8 best bronzers to cop for that perfect sun-kissed glow

As summer starts to approach, it’s fair to dream of having perfectly tanned skin. The natural summer dream aesthetic is a sun-kissed glow that adds definition and makes you look like you’ve been luxuriously sunbathing on some beautiful beach, but no tan is worth the risks of sunburns and overexposure to UV rays. Here are some bronzers in India to give you that perfect sun-kissed glow.

The best under-the-radar bronzers in 2022:

A good bronzer can be used to add definition. It can enhance cheekbones, collarbones and the jawline. It’s all about adding light and shade, creating shapes, and achieving a natural-looking lit-from-within radiance.

How to find the perfect bronzer?

It all comes down to working with your natural skin tone. Most experts recommend opting for a bronzer that is one or two shades darker than your actual skin tone, but it is also important to know your undertone and whether you are cool, warm, or neutral. Those with warm undertones may use golden bronzers, while those with cool undertones can choose peach tones. It might be difficult to find the perfect shade if you’re neutral, but pink tones are ideal generally.

It’s entirely up to you to decide on a level of consistency. Powder formulations are often preferred for their mattifying effect on oily skin, while cream and liquid bronzers provide a very natural, glowy look on dry or normal skin.

How to apply bronzer?

Step 1: Dip a makeup brush in bronzer and sweep it around your cheekbones and around the perimeter of your faces, such as your temples and forehead—basically all the places where the sun typically hits. If you like a more sculpted look, run the brush down the edge of your jawline to define it.

Step 2: The trick to achieving a natural bronze look is to blend it out—and then blend some more. Blend in small, gentle circles to soften the harsh lines and create a seamless finish.

Step 3: To avoid overdoing it with bronzer, add warmth to your nose, chin, and neck with whatever product is left on your brush.

Whether you’re looking for a glistening golden colour that serves as a fantastic highlighter or a matte brown that’s perfect for contouring, our top recommendations for the best bronzers are listed below.