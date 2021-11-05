10 smudge-free matte lipsticks that won’t budge under your face mask

There’s nothing more embarrassing than taking off your face mask and having your lipstick smudged. Luckily, these matte lipsticks can come to the rescue.
The best thing about matte lipsticks is that they make your lips look plump, have a feathery light feel, and rarely smudge under a face mask.
The look might go back to as far as the 1930s, but it’s still as current today, and it’s incredible how transformative a swipe of a good matte lipstick can be. Because of their texture and finish, these products are also perfect for wearing under face masks. Unlike glossy or shimmery iterations, the formula here adheres to the lips much better, and is versatile enough to be blurred out at the edges or worn boldly.
Matte lipsticks of the past might’ve gotten a bad rep for being extremely drying for the lips, but times have changed and so have formulations.
From budget friendly picks from L’oreal to bougie versions from Hermès, here are the best options that are comfortable enough for all-day wear, beautifully pigmented, and long-lasting, so you’ll never have to worry about looking like a demented clown when you remove your face mask again.
The best matte lipsticks that won’t smudge your face mask
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Burberry Kisses Matte Lip Colour
- NARS Air Matte Lip Color Lipstick
- Guerlain KissKiss Tender Matte
- Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick
- Rouge Dior
- Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet
- Rouge Hermes Matte Lipstick
- L'oreal Paris Rouge Signature Matte Liquid Lipstick
- Maybelline Superstay 24 Matte Ink Lipstick
- MAC Powder Kiss Nude Liquid Lip Trio
Chances are you have a favourite Burberry lip colour by now. The new Burberry Kisses Matte takes this relationship to new heights by transforming the brand’s classic colours into a rich luminous matte that’s just as comfortable and pigmented as its other iterations. The long-lasting formula — infused with hyaluronic acid — stays in place for up to eight hours too, and imparts a delicate rose scent for a total sensory experience.
You’d be hard pressed to find another matte lip colour that describes itself as “cushiony”, but that’s exactly how NARS’ latest feels. The lightweight lippie sees a Colour Diffusion Complex that creates a soft-focus finish with a creamy feel, so you can build and blend it into your lips to achieve any look. Its custom-designed applicator also ensure you get a matte lip without any mess. You can pick from one of NARS’ iconic shades here, or try a new one like Surrender or Dusty Rose, both pretty nudes that are on trend now.
Formulated with shea butter and rose petal extract, Guerlain’s latest takes away the familiar feeling of tightness usually associated with matte lipsticks. Hyaluronic acid is also added to leave lips looking and feeling plumper. Expect a soft, second-skin finish with this one.
We’ve waxed lyrical about the magic of Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk lipsticks. Now, you can get it in a matte formula for all-day wear under masks. This nourishing lipstick contains antioxidant Lipstick Tree and orchid extracts to soothe and hydrate, while 3D glowing pigments create the illusion of fuller lips. If you already have chapped lips but don’t want the slip and slide of balmy formulas, this one’s for you.
Best described as couture for your lips, Rouge Dior is enriched with red peony and pomegranate flower extracts to keep your lips plump and comfortable all day. While we’re big fans of the satin and velvet finishes, the matte versions are just as luxurious for your lips, and come in a range of colours for any look, whether it’s full-on glam or casual chic.
Described to be “as soft and comfortable as velvet”, Chanel’s take on the matte lipstick promises second-skin comfort, but with a matte yet luminous finish. The highly pigmented formula comes in six shades of reds and pinks, all packaged in chic black and gold casings for extra flair.
Launched in tandem with the colder months is Hermes’ limited edition Rouge Hermes Autumn-Winter 2021 collection, this time in three matte shades to convey the beauty of winter. All three are beautiful, but our pick is the Rose Magenta, a cool, dense pink that’s just as intense as it is striking. The moisturising formula here lends a velvety and powdery finish to your lips, and can give you strong, defined lips or a softly blurred one.
This matte lipstick has an incredibly soft matte finish, is ultra-lightweight and is very easy to apply, thanks to an oil-in-water formula that hydrates your lips and keeps the base breathable. It comes in a variety of bold shades which do not smudge, flake, or dry out for as long as 24 hours.
With a doe foot applicator that’s creatively curated to give you excellent control, and a matte formula that’s highly pigmented and incredibly long-lasting, the Maybelline Superstay 24 Matte Ink Lipstick is by far one of the best affordable matte lipsticks in the market today. Choose from a wide variety of colours here, and expect it to stay comfortably on your lips all day.
This lipstick trio by the MAC Powder Kiss collection is one of the best-selling matte lipsticks at the moment. Its whipped mousse texture promises full coverage, comfortable and long-lasting wear, over 10 hours of moisture, and a cushiony soft matte finish with minimal effort.