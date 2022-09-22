Beauty Buys: 11 products we’re raving about in September 2022

What are the latest updates in the beauty department? Meet our must-have beauty products that we have tried and loved throughout September 2022.
Skin has been in for a while now, and there seems to be no end for this trend. Last month, we spotlighted two cutting-edge sunscreens and a couple of skin-loving salves. As we enter a new month, we’ve rounded up our top picks of beauty products to try out in September 2022.
This month, the beauty market continues to bestow us with more exciting skincare goodies. The house of Anastasia Beverly Hills, known for its prowess over brows, is entering the serum scene with the release of its Brow Genius. If you’re in love with Laneige’s iconic Lip Sleeping Mask, wait until you try their latest upgraded formulation.
In the perfume department, we can’t stop obsessing over Hermes’ newest Terre d’Hermès Eau Givrée. We’re calling it the ideal scent for your man to embrace this season.
This is perhaps the most exciting one for the slew of beauty products arriving in September: Juice Beauty’s Green Apple Age Defy Serum. The organic and natural skincare brand itself hit Malaysian shores in late August. As the name suggests, the brand uses anti-oxidant-rich organic botanical juice as its base (instead of just water) to boost the effects of powerful skincare ingredients.
Following that, we have a royal treatment waiting for you, courtesy of History of Whoo. The much-anticipated rendition of the crowd-favourite Bichup First Moisture Anti-Aging Essence sees the bottle suited up to honour its regal heritage, and to commemorate this exciting edition; the brand launches this iteration as a set with accompanying skincare goodies.
Finally, we nominate these two base makeup products: the newly-released Hourglass Ambient Soft Glow Foundation and the ONE/SIZE Made for Shade Sculpting Bronzer Trio to perfect your complexion.
Discover our top choices of beauty products in September 2022:
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Terre d'Hermès Eau Givrée
- Ole Henriksen Banana Bright+ Eye Creme
- Dermalogica Daily Milkfoliant
- Lancome Advanced Genifique Anti-Aging Serum
- Guerlain Abeille Royale Double R Renew and Repair Serum
- Laneige Sleeping Mask EX
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Genius
- Juice Beauty Green Apple Age Defy Serum
- History of Whoo Bichup First Moisture Anti-Aging Essence Set
- Hourglass Ambient Soft Glow Foundation
- ONE/SIZE Made for Shade Sculpting Bronzer Trio
Fresh and light, the latest Terre d’Hermes Eau Givree is a citrus yet woody concoction of elegance for any man to own. A whiff of this refreshing scent transports the wearer with its peppery yet nutty notes thanks to the powerful cocktail of citron, juniper berry and timut pepper. Perfect as a gift, consider this the most elegant and sensual scent we’re obsessed with this season.
The perfume is available at Hermès counters in Parkson Pavilion, Isetan KLCC, and major departmental stores.
On the hunt for the perfect eye cream? Check out Ole Henriksen’s new and improved Banana Bright+ Eye Creme and get ready to bid goodbye to dark circles. First produced in 2017, the product is a fan favourite among many skincare enthusiasts. However, the upgraded formula delivers more significant results with excellent benefits such as instant brightening, better skin elasticity and improved hydration. Perfect for all skin types, the vegan and fragrance-free formula is packed with three powerful forms of vitamin c, which includes a gold complex vitamin c to improve the delivery of the ingredient to the layer of your skin. Thanks to the banana-powder-inspired pigments, you will slowly notice instant results in your under eyes with each application.
If you love Dermalogica’s Daily Microfoliant, you’ll adore their latest Daily Milkfoliant. Formulated with oat, coconut and botanical extracts in alpha hydroxy acids and beta hydroxy acids, the exfoliating powder helps remove gunk without stripping the skin from its natural oils. Include the Daily Milkfoliant in your skincare routine, and you will experience great results, from an even skin tone to a smooth texture. Plus, it’s completely vegan. Like the Daily Microfoliant, the gentle powder is activated when you dispense the product on wet hands and then by rubbing it together to create a creamy paste. Apply the product and massage it gently for a minute before rinsing.
It’s time to show major TLC to the skin’s microbiome layer, and you can achieve that using Lancome’s signature Advanced Genifique serum. In case you didn’t know, the cult-favourite range boosts 30 million pre- and probiotics with each drop to strengthen the skin. That’s not all. The tried-and-true serum is packed with hyaluronic acid to maintain moisture and smooth the skin. We love applying it to our skin daily for an extra dose of hydration, mainly to tackle dry skin. Be sure to include the Lancome Advanced Genifique Yeux Eye Cream if you struggle with dark circles too.
Guerlain’s newest Double R serum is an excellent formulation that helps smoothen, brighten and tighten the skin. Those familiar with the Abeille Royale line will recognise its core ingredient: honey. The serum contains a double canister holding active ingredients to power into the skin. You will discover that the renew half includes alpha-hydroxy acids and poly-hydroxy acids. At the same time, the other holds anti-oxidants filled with its latest formulation, black bee repair technology and royal jelly. Combine these two powerhouse ingredients, and you’ve got the ultimate skincare companion in your routine. Shake the bottle and apply two to three drops before massaging the serum to your skin and neck.
On their 28th anniversary, Laneige celebrated by releasing an upgraded formula of their best-selling Lip Sleeping Mask by introducing the Lip Sleeping Mask EX. Famed for its excellent benefits, the lip mask is great for combating chapped lips and helps replenish moisture to the lips overnight. The new formula now includes coconut oil, promoting moisture retention and boosting hydration. According to a study, the new range increases the skin moisture level by 63.6%. Besides the signature – Berry, Grapefruit and Apple Lime – flavours, check out their newest Mint Choco flavour for a sweet and minty fresh feel.
If you’re trying to grow out your brows to rock the natural brow look, try out the latest release from Anastasia Beverly Hills: the Brow Genius serum. Harnessing the brow-boosting powers of castor oil, the serum is also powered by panthenol, tocopherol, and biotin to support new brow hair growth.
To use this, apply the serum to clean brows and allow the formula to dry down and absorb into the follicles for a couple of minutes before moving on to the rest of your skincare routine or your brow styling. For optimal results, apply every day (morning and night) for a minimum of eight weeks.
Pesky dark spots and discolouration, begone. For those suffering from stubborn pigmentation, Juice Beauty’s Green Apple Age Defy Serum will correct and lighten pesky spots. Formulated with a cocktail of alpha lipoic acid, CoQ10, and vitamin C, the antioxidant-powered serum is a powerhouse of anti-aging and brightening.
With Certified Organic Ingredients, items in the Juice Beauty line protect humans, animals, and the planet.
Taking inspiration straight from the Korean Royal Court, History of Whoo bottles up its iconic Bichup First Moisture Anti-Aging Essence — this time, in its ninth special edition. Each year, this hero product is dressed up to commemorate its regal stature. 2022 witnesses the juice packaged in an exquisite floral arrangement featuring plum and magnolia flowers that evokes the grandeur of its heritage.
But let’s talk about the essence itself. To help you achieve the ultimate balance and harmony, the Bichup First Moisture Anti-Aging Essence works hard to revitalise the skin, managing three major energies in the body: vitality, puffiness, and accumulated heat. In the long run, this essence promises to help you achieve youthful and healthy skin.
We’re long past the days of thick, cakey makeup. As the beauty world evolves, so do the formulae. Take, for instance, the Hourglass Ambient Soft Glow Foundation. It perfects the complexion without stifling the skin. With a buildable medium coverage — which gives you the ultimate flexibility, if you ask us — the foundation can take you from lighter, daily wears to an evening function depending on the amount you put on.
Thanks to the light-diffusing pigments and blurring spheres that Hourglass is best known for, the foundation boasts a skin-like finish. The vegan formula is also humidity- and sweat-resistant, making it an ideal foundation for this Malaysian climate.
From the fairest of the fair to those with the deepest of skin tones, everyone can get a slice of this ONE/SIZE goodness. With six inclusive options to peruse, there will be something for everyone. Each compact comes with three tones meant to shade, bronze, and sculpt the face for a more dimensional look.
Free of shimmers, the powders have the added bonus of blurring textures as a finishing powder does. If you tan easily, a single compact should be able to transition nicely even when you’re in between shades.
Hero image: Laneige; featured images credit: Hourglass