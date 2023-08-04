Red, black, and Afgan: Celebrating the launch of Armani Make-up Lab in Southeast Asia

You have only this weekend left to experience the first Armani Make-up Lab in Southeast Asia, happening until 6th August 2023 at Mid Valley Centre Court, Kuala Lumpur.

Yes, you’ve seen it all over Instagram and TikTok — Afgan performed at Mid Valley Center Court last night in conjunction with the launch of the first Armani Make-up Lab in Southeast Asia. The sensational Indonesian singer had the crowd swooning and singing along to his hit tunes including MIA/Say I’m Sorry, Panah Asmara and Bukan Cinta Biasa.

Before his performance, Lifestyle Asia KL had the money-cannot-buy interview opportunity with the baby-faced singer. Afgan unveiled that Sheila Majid has been one of his greatest inspirations and even teased with a little verse from his favourite song of the legendary Queen of Jazz.

What song exactly you might ask? Watch the video below — Afgan also shared his skincare routine and more.

A sea of people dressed in red and black swamped the pop-up space, surrounded by fans of Afgan at all corners (and floors) of the centre court. The event was also graced by YAM Tengku Zatashah Binti Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah of Selangor.

As part of the Make-up Lab, guests were treated to a range of engaging activities and experiences — from exploring Armani Beauty’s signature Light Sculpt Service to discovering the perfect fragrance the brand has to offer. There were also interactive beauty stations and personalised gifting services available as well at the pop-up.

Head over to the Armani Make-up Lab and trace all of Afgan’s footsteps on the stage while discovering the most coveted fragrances and beauty products including Power Fabric+ Foundation, Lip Maestro Satin Lipstick, and Afgan’s favourite Acqua di Gio.

Armani Make-up Lab will be at Mid Valley Megamall, Centre Court until 6th August 2023, Sunday for all beauty enthusiasts to experience. Don’t miss it!