Make-up for men: How to get that signature Peter Philips Dior boy look

Heading out for a big event? Cameras in your face? We got all the deets on how to get the signature debonair Peter Philips Dior boy look.

Some of you out there may feel hesitant at the thought of wearing makeup. However, make-up for men doesn’t necessarily mean you have to pack on the eyeshadow and blush. Men’s makeup is a subtle art. If you’ve seen the look from Dior Men’s Summer 2024 show, then you’ll know what we’re talking about. You can’t be too heavy-handed or you’ll look too made up, but too light of a hand will have you looking no different.

The art lies in the tools. In every ‘boy make-up bag’, there are three must-have essentials for any beat: the sponge, the foundation brush and the concealer brush. For the uninitiated, a sponge is great place to start if you haven’t yet mastered brushes. Sponges deliver a more natural coverage when applying foundation. Remember to pat and not swipe! For the days when you need fuller coverage, a dense foundation brush will be your number-one. Lastly, a fluffy concealer brush is great when it comes to blending those pesky spots and hard-to-reach corners of the face.

From the tools, formulation and coverage to the finishing touch, the devil is in the details. We’re giving you the low-down on how to get that sculpted debonair look.

Start with the Prep

We can hear you behind the screen sighing: “I came for the make-up look!” But trust us when we say, the skin is everything when it comes to creating the perfect ‘no-makeup’ makeup look. A well-moisturised mug is just as integral as the foundation laid on top of it. So before you lay down the spackle, you’ll need to prep your skin and ensure it’s in its most optimal state for a beat.

We’re going for youthful glowing skin and the Dior Capture Totale Le Sérum delivers just that! The anti-ageing serum firms, plumps and brightens, preventing any foundation from cracking and seeping into fine lines. After your skin’s gotten a boost of hydration, the next step is priming – every canvas needs to be primed before painting begins. Peter Philips applies the Dior Backstage Face & Body Primer in 001 Universal to add luminosity and blur skin.

Your Skin but Better Base

Of course, no Peter Philips look would be without that velvety skin. We’re sure you’ve heard of the infamous Dior Backstage Face & Body Foundation. Well, it’s back and better than ever! The re-formulated foundation lives up to the hype of its former self.

Formulated with beauty-enhancing pigments, the foundation blends seamlessly into the skin to give you a natural velvet finish that looks good on and off camera. To create depth and definition to the face, Peter Philips applies the Dior Backstage Face & Body Flash Perfector Concealer on the temples, nose and cheekbones to highlight the high points of the face.

The Gaze

For men’s makeup, you’ll want to pull focus into the eyes with the brows. To achieve this, fill in any sparse areas with the Diorshow Brow Styler.

While the ultra-fine brow pencil might be intimidating, don’t fret fellas — the ultra-fine pencil paired with a light hand will give you natural-looking brow strokes. Once you have your desired shape, use the spoolie brush to blend any rough edges.

To keep your brows in place, apply the Diorshow On Set Brow by brushing it to your desired shape. The waterproof Diorshow brow mascara will give an extra lift to the brow and a visibly fuller look. So, if you’re worried about any pigment running, fret not!

Plush Lips

Plump, well-hydrated lips never go out of style. Peter Philips uses the Dior Addict Lip Maximizer in 001 Pink for a touch of colour and shine. How can we do a Dior boy look without the iconic Dior gloss?

Infused with cherry oil and hyaluronic acid, the gloss plumps and hydrates the lips while giving you that glass-like shine. For a natural effect, use a light hand when applying the gloss to achieve that natural look.