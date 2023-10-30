Whether you’re searching for a cute Halloween-inspired look or something more spooky, we’ve got some easy last-minute makeup ideas for you to try this 31 October.

There are two types of people on Halloween: those who go all out, and those who just put on an easy last-minute costume and call it a day. If you’re in the second group, we get it. It’s like we want to get dressed up but can’t be bothered. And when it comes to makeup, that can be tough. Trying out complicated looks takes a lot of time and effort, and sometimes you just want a shortcut. That’s valid. So, if you suck at makeup like me or need a quick fix, check out these easy last-minute TikTok Halloween makeup looks.

[Hero Image Credit: (left) TikTok @lenkalul / (right) TikTok @ellejamesmakeup]

8 easy last-minute TikTok makeup ideas to try this Halloween

The Devil

https://www.tiktok.com/@lenkalul/video/7289454065728195873?_r=1&_t=8gpIISovRTz

If you’re looking to be the devil this Halloween, check out this look. It’s super quick and easy, and only requires a few items such as a red lipstick, an eyelash curler, and a tiny paint brush.

A clown

https://www.tiktok.com/@ellejamesmakeup/video/7290977853309586721?_t=8gpJObAUYrQ&_r=1

Another iconic Halloween look is the clown. This TikTok Halloween makeup requires an eyelash curler, black eyeliner, and a toothpick. Gloss can be used in the end for that juicy lip.

A vampire

https://www.tiktok.com/@allthepunkthings/video/7288822012590427423?_r=1&_t=8gpMqf88zGJ

Although this vampire look may require a bit more time, it’s as simple as it gets. Just draw some veins under your eyes using both black and red pencil eyeliner. Put on a red lipstick, and lastly, add fake blood onto your neck and some dripping off your lip. Contact lenses are optional.

A skull

https://www.tiktok.com/@makeupbyash.x/video/7155070303335386374?_r=1&_t=8gpJPglrVW3

This 5-minute skull makeup look is perfect, especially if you’ve decided last minute to go to a Halloween party. All you need is some black face paint and a toothpick. For those who want to hollow out their face, try blending black eyeshadow in the space between your eyebrows and nose.

Spider web eyeliner

Creating a spider’s web-style eyeliner look can be difficult, but this TikToker has got an easy trick. Check it out.

Scarecrow

Although scarecrows tend to be scary, this one is super cute, and uses stencils to help you get the perfect shape.

Queen of Hearts

Despite the creator labelling this as a cupid-inspired makeup look, we believe this would be great if you’re going as the Queen of Hearts this 31 October. Simply use some red eye shadow and draw little hearts around your face. Put on a nude lipstick and add a bit of translucent powder. Finish off the look by drawing a heart in the middle of your lip.

Blood splatter

This TikTok Halloween makeup tutorial teaches you how to do a blood splatter look and we are obsessed. All you have to do is mix red face paint with a drop of serum. Then grab a toothbrush and flick the mixture onto your face. So simple.