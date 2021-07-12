Rare Beauty will be officially launched in Sephora Malaysia on 15 July 2021.

When Selena Gomez announced the release of her brand, many were ecstatic to see her tapping into the beauty world – myself included. If you’re fond of her work and charming personality, the arrival of Rare Beauty comes at the right time. With celebrities dabbling in beauty – such as Rihanna, Victoria Beckham, Millie Bobby Brown, and more – Rare Beauty’s inspiring mission behind these rounded-top vials deserves the recognition and love right now.

Not only is this makeup line personal to the artist, but Gomez wanted to break down the standards of perfection. Through her mission and products, it’s clear that it’s about creating conversations about being comfortable in your own skin and embracing your true self. Based on the official Instagram page, her 2.5 million followers (and counting) agree with it too. Luckily for us, we get to experience the world of Rare Beauty soon.

Image credit: Rare Beauty

Rare Beauty includes 14 astounding categories and 133 products that will be available for purchase soon. The best part? It’s 100% cruelty-free and vegan too, which makes it an all-in-all breathtaking range to explore. Apart from that, you’ll feel good about your purchase knowing that 1% of all sale proceeds goes to the brand’s Rare Impact Fund, as part of the brand’s commitment in mental health services.

“I’m so excited to release beauty products that not only feel great but also celebrate what makes each of us rare. These products aren’t about being someone else, it’s about being who you are, whether that’s rocking a full face of bold makeup or barely any makeup at all. Makeup is something to enjoy, it’s not something you need. I want every person to feel beautiful exactly as they are.” Selena Gomez

As we wait patiently for July 15 to arrive, here is a list of products to look out for before the launch.

Image credit: Rare Beauty

Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation

Available in 32 shades suitable for all skin tones, this lightweight yet breathable formula is great for a natural glow. Buildable from medium to full coverage; it is formulated with a botanical blend of lotus, gardenia and white waterlily to soothe and nourish the skin. A little goes a long way; dab this on your skin and glide across for a weightless feel. If you’re looking for more coverage, layer the product and blend it to your desired even-toned look.

Price: RM142/85 ml

Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer

Just like the Weightless Foundation, the Brightening Concealer is available in 32 shades as a ultimate match made in heaven. Ideal for concealing dark circles and blemishes, this buildable concealer definitely deserves a spot in your vanity bag. Thanks to its soothing botanical blend, it’ll leave your skin moisturised, refreshed and hydrated, with the desired coverage, leaving no cakey finish.

Price: RM93/7.5 ml

Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

If you’re into liquid blushes, you’re going to want this Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in your collection. Available in eight shades – from matte and dewy – this airy formula blends effortlessly on your skin for that soft, streak-free coverage we all crave. With its long-lasting pigments, test it out by blending with a few dabs on the cheeks, and build it from there. Trust us, you’re going to want this.

Price: RM98

Lip Souffle Matte Lip Cream

Trust Selena Gomez to deliver an equally velvety and hydrating lip range. With 12 summer-ready shades to choose from, the applicator makes it easy to hug every curve on the lips for a weightless yet silky feel. Great for a day-to-night affair (post-lockdown, of course), the soufflé matte range is creamy and buildable, while still leaving that lightweight, almost natural lips.

Price: RM98

Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner

Let your eyes have all the attention with this Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner. Longwearing and waterproof, this liquid eyeliner, also dermatologist- and ophthalmologist tested, features over 1,000 vegan bristles for a smooth and perfect application to create your desired thin or thick lines. It works great for creating graphic liners too. Since it’s fast-drying, our advice is to work with it slowly to build the streak you need for a smudge-free experience.

Price: RM93

Always An Optimist 4-in-1 Mist

The Always an Optimist 4-in-1 Mist is what you need to keep your skin hydrated throughout the day. This glow-boosting mist – formulated with niacinamide and sodium hyaluronate – helps hydrate, prime, set and refresh your skin before or after makeup application. Plus, a few spritzes of this help create a plumper and smoother appearance – a trusty staple to have in your bag at all times.

Price: RM118/85 ml

Shop for the full collection on 15 July 2021 at Sephora Malaysia.

All images credit: Rare Beauty