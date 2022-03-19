Status skin is the newest skincare trend of 2022

Status skin is most likely already on your radar. If you’ve been scrolling through Instagram or TikTok recently, you’ve probably noticed that the trend towards fresh-faced beauty and minimal makeup is rising. The trend is picking up where skinimalism (a trend in 2021) left off.

What is status skin?

Skinimalism was about focusing on the condition of our skin, whereas status skin is about flaunting it. And, this time, our skincare is taking centre stage, with glossy serums replacing or complementing coverage, like as tinted moisturiser, for bare-faced-looking skin that’s even more luxe. It’s not about concealing “imperfections.” Blemishes and eye bags are fair game. It’s all about thoroughly conditioning the skin and enhancing it with illuminators, glowy coverage, and straight-up serums.

Status skin has led the trends backstage at David Koma and Ahluwalia, where Charlotte Tilbury introduced her newest launch, the Collagen Superfusion Facial Oil, intended specifically to show off glowing skin. Custom bases were also created by combining a touch of the new Beautiful Skin Foundation with the Hollywood Flawless Filter and applying it all over the skin to add glow.

The fashion week added a new dimension to flawless skin in the shape of unbelievably dewy finishes. At Proenza Schouler, a liberal yet well-blended dab of balmy highlighter around the upper cheekbones brought virtually naked complexions to life.

Tata Harper then gave ultra-hydrating, plumping facials to give skin a “mermaid-like” look at the request of the designer skin-care guru. Finally, makeup artist Romy Soleimani reapplied a satin lipstick on the highs of the cheeks toward the temples for a more radiant “high flush” finish, as well as tapping luminous eye cream on the temples for “natural sheen” at Ulla Johnson.

Also, Hailey Bieber alluded to it earlier this year when she posted a series of glazed donut skin pictures on Instagram with the caption: “glazed 🍩🍩 skin all 2022. Tell a friend.”

Basically, beautiful bare skin is the cool-girl calling card, with celebrities such as Dua Lipa, Alia Bhatt, and Bella Hadid all pulling back on makeup to reveal more of their natural skin.

It’s a trend retailers have noticed, too. Net-A-Porter’s Global Beauty Director, Newby Hands, explained in the brand’s 2022 Beauty Trends Presentation. “Customers are taking consistent and dedicated care of their faces and they’ve reaped the rewards and seen huge improvements”. Lighter-weight bases have boomed, alongside devices, tools and face masks. “We’ve increased our offering of devices by 10% vs last year to meet this need,” Newby says.

Hero Image: Courtesy Unsplash; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/@bellahadid

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India