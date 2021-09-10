Home > Beauty & Grooming > Makeup > 6 rain-proof beauty products to include in your monsoon kit
Beauty & Grooming
10 Sep 2021 09:13 AM

Karatpetch Vattanapoon
Beauty & Grooming
With suitable weather-proof beauty products on hand, you can get through the rainy day without a fuss or hassle.

Whether it’s just a drizzle or a torrential downpour, any rainy day can ruin your glam in a matter of minutes. It’s frustrating when you spend a long time trying to achieve that look and have it all destroyed by rain. However, there’s no need to sacrifice your gorgeous look if you how to prepare beforehand. There are a many weather-proof beauty products out there that will have you get through the day without a hassle. Here, we’ve curated a list to boost your confidence and save you from rainy days.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Tarte Cosmetics via Facebook]

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok

MAC Cosmetics FIX+ Setting Spray
1
MAC Cosmetics FIX+ Setting Spray

The MAC Cosmetics FIX+ Setting Spray will be your lifesaver on the day that you’re fully glammed up and an unexpected storm occurs. This makeup essential extends the wear of makeup and keeps your contouring skills intact all day long.

[Image Credit: MAC Cosmetics]

Price
RM110
SMASHBOX Photo Finish Oil & Shine Control Primer
2
SMASHBOX Photo Finish Oil & Shine Control Primer

The SMASHBOX Photo Finish Oil & Shine Control Primer prevents excessive oil in the skin from melting away your makeup. It gives your makeup a better grip and is infused with natural ingredients to reduce the cake-y look and appearance of pores.

[Image Credit: SMASHBOX]

Price
RM170
KISS ME Heroine Make Long & Curl Mascara Super Waterproof
3
KISS ME Heroine Make Long & Curl Mascara Super Waterproof

No matter how much rain life throws at you, the KISS ME Heroine Make Long & Curl Mascara Super Waterproof always gives you ultra-voluminous lashes. This smudge-free mascara elegantly holds the curl and keeps your lashes from drooping all day. Of course, it’s sweat- and grease-proof, too.

[Image Credit: KISS ME]

Price
RM57.35
Tarte Tartiest Double Take Eyeliner
4
Tarte Tartiest Double Take Eyeliner

Afraid of seeing your edgy cat-eye turned into a racoon-eye by midday? The Tarte Tartiest Double Take Eyeliner will help to ward off those worries. The dual-ended waterproof liquid eyeliner goes on glossy and instantly dries to a beautiful matte finish. It’ll make your eyes pop and it certainly won’t let you down.

[Image Credit: Tarte]

Price
RM89
Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream
5
Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream provides long-lasting hydration to your skin and eradicates dryness. Besides priming the skin for makeup, it’s one of the skincare must-haves to keep your skin healthy-looking the entire day.

[Image Credit: Kiehl’s]

Price
RM135
Pixi Glow Tonic Serum
6
Pixi Glow Tonic Serum

A rainy day tends to make your skin dull, so it’s crucial to glow it up with the Pixi Glow Tonic Serum. It nourishes your skin while providing mild exfoliation for a balanced and smooth complexion. What’s more, the serum is enriched with glycolic acid to enhance your natural glow, too.

[Image Credit: Pixi]

Price
RM120
Karatpetch Vattanapoon
As a culture enthusiast, Karatpetch loves to travel, learn new cultures and languages, and has great zealousness for food. She is also an amateur dancer of various styles. Watching sports, sightseeing, cooking, knitting and exploring beauty goodies are her moments of simple joy.

