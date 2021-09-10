6 rain-proof beauty products to include in your monsoon kit

With suitable weather-proof beauty products on hand, you can get through the rainy day without a fuss or hassle.

Whether it’s just a drizzle or a torrential downpour, any rainy day can ruin your glam in a matter of minutes. It’s frustrating when you spend a long time trying to achieve that look and have it all destroyed by rain. However, there’s no need to sacrifice your gorgeous look if you how to prepare beforehand. There are a many weather-proof beauty products out there that will have you get through the day without a hassle. Here, we’ve curated a list to boost your confidence and save you from rainy days.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Tarte Cosmetics via Facebook]

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok