Beauty Bandwagon: 17 most luxurious foundations to own

Treating your skin well from the inside and out is important. You drink plenty of water and eat your veggies. You go through a rigorous 10-step skincare routine every night and ensure you use only the best products. But go one step further and treat your skin to a good dose of luxurious foundations made of the best skincare ingredients.
In fact, most reputable makeup products in the market now are imbued with an ingredient or two that’s nutritious for all skin types. Not wanting to be left behind, high-end brands, like Fenty Beauty, Bobbi Brown, Urban Decay, have picked up on this trend, too.
So where should you start looking? Take your cue from Clé de Peau Beauté’s twinkling jar of La Crème. The RM2,756 cream is one of the priciest moisturisers in the world and contains high-tech ingredients such as golden silk extracted from platinum golden cocoons specially reared for the brand. It also recently debuted its foundation version — the result of 20 years of innovation that’s made with Illuminating Veil Infusion — a combination of rare extracts and oils.
But Clé de Peau Beauté was not the first. Other high-end brands such as La Prairie carry products like the Skin Caviar Concealer Foundation. It’s infused with caviar — a potent ingredient that’s said to come with anti-ageing properties.
While you’re still deciding whether it’s worth dropping a few thousand on high-end foundations, here’s our list that could just help you make up your mind.
Here are the best luxury foundations to get your hands on
Hero and featured image credit: MART PRODUCTION/Pexels
Jump To / Table of Contents
- La Mer The Soft Fluid Long Wear Foundation
- Dior Prestige La Creme de Teint
- Chanel Sublimage Le Teint
- La Prairie Skin Caviar Concealer Foundation SPF15
- Clé de Peau Beauté The Foundation
- Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation
- Chantecaille Future Skin
- Charlotte Tilbury Light Wonder Foundation
- Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint
- CHANEL VITALUMIÈRE AQUA
- Tarte Shape Tape Cloud Foundation
- RMS Beauty “Un” Cover-up Concealer
- Natura Bisse Diamond Cocoon Sheer Cream
- Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation
- TOM FORD BEAUTY Shade And Illuminate Soft Radiance Foundation SPF 50/PA++++
- GUERLAIN Parure Gold - Gold Radiance Foundation
- Gucci Fluide De Beauté Fini Naturel
The Creme de La Mer is an old favourite, used even by the likes of Jennifer Lopez. The key ingredient that makes Creme de La Mer so coveted lies in the Miracle Broth, the legendary healing concoction that helped its founder Dr. Max Huber restore his skin type after he suffered burns. While the Miracle Broth has since seen many improvements, it gets its potency from sea kelp and other natural ingredients that work to moisturise your skin. The Soft Fluid Long Wear Foundation contains the Miracle Broth to bring that same hydration and anti-ageing properties to your skin while covering your imperfections.
Dior’s skincare department is indeed sizeable, but the Prestige La Creme is especially known for its key ingredient: the Rose de Granville — a variety of roses from Granville that thrive in harsh climates while maintaining its beauty. It is treasured for its enhanced regenerative potential and is also found as an ingredient in the Dior Prestige La Creme de Teint to give its wearer a fresh, plumped and velvety smooth skin day after day. Enjoy a soft focus finish with this foundation.
At the heart of Chanel Sublimage’s potency is Vanilla Planifolia, a variant of vanilla that hails from the island of Madagascar. The plant is known for its extraordinary regenerating properties, making it a vital ingredient for anti-ageing skincare. One of the hydrating ingredients in the product is Intense Vanilla Planifolia water, which gives strength and vitality to the skin, while diamond powder reflects light and gives skin an illuminating radiance.
The legendary Skin Caviar Concealer Foundation SPF15 is rich in nutrients from the sea and is said to lift and firm skin like no other. It contains anti-ageing properties and gives excellent coverage without caking up on the skin or sinking into fine lines and wrinkles. The additional cream concealer on the lid also helps to cover up fine lines around the eyes and neutralises dark under-eye circles. Definitely, a full coverage foundation for you to try.
Clé de Peau Beauté Le Fond de Teint is as beautifully designed on the outside as it is well-formulated on the inside. The multi-faceted design of the jar reflects so much light that it is reminiscent of a precious stone. The foundation contains Illuminating Complex, a product that blurs imperfections on the skin while improving firmness and hydration in the long run. As the brand’s ambassador, Amanda Seyfried attests, “I love how it doesn’t just cover up imperfections but works with your skin to bring to light its natural qualities.”
Achieve a naturally flawless look with one of the best luxury foundations by Giorgio Armani. Its lightweight texture glides smoothly across your skin to give you an even skin tone. Besides, the foundation is an oil-free formula that keeps skin hydrated and is much suitable for dry skin, combination skin and normal skin. The product has an extensive shade range to match every complexion.
Say hello to one of the most innovative Japanese oil-free luxury foundations from Chantecaille. Infused with botanical ingredients such as rosemary, chamomile, aloe vera and rice bran, this formula is ideal for those with sensitive skin types. The foundation blends well with the skin and provides medium to full coverage.
Try on this lightweight foundation by Charlotte Tilbury to seamlessly blur imperfections and reduce signs of ageing. The formula is packed with emollient esters, mica and silicones, which offers a gliding effect for easy application. Let the moisturising ingredients of the solution work their magic and give your skin a radiant finish, satiny glow.
Ilia has crafted this unique 3-1 serum-like foundation that blends makeup, skincare and sun protection. Concocted with a mix of Hyaluronic acid, Niacinamide and plant-based Squalene, this foundation not only blurs flaws but also helps minimises the appearance of wrinkles and gives a subtle, dewy finish. Besides, it’s free of toxic chemicals and locks in moisture to keep your skin plump and even-toned. In short, this foundation takes your skin on a joy ride.
If you love a refined look, you must first start with a smooth base. And Chanel’s VITALUMIÈRE AQUA precisely delivers that. This fluid foundation contains Hyaluronic acid that provides optimum hydration, complemented by SPF 15. The gentle texture of this solution blends well with every skin type and enables a flawless finish.
Formulated with the unique tape technology™, the cloud foundation by Tarte actually makes your real skin soft and fluffy like a blob of cloud. The solution offers decent coverage whilst protecting your mature skin from harmful UV rays. The cloud 9 complex in the foundation thoroughly moisturises your skin to keep it supple for almost 24 hours.
Let your skin soak in the goodness of coconut oil, cocoa butter and jojoba oil by applying RMS Beauty’s “Un” Cover-up Concealer. The creamy formula seamlessly blends with your skin while intensely conditioning it from within. Extra benefits of the foundation include a staying power of 12 hours and that it does not cake even after wearing throughout the day.
Defend your skin from external pollutants and maintain its overall health with the help of this sheer formula cream from Natura Bisse. The solution contains Hyaluronic acid and AquaMagnet, which are two of the most essential ingredients that balance your skin’s hydration level. The infusion of Fermentus glaciarium in this sheer foundation further softens your skin’s texture to rid it of wrinkles and fine lines.
Yet again, Fenty amazes us with a bestseller in the form of the Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation. The formula feels lightweight and evenly spreads across the skin to provide a medium to full coverage matte look. This range is highly inclusive, with 50 different shades for you to explore. The best thing is that the formula is sweat-resistant, leaves a soft-matte finish and is one of the best full coverage foundations.
Illuminate your skin with the magic touch of Tom Ford Beauty’s soft radiance foundation that’s formulated with a blend of light-diffusing powders and advanced elastomers. The other ingredients in the solution include natural oils extracted from acai berries, andiroba and noni fruit that help nourish and calm your skin muscles to maintain the skin’s softness. The foundation also provides sun protection with SPF 50.
Inspired by the powerful essence of gold, a symbol of eternal beauty, Guerlain brings forth a recreation of its Parure Gold foundation that delivers flawless, youthful-looking skin. The foundation emanates a musky, floral fragrance, reminding you of an orchard of fresh fruits. It contains dual-faceted golden pigments that lend a luminous silk touch to mature skin, making you glow.
Let your skin express itself through a warm glow by applying the innovative Fluide De Beauté Fini Naturel foundation crafted by Gucci. Feather-light and water-based, this foundation does not crease and leave any residue. It blends flawlessly and gives you a healthy complexion with light coverage. The product is cruelty-free and clinically tested, meaning it’s safe for use on all skin types.
Frequently Asked Questions
How to choose foundations as per skin type?
To find the ideal shade of your foundation, apply a pea-sized amount on your neck or jawline. If the solution blends seamlessly with your skin tone without darkening your complexion or leaving a whitish cast, you know that you’ve found the right foundation.
How to apply foundations?
You may use a foundation brush or simply your fingertips to apply a coat of good foundation as the makeup base. Apply tiny blobs of the foundation all over your face and neck and gently tap the solution into your skin as popular makeup artists do. Do not massage your face in circular motions (like you do in case of applying creams), as it’ll push the solution around and turn your skin type somewhat flaky.
What are the types of foundations available in the market?
There are numerous luxury foundations for all skin tones and every skin type that beauty editors use in the makeup world. These are easily available in the market today. These include fluid/liquid transfer-proof foundations or in the form of powder, serum, cream, tint, whipped mousse for a lighter finish.
Are there any side effects of applying foundation daily?
As each of us has a different skin type and might be allergic to certain ingredients used in a product, it is best to first do spot testing to check if the foundation suits you. You can do so by applying a small amount of the foundation on the inside of your forearm to check whether your skin is reacting to it.
Besides that, wearing makeup regularly can clog your pores along with environmental aggressors and give rise to premature signs of ageing. But if you must apply makeup throughout the day, make sure you wash it off completely before going to bed and moisturise your skin with a gentle night cream. Additionally, remember to keep your makeup brushes clean.
How to make my foundation last long?
An oil-free primer with vitamin E might come in handy to hold your foundation in place and give more coverage for long hours along with skincare benefits.