Pink lipsticks have been an all-time favourite of anyone who loves make-up and this trend does not wish to go away anytime soon.
And even though red lipsticks may seem like a classic, everyone needs a flushed lip look on their day out or for that virtual meeting. The colour pink may seem like it is not meant to compliment all tones, but with the right shade and proper styling, you can pull it off no matter where you go.
While the lighter shades of pink are more suitable for everyday wear, the darker and bolder shades can definitely make a statement and help you stand out in the crowd. So if you are hoping to add a pretty pink lipstick to your make-up kit, here are some of the options you can choose from right now. From matte to glossy and bright pink to nude pink lipstick, we have listed them all. Go on, take a look!
(Hero Image Credit : Suzy Hazelwood/Pexels; Featured Image Credit : Shiny Diamond/Pexels)
If you are a fan of the pink shade, the Pillow Talk collection is what you need to take a look at. The Matte Revolution Lipstick is available in a dreamy nude pink colour and gives your lips a natural blush hue, a fuller look, and the ultimate matte finish. This shade is perfect for a casual look.
This matte lipstick is enriched with Lipstick tree and orchid extract to protect, soften, and hydrate your lips. It also contains a perfect blend of oils and wax for smoother application and a soothing and long-lasting effect.
Available in 41 different shades, the Makeup Forever Rouge Artist Lipsticks is the best for your everyday use. The shape of the stick, combined with the creamy texture of the product, makes it incredibly easy and effortless to get that perfect pout from all corners of your lips.
With a beautiful satin finish, this hydrating lipstick has a variety of hues, especially a different shade of pink suitable for all skin tones. The colour and hydration can last up to 24 hours. Go for the Fierce Flamingo pink shade to add a pop of colour to your overall look.
For the perfect intense colour and a creamy, lasting finish, the Rimmel Lasting Finish Lipstick is an essential addition to your makeup kit. This timeless beauty has the quintessential shades of pink for all types of occasions, from bare nude to bright lights.
If you want a lip colour that is sure to turn heads, this is your go-to lipstick. It stays put for up to eight hours, has a creamy, smooth, and comfortable texture, and offers a fantastic colour selection at an incredibly budget-friendly price.
Nyx Professional Makeup has come up with its first-ever custom-designed bullet, the beautiful heart-stamped Shout Loud Satin Lipstick. Offering a wide range of colours, including more than five different pinks, this sultry lip colour is infused with the goodness of nourishing ingredients, such as shea and mango butter, and sesame seed oil to hydrate and moisturise your lips. From bubblegum pink to a lighter tone, these colours are extravagant and promise a shine like none other.
If you are a fan of nothing but the flattering pink, the Honest Beauty Lip Crayon is the ideal next-buy for you. It offers eight plus variety of colours to help you up the beauty quotient for any event.
Somewhere between a glossy and a semi matte finish, this lip crayon is gentle on your lips with the help of all the natural ingredients packed formula, prevents dryness, and gives you the most supple pout.
In the shade Pink Ice, the Wet and Wild Silk Finish Lipstick makes an excellent statement as a pop-out colour. Enriched with macadamia nut oil, aloe vera, vitamin A and vitamin E, this pink lipstick is creamy, rich, and has a buildable wash of color that is highly pigmented. From light rose pink to blue-toned pink to dark pink frost, the shades are suitable for all.
It looks like the collection is undoubtedly dedicated to the colour pink. With over 14 different shades of soft pink, this range by BH Cosmetics is here to pamper your lips with the gorgeousness of its rosy hues. A comfortable, light-weight formula, this Cashmere Cream Matte Lipstick has a rich pigment, a creamy texture, and an exceptional matte finish that lasts without flaking, fading, or feathering.
This liquid pink lipstick is available in two superb shades, Creamy Pink and Plum Berry, amplifying your pout with its non-drying and long-lasting formula. For a lovely, soft, and plush finish, the applicator has a pointed curve tip that helps you apply it in one swipe and gives an excellent colour payoff.
Ofra is offering three gorgeous shades of pink lipstick in its X Manny MUA collection. Aries, which is nude with peach undertones, Charmed is mauve pink, and Hypno, a burgundy shade, are highly popular with their fabulous matte finish and unparalleled pigmentation.
With its smudge-proof, creamy, long-lasting formula and the doe-foot applicator, apply it to your lips as desired and get ready to sweep people off their feet!
Anastasia Beverly Hills sought to bring to the market a flattering collection of pink lipsticks that are unique, formulated with several different finishes, long-lasting, and ideal for all hours of the day.
Available in many shades, suitable for over 50 different skin tones, the Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick has been voted one of the year’s top-most favourite lipsticks.
The era of lip gloss is on its way back and we are ready for it. The Revolution Pro Crystal Gloss Dreamer is an instant lip plumper with its dazzling shimmer that gives a beautiful reflective glaze to your lips. Dreamer, a dusty nude pink, is a sheer shimmer lip colour and gloss that you can wear on bare lips for a juicy look or on top of any lipstick for a bright, glossy sheen.
As the name suggests, this pink lipstick by Maybelline is genuinely made for all with its wide range of pink options. A collection of six different lip colours, it boasts of sensational results on each possible skin tone.
Each shade has an ultra-rich formula, which is comfortable, glides smoothly, and you can wear it up to eight hours. With its ability to give your lips a satin finish, this collection is definitely an eye-catcher and goes with every skin tone. Our choice of pink is ‘fuchsia for me’ that will definitely take your casual blue jeans and white shirt look a notch up.
The ideal pink lipstick for an all-glam look, this shade of Dusky Sound Pink by Antipodes is the perfect lip colour to add some spirit and vibrancy to your overall look. This rosy pink colour has a creamy formula enriched with Argan oil, avocado, and Evening Primrose to nourish your lips and offer comfort and softness. Suitable for all skin tones, this lip colour is a must-have in your vanity.
Boost and intensify your pout with the help of the best pink lipsticks available in the L’oreal Paris Infallible Very Matte Lip Crayon collection. Carefully curated to keep your lips soft, supple, and conditioned, this pink lipstick is infused with jojoba oil and vitamin E, which nourish the skin beneath the outer layer of the lips.
The lip crayon is undoubtedly crack and crease-resistant and looks untouched for up to six hours. Over 12 seductive and attractive shades, from everyday nudes to ravishing pinks, this collection is a must-have for all the ladies out there regardless of their skin tone.
As cute as it looks, it is even fiercer. With its strong and bold pigment, the Pink Lady is one of the many high-quality and best pink lipsticks that this collection has in store.
The Tonymoly Panda’s Dream Glossy Lip Crayon is an antioxidant-rich formula enriched with the goodness of pomegranate and bamboo extracts that soften the lips and prevent cracks and chapping. The rounded crayon bullet, covered with a cute panda-shaped lid, gives the pink lipstick ultimate precision and control for flawless application.
Pink is not just a colour, it is a whole mood. Whether you are wearing a casual outfit, a business attire or an evening dress, a little pink shine on your lips with take your look to another level. Most of the brands now offer a variety of colours that suit different skin types and tones. From soft pinks to bold and bright ones, the options out there are endless.