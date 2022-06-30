7 affordable mascaras for long, fluttery lashes

When you think of the best affordable mascaras, the iconic L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara definitely springs to mind. But it’s not the only fabulous affordable option for lengthening your lashes. To prove it to even the most ardent beauty enthusiast, we’ve compiled a list of the best affordable mascaras for you to peruse. What’s better than saving money and getting the prettiest lashes of your life?
Get your hands on these affordable mascaras for voluminous lashes
This list includes the finest options available right now, regardless of your desired lash style. Are you seeking for thick lashes to flaunt on your next night out? What about the best-ever lengthening mascara for sky-high lashes? Or are you a natural-look fan who just wants a little definition before racing out the door in the morning? Don’t worry, we guarantee that this list includes your next favourite pick.
Here’s to having the most gorgeous lashes on your next night out or event! Take a stroll along the beauty aisles while picking up your daily essentials to check out these other options, and no one has to know that you paid next to nothing to achieve them.
With a liquid ink formula and patented fanning brush with ten layers of bristles, the intensifying mascara grabs layer upon layer of lashes to create a clump-free, plumped up look, lifting and fanning out corner-to-corner for fuller looking lashes.
Take your lashes to paradise with voluptuous volume & intense length. Soft wavy bristle brush holds the maximum amount of formula. 200+ bristles catch every lash for a dramatic volumizing effect. Enriched with cornflower extract, rose oil and castor oil. Silky smooth formula glides on evenly and easily. This volumizing and lengthening mascara delivers a full lash fringe that’s feathery soft.
Achieve instant lash lift with Lottie London’s #CURLBOSS ultra-curling, lengthening mascara. One quick swipe instantly lifts lashes or layer for a more intense, curled, long lash look!
Elevate your expectations with the NYX Professional Makeup On The Rise Volume Liftscara Mascara! This ultra-pigmented formula catches and coats lashes in matte black colour for quick-charge lift and volume in just a few strokes. Featuring an innovative applicator shape and an elastomer brush head, the part-hourglass, part-rounded brush delivers high drama, intense volume and serious elevation!
Take your lashes to the next dimension with The Revolution 5D Extreme Extension Mascara. Dubbed as one of the best mascara yet, this game-changing mascara helps achieve instant length, lift, definition, stretch and volume in as little as just one swipe.
Give your lashes the attention they deserve with the e.l.f. Cosmetics Big Mood Waterproof Mascara. The smooth, creamy, waterproof, smudge and flake free formula is paired with an hour-glass shaped brush for lashes that are separated, defined, lifted and voluminous all day long.
Take your lashes to new heights with the Milani Highly Rated Anti Gravity Mascara. With an hour-glass shapes, moulded brush, this mascara coats every lash in an intense black formula that instantly delivers extreme volume, length and lift. Infused with nourishing castor oil, this mascara applies seamlessly without clumping or smudging for up to 24 hours of flawless wear.
