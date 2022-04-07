MAC Cosmetics’ first NFT collection pays homage to Keith Haring

MAC Cosmetics has chosen National Youth HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, April 10, to mint its first ever NFT collection, in association with the Keith Haring Foundation.

Offered through its traditional Viva Glam campaign — which has been promoting equal rights for all since 1994 — the non-fungible tokens will take the form of animated illustrations of lipsticks featuring some of Keith Haring’s most iconic artworks.

While NFTs are now out there in the mainstream — more or less — their uses remain highly diverse. While some brands create them to diversify their offer, build loyalty among customers or attract new ones, others turn to these non-fungible tokens as a means to support good causes. Such is the case of MAC Cosmetics, which for the first time has taken its Viva Glam campaign into these virtual worlds.

What is the significance of MAC Cosmetics’ NFTs with the Keith Haring Foundation?

The cosmetics brand is paying tribute to the American artist and activist Keith Haring by partnering with the foundation that bears his name. This partnership will give rise to a series of NFTs, offered at three levels of rarity and price, available in limited editions from National Youth HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, April 10, until June 1. The entire sale price of primary sales of this collection will be donated to the MAC Viva Glam Fund to support young people affected by HIV/AIDS, while 2.5% of secondary sales on OpenSea will be donated to the Keith Haring Foundation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M·A·C Cosmetics (@maccosmetics)

“Viva Glam is as iconic to MAC as our lipsticks and as our relationship with technology evolves as a society, we must also expand how we fundraise for the campaign. This will be the first-time in Viva Glam’s 27-year history that fans and supporters in the US will be able to contribute to Viva Glam without buying a physical lipstick. This is an exciting moment for us and we hope that this limited-edition NFT collection will help us reach a new audience and raise more funding for Viva Glam,” said André Branch, MAC Cosmetics General Manager, North America.

For this first NFT drop, MAC Cosmetics will offer three animations of lipsticks featuring decorations inspired by the American artist’s iconic works. These are being created hand in hand with ConsenSys, a specialist in blockchain technology. Fans and collectors can try to get their hands on the ‘Keith Haring Red – Rare’ proposed in up to 5,000 pieces, minted on demand at US$25 apiece, the ‘Keith Haring Blue – Exclusive,’ landing in 250 pieces at a price of US$150 each, or the ‘Keith Haring Yellow – Icon’ available in a limited edition of 25 pieces at a price of US$1,000.

Only available in the United States, this initiative will support young people affected by HIV/AIDS. In 2020, nearly 38 million people worldwide were living with HIV, according to Sidaction, a French NGO working to combat AIDS.

________________________________________________________________________________________________

Hero and feature images: MAC Cosmetics. The story is published via AFP Relaxnews