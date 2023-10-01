Discover the most expensive lipsticks of all time, from Guerlain to Dior

An essential part of everyday makeup rituals, lipsticks have found their niche in the world of luxury cosmetics. Their exquisite packaging, intriguing or even rare ingredients, and often limited availability make certain lipsticks coveted assets. Some of the most expensive lipsticks not only accentuate beauty but also symbolise one’s status and affluence.

Whether you like a bold lip crayon or a matte lipstick for daylong styling, the most expensive lipstick brands are elevating the makeup bag essentials to a whole new dimension with their creations. While many of them were limited-edition items, some continue to retail with sky-high price tags.

A luminous sheen, creamy texture and longevity are some markers of an expensive lipstick. Add to it the craftsmanship of high-end designer brands, or gold and diamond studded artistic casings, and their values effortlessly run into hundreds of thousands of dollars, even reaching millions.

Moreover, the elite beauty market is continuously expanding with new entrants like Chanel’s luxurious lipstick range 31 Le Rouge lip colour line. Calling it a worthy investment, some magazines have even equated it with the fashion Maison’s noted garments, handbags and shoes.

These are some of the most expensive lipsticks ever made

H. Couture Beauty Diamond lipstick

Value: USD 14 million

Presumably the most expensive lipstick to be created, the H Couture Beauty Diamond lipstick is the ultimate makeup item for beauty lovers with a taste for luxury. Although it is no longer available, it tops the list because of the staggering price for a single piece. The lip colour was refillable and came accompanied by a stunning mascara from the label.

While each stick contained 110g of pure 18k gold, it was the precious lipstick tube that stole the show. It was studded with 2,500 blue and 1,200 pink diamonds and allowed custom name engraving or even a short message. However, this wasn’t entirely an original idea by H. Couture Beauty.

According to reports, H. Couture Beauty advertised one of their jewel-encrusted lipsticks in the Life & Style Weekly magazine. It was spotted by an anonymous client who, then, placed an order with the now-defunct brand to recreate their signature Socialite lipstick and replace its Swarovski case with a gold and diamond iteration.

Guerlain KissKiss gold and diamond lipstick

Value: USD 62,000

Trust Guerlain to amp up any makeup collection with exquisite products, and their KissKiss range of the most luxurious lipsticks is the perfect specimen. While the products are currently retailing for about USD 95 each, in 2007, the label launched a special stick worth an astonishing price of USD 62,000.

It was reportedly modelled on the 2005 range designed by Olivier Echaudemaison and Hervé Van Der Straeten and made available in 15 luscious shades. However, once again, it is the stunning case that caused its price to skyrocket.

Crafted out of 110g of 18k gold and studded with 199 diamonds that amounted to 2.2 carats, the lipstick case also allowed customisations with gems such as emeralds and rubies. It was then packed in an elegant black wooden case, while a black suede pouch and lip brush, a Straeten design, accompanied the lot.

Speaking of the KissKiss range, the French brand says, “Naturality and performance come together in ultra-comfortable formulas that take care of lips and adorn them in fresh shades. KissKiss is also a totem object created by designer Hervé Van Der Straeten: a sculpture that nestles in the palm of the hand.”

Dior Rouge Premier lipstick

Value: USD 500

The Rouge Premier lipstick has extracts of hibiscus and 24-carat gold. It has the smell of rooibos tea and bergamot. The lipstick comes in 12 special-edition shades.

One of its unique features is that it is refillable, which is significant given that the case it is housed in is available in limited quantities.

The cylindrical ceramic case which holds the lipstick is covered in Toile de Jouy print as a nod to Christian Dior’s original boutique and Maria Grazia Chiuri. It is just 0.8 mm deep and is as thin as a fingernail. It is made by the 160-year-old French porcelain house Maison Bernardaud.

Bond No.9 with Swarovski Crystals lipstick

Value: USD 400

Elegant, timeless, exquisite and precious — these words aptly describe this expensive lipstick. Two ranges of red — Nolita and Madison Avenue — each with their own array of shades make it a must-have for any couture moment. Nolita offers a selection of classic retro Hollywood reds while Madison Avenue leans on the more in-vogue stop sign hues. Plus, they are refillable.

Each stick contains a luxurious, high-performance formula fused with the finest high-quality materials and innovative technology. Enclosed within the brand’s iconic gold case, which is studded with hand-applied Swarovski’s ruby fancy stones or crystal clear stones, the Brand No.9 lipsticks are luscious, vibrant and chic.

Christian Louboutin lip trio Coffrete

Value: USD 300

Redefining presentation, Christian Louboutin retails one of its most expensive lipsticks almost like a piece of jewellery. As the name suggests, the set of three gourmet lipsticks offers three of Christian Louboutin’s Rouge Louboutin shades that were created to complement all skin tones. The Coffret set has the Silky Satin, Velvet Matte and SooooO…Glow​ versions.

Just like its red heels, the brand has made red lipstick an exquisite treat with the Rouge Louboutin 001M, Rouge Louboutin 001, and Rouge Louboutin 001G colours as the perfect choices.

The three tubes are connected by a gold chain and placed as a stunning necklace.

Guerlain Rouge G Lucky Bee lipstick

Value: USD 290

In the league of luxury makeup products and expensive lipsticks, Guerlain holds an irrefutable position with exquisite craftsmanship. The Rouge G Lucky Bee lipstick is a fine example.

The expensive lipstick uses a plethora of rich ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and guggul resin, which are known for their lip-plumping properties and keep the lips hydrated and smooth. Jojoba and mango butter offer instant and lasting comfort, while silver microcrystals have a reflective power that creates an intense and luminous colour.

The red 214 lip shade, with a silky satin finish, comes in a majestic double mirror case designed by acclaimed jeweller Lorenz Bäumer. It is adorned with sparkling embellishments transforming your Rouge G lipstick into a piece of couture collectable. It flaunts a large bee motif encrusted by precious rhinestones — an ode to the label’s heritage.

Lipstick lovers can find this piece at Saks Fifth Avenue only.

Chanel 31 Le Rouge

Value: AUD 235 (around USD 150)

Luxury fashion house Chanel’s beauty segment Chanel Beauty unveiled the gorgeous and expensive lipstick range 31 Le Rouge in September 2023, making it a must-have for those eyeing some deep bold colours.

Ushering in timeless beauty and a long-lasting smooth finish, the refillable lipstick is nothing short of an heirloom piece. The exclusive range takes its name after the iconic address of Chanel’s birthplace — 31 rue Cambon, Paris. The collection has 12 shades that are inspired by the silhouettes of Gabrielle Chanel as well as the ateliers and the apartment of the luxury designer.

Besides the repertoire of the luxury brand and its stunning craftsmanship, there is another reason behind the hefty price tag. “The inspiration began with an extrait de parfum bottle, as well as the N°5 spray with its golden ring and that very CHANEL little “click” you hear when you open and close it,” Sylvie Legastelois, Chanel Beauty director of packaging creation and graphic identity, Sylvie Legastelois told ELLE Australia.

The faceted glass case is carefully packed in Chanel’s quilted suedette case inspired by the house’s Coco Crush jewellery. The use of Gardenia oil doubles it up as a lip care solution, too.

Valdé Beauty Soar Collection Ritual Creamy Satin Lipstick

Value: USD 199

A strong tint, buttery soft texture and a gorgeous box — this Valdé Beauty product is among the most expensive lipsticks that are absolutely worth adding to your collection.

Just a single-stroke application is enough to ensure a long-lasting and decadent look that can elevate any outfit. It comes in a stunning Valdé Armor case that is available in black and gold, gunmetal, and gold on gold options. With an inlaid mirror, magnetic closure faux suede protective pouch, and a custom card featuring the soar mantra, the packaging is reminiscent of a treasure.

Four ravishing shades that can be interchanged and refilled in reusable containers, make this an ideal satin lipstick. Extremely soft and packed with nourishing ingredients, it feels like a second skin.

La Bouche Rouge Passhion with leather case

Value: USD 164

A shade, reportedly, created exclusively for luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman by La Bouche Rouge, the Passhion is a stunning dark red matte lipstick that makes a rich, sophisticated style statement, suited for every skin tone.

While most La Bouche Rouge lipsticks retail for about USD 40-45, this particularly expensive lipstick sets itself apart from the crowd. It was created by Bergdorf’s director of women’s fashion Linda Fargo and is also high on sustainability.

The clean vegan casing is a signature La Bouse Rouge offering, which can be used across all lipstick bullets of the brand. Made in France from the final metres of existing leather production from the prestigious Tanneries du Puy, it is devoid of plastic, allows for easy refill and flaunts the house’s iconic saddle stitch.

Bond No. 9 Refillable lipstick

Value: USD 105

While this American brand is well-known for its perfumes, its high-performance and stylish lipsticks are equally coveted. The Bond No.9 refillable range is the perfect amalgamation of modern style, innovative technology, and the best ingredients.

Launched in 2019, this line offers 18 lip colours that are named after different New York City streets. Encased in the brand’s characteristic gold case topped with a bow-tie cap, it earns its place in the top 10 most expensive lipsticks.

Rouge Louboutin Velvet Matte lipstick

Value: USD 100

Another expensive lipstick from the house of Christian Louboutin makes it to the list. With over 11 shades, the Rouge Louboutin Velvet Matte is a radiant collection fit for brunch with friends and a special date night.

Shaped in the form of antique Middle Eastern vases, the lipstick case features a gold rim and silver top detailing and is reminiscent of Art Deco buildings. Infused with hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5, each application ensures a long-lasting pigment, which keeps your lips hydrated.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-What is the most expensive lipstick in the world?

H. Couture Beauty’s diamond lipstick, tagged at USD 1.4 million is the most expensive lipstick in the world.

-Why is Dior lipstick so expensive?

French luxury brand Dior is known for its high fashion, exquisite craftsmanship and fine materials. Hence, Dior lipsticks claim an expensive price tag for the exotic ingredients, premium packaging and high brand value.

-What is the most expensive Dior lipstick?

Dior launched a haute lipstick called Rouge Premier in June 2023.