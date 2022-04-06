Beauty Bandwagon: 17 most luxurious foundations to own

Treating your skin well from the inside and out is important. You drink plenty of water and eat your veggies. You go through a rigorous 10-step skincare routine every night and ensure you use only the best products. But go one step further and treat your skin to a good dose of luxurious foundations made of the best skincare ingredients.

In fact, most reputable makeup products in the market now are imbued with an ingredient or two that’s nutritious for all skin types. Not wanting to be left behind, high-end brands, like Fenty Beauty, Bobbi Brown, Urban Decay, have picked up on this trend, too.

So where should you start looking? Take your cue from Clé de Peau Beauté’s twinkling jar of La Crème. The RM2,756 cream is one of the priciest moisturisers in the world and contains high-tech ingredients such as golden silk extracted from platinum golden cocoons specially reared for the brand. It also recently debuted its foundation version — the result of 20 years of innovation that’s made with Illuminating Veil Infusion — a combination of rare extracts and oils.

But Clé de Peau Beauté was not the first. Other high-end brands such as La Prairie carry products like the Skin Caviar Concealer Foundation. It’s infused with caviar — a potent ingredient that’s said to come with anti-ageing properties.

While you’re still deciding whether it’s worth dropping a few thousand on high-end foundations, here’s our list that could just help you make up your mind.

Here are the best luxury foundations to get your hands on

Hero and featured image credit: MART PRODUCTION/Pexels