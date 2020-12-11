Pack these makeup essentials for your next sun, sea, and sandy trip

Now that we can travel inter-state again, you might want to pack these for your next beach trip.

Getting dressed for the festive season in the city is one thing, but doing your makeup for the beach is a whole other affair. After all, as we surround ourselves with nature, we want to boast the most natural look while we’re there. But we also kind of want to look like a Bond Girl emerging from the sea.

Warm hues to match warm temperatures, and an eyeshadow palette that matches your countless bikinis, here, we’ve put together a bit of a 101 for packing the perfect makeup kit for your next beach escape.

Four things to sum it up: protection is vital, creamy products are your friend, a glow is a godsend, and confidence is key. Read on for more.

