we’ve gathered the latest 2022 products to add to your routine. In addition, a good spa day goes hand-in-hand to relieve stress. Be sure to check out our guide to the best hotel spas in KL.
Check out our top 5 anti-stress skincare products :
If you catch yourself working late nights, here’s how you can refresh the skin without looking fatigued. Tatcha’s latest Texture Tonic is a gentle exfoliating treatment for those dealing with textured, congested skin. With a few drops of this elixir, you will experience a healthy glow, thanks to the fruit AHAs, niacinamide, Japanese Mugwort, and wild rose. The product gently exfoliates the skin by minimising oil without stripping the skin off it entirely. Plus, it helps calm any redness and evens out the skin tone. Start by cleansing the face before applying the Texture Tonic, then use your favourite essence and finish it off with a hydrating moisturiser, and finally, you’re good to go.
The three main causes of dehydration are lack of sleep, air-conditioning and not drinking enough water. With The Inkey List’s Omega Water Cream, you can bid goodbye to dry patches and dull skin. Its water-based gel formula is lightweight yet offers long-lasting hydration while maintaining an even skin tone. Perfect for all skin types, the Omega Water Cream helps balance the skin for a plump yet luminous effect. To experience the excellent benefits, massage a small amount onto a dampened face twice a day.
Introducing Pai Skincare, an organic skincare line that uses natural ingredients to target sensitivity, especially if you’re dealing with dehydrated skin. Start by incorporating Resurrection Girl into your routine to boost moisture in the skin. Thanks to the resurrection plant (a desert plant that can survive extreme dehydration), all you need is 10 minutes out of your hectic schedule to recharge with this ultra-hydrating mask. Your skin will feel smoother, calmer and more hydrated. Use their Back To Life serum and Love & Haight moisturiser for an even better result.
Thanks to Supergoop!’s latest creation, incorporating Vitamin C into your skincare routine is possible with the Daily Dose Vitamin C + SPF 40. Formulated with vitamin C, SPF and blue-light fighter, this 30ml serum helps brighten while offering protection from UV and blue light. It also evens out the skin by toning down dark spots and dullness. It’s honestly the best of both worlds.
Get rid of fine lines and dry skin with Biossance’s Squalane + Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum. This magical serum is formulated with hyaluronic acid, polyglutamic acid, and squalane, which helps pump moisture and collagen production in the skin. All you need is one dropper full to feel the healing benefits for a stress-free skin. Your skin will be left bouncy with continuous hydration all day long.