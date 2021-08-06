Beauty Buys: 12 new beauty products worth having this August 2021

These beauty products are hot on our radar and we can guarantee that they will leave you feeling good.
It doesn’t hurt to pamper yourself with the latest skincare, makeup and fragrances. All you need is to have a look at our list below. This month, we have a variety of products to fill your heart with joy. From coveted scents to summer-ready essentials, you’re going to enjoy learning about these new releases.
Hero & Featured image credit: Anastasia Beverly Hills
This award-winning serum is a winner in our books. Shiseido’s Power Infusing Concentrate prevents ageing damage while boosting circulation for vibrant skin. The thick dewy texture spreads evenly on the skin, leaving the skin feeling satin-smooth. Upon application, green floral fragrance promotes relaxation and cooling energy. Plus, the serum contains ImuCalm Compound to alleviate emotional stress. It’s best to use it twice a day after cleansing and moisturising for positive results.
Who’s ready for sunkissed skin? Anastasia Beverly Hills is here to elevate your look this summer with the latest cream bronzer and stick blush range. The cream bronzers are suitable for all skin tones and available in four shades – Sun Kissed, Amber, Golden Tan, and Caramel. This buildable and blendable formula sweeps seamlessly onto the skin for a natural, matte finish you’ve been craving for. You won’t have to worry about it being too patchy or streaking.
To complete the look, the stick blushes go hand-in-hand for a radiant finish. Available in five – Pink Dahlia, Soft Rose, Latte, Peachy Keen and Peach Caramel – shades, the formula is lightweight and buildable to your preferred intensity. The best part? You can layer on top of your existing makeup without budging. For a smooth application, swipe the product to your cheeks, and blend it in a circular motion to build it from there.
Here’s a trio we never thought we’d need. Nudestix’s latest Brow Boost is a lifesaver, especially when you’re on the go. This magical product not only sets your brows but also helps increase hair density too, thanks to the 5% Peptide Complex. Bonus points: You will immediately see results after four weeks. If you’re longing for fluttery lashes, go ahead with the latest Vegan Splashproof Mascara. It’s formulated with argan-, mango seed oil, rice bran wax and bamboo extract to protect and moisturise your lashes, without any smudges. As well as, water- and sweat-proof for guaranteed hold throughout the day. Lastly, cult-favourite’s Lash Lengthening Mascara is refreshed with plant waxes to boost growth for fuller lashes.
The collection will be available at Sephora Malaysia via online and app, and in-store on 26 August 2021.
Dior’s perfume creator François Demachy is here to swoon us with a new scent. Introducing the Vanilla Diorama, the latest creation is a sweet tribute to the spice and Christian Dior’s favourite dessert. In collaboration with Pâtissier Julien Dugourd, a few spritzes of this sweetener, and you will be enveloped in combined whiffs of vanilla and citrus – a perfect scent for the summer.
New scent alert: The Essenze Eau De Parfum introduces the Javanese Patchouli into the Ermenegildo Zegna family. Perfumer Frank Voekl of Firmenich presents a summer fragrance that’s earthy and cool for long-lasting wear. Infused with Italian Bergamot, spicy Pink Pepper and aromatic Basil leaf, you can expect a refreshing scent that encapsulates the Java island. At first whiff, you can expect a warm and rich scent of creamy amber and radiant woods with notes of unfinished leather.
Presenting Burberry Hero; a scent that represents the timelessness of the fashion house. With hints of sparkling bergamot, energised with juniper and black pepper, you can expect a fresh natural scent with spicy notes. Plus, the aroma of the cedarwood has three origins – Virginia, the Atlas Mountains and the Himalayas. The star of this campaign, Adam Driver personifies the spirit of the fragrance perfectly: powerful and subtle.
Guerlain extends its Abeille Royal range with the latest Advanced Youth Watery Oil. With more than 10 years of research, the formula is powered by three types of honey (Corsica, Ikaria and Aland) and royal jelly to smooth, restore radiance and plump the skin. All you need is two or three drops; before warming it up between your palms to apply and massage on the face. The scent, on the other hand, transports us to a summertime dream with the honey scent, created by the brand’s perfumer, Thierry Wasser.
Available on Sephora on 19 August 2021.
Kiehl’s fans, listen up. Your favourite body and hair products by the brand are now available in refillable pouches. The Pouch Refillable offered in a 1-litre pouch spans Creme de Corps, Grapefruit Hand Body Lotion, Amino Acid Shampoo & Conditioner, Grapefruit Body Cleanser and Hand Soap. This is honestly a game-changer, so you won’t have to worry about disposing of empty bottles.
Here’s a local brand worth raving about. Vase Creation ignites the calming scent of Yuzu & Ryoku-cha by introducing the Midnight Shikoku Shower Oil. Formulated with Moisture Binding Technology from Pentavin (plant-derived hydration hero), it leaves your skin feeling soft and smelling like a tropical holiday. This tried-and-true product is a must-have item in your shower if you’re looking for a way to unwind after a long day. The benefit after every wash is astounding; it eliminates dirt while nourishing the skin without stripping natural oils off our bodies. Basically, it makes us feel like we just left the spa, which we love.
Need a product that eliminates damage to the skin before it’s visible to the naked eye? Trust Dermalogica’s latest Smart Response Serum to come to the rescue. With four active ingredients – Gallic Acid from Japanese Cornelia Cherry, Mannose-6-Phosphate, Hydrolyzed Wheat Flour and Oligosaccharides – the serum helps prevent any future damage to the skin. The formulation helps soothe and reduce redness, firm, banish dark spots and maintain moisture to the skin. Use it for both your day and nighttime skincare routine after cleansing and toner.
Combat the heat in Laneige’s NEO Cushion Matte. With 24-hour sweat resistance, blue light protection and weightless coverage; this cushion foundation is a must-have on our list. It’s buildable from medium to full coverage – controlling excessive sebum to keep your skin looking luminous under the sun. Plus, the formula lends a natural matte finish, without looking too patchy. If violet is your favourite colour, you can get your hands on the limited-edition cushion that mimics the Galaxy Buds Pro, in collaboration with Samsung.
The Laneige Limited-Edition NEO Cushion Phantom Violet is available online.
Bespoke fragrance Henry Jacques introduces a selection of perfume boxes to house your Les Classiques and Les Brumes scents. With four colours – taupe, brown, beige and pink – to choose from, these boxes add a chic and luxe feel to your room decor while keeping your perfumes in place. These boxes are complimentary when you purchase three, six or 10 bottles from the range – something to consider on your next visit.
Les Boites à Parfums are now available at the Henry Jacques boutique, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur