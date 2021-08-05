Pink lipsticks have been an all-time favourite of anyone who loves make-up and this trend does not wish to go away anytime soon.

And even though red lipsticks may seem like a classic, everyone needs a flushed lip look on their day out or for that virtual meeting. The colour pink may seem like it is not meant to compliment all tones, but with the right shade and proper styling, you can pull it off no matter where you go.

While the lighter shades of pink are more suitable for everyday wear, the darker and bolder shades can definitely make a statement and help you stand out in the crowd. So if you are hoping to add a pretty pink lipstick to your make-up kit, here are some of the options you can choose from right now. From matte to glossy and bright pink to nude pink lipstick, we have listed them all. Go on, take a look!

(Hero Image Credit : Suzy Hazelwood/Pexels; Featured Image Credit : Shiny Diamond/Pexels)