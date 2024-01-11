facebook
11 Jan 2024 04:38 PM

ColourPop’s latest Twilight makeup collab is taking back to Team Edward vs Team Jacob days

Benjamin Wong

Put your flannel on and get ready to see the world in a distinct shade of Forks, Washington blue, as ColourPop Cosmetics takes us back to 2008 with its brand-new collaboration with the Twilight franchise.

In a surprise announcement that took many millennials by surprise, the cult favourite beauty brand, which at one point occupied a coveted spot on many early-2010 wishlists for their range of affordable matte lipsticks, will be introducing a completely unexpected line of new beauty products inspired by the Stephenie Meyer’s cinematic universe.

ColourPop Cosmetics releases surprise collaboration with Twilight

Summoning the heyday of UGG boots and Razr clamshell phones, the range predictably encompasses a total of 10 shimmer-infused staple pieces, so you too can achieve that ‘skin of a murderer’ glow ala Edward Cullen. This includes a curated 15-swatch ColourPop x Twilight eyeshadow palette, three eyeliner pens with matching lip oils, and two highlighter pots.

But the true star of the show here is most likely to be the ColourPop x Twilight Sol Shimmering Dry Body Oil, which promises to impart your skin with the enigmatic, crystalline shimmer of a teen-adult fantasy novel vampire. Better yet, it even promises to make you smell just as alluring, with its distinctive notes of tropical coconut. Though we’re not so sure if vampires are meant to smell like a tropical fruit punch, but we’ll make do.

a photo of the new colourpop twilight collaboration cosmetics range
Image credit: ColourPop Cosmetics

All of this Twihard goodness comes replete with period-accurate packaging, down to the eyeshadow palette featuring a high-resolution still from the movie of Edward and Belle lying together, overlaid with one of the most iconic lines from the best-selling book series that defined an entire generation of teenagers and suburban mums: ‘And so the lion fell in love with the lamb’.

The products can be purchased directly from ColourPop’s website from today onwards (January 11th 2024), with the lip oils starting off at $11 (RM51.06). So, the question remains: are you Team Edward, or Team Jacob?

Feature and hero image credit: ColourPop Cosmetics, Twilight

