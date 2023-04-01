Meerqeen is YSL Beauty’s first Malaysian ambassador

facebook
01 Apr 2023 08:59 PM

Mallie Maran

Meerqeen unveiled as first-ever Malaysian Fragrance and Foundation ambassador for YSL Beauty.

It seems the only way is up for it boy and actor, Meerqeen. The young Malaysian star finds a new role as YSL Beauty’s Malaysian frontman. The ‘Melur Untuk Firdaus’ actor teases his appointment on Instagram.

 

In the teaser, Meerqeen embodies the bold and fearless spirit of YSL Beauty. The Foundation and Fragrance partnership for the L’Oreal-owned brand debuts with the popular personality fronting the iconic YSL Libré perfume and All Hours Foundation.

Meerqeen wears the All Hours Foundation

“I am thrilled to be the first Malaysian ambassador for YSL Beauty’s Foundation and Fragrance Franchise,” Meerqeen says. “I’ve always admired the brand’s commitment to creativity, self-expression, and pushing boundaries. As someone who believes in living life to the fullest, I’m excited to work with a brand that encourages people to do the same.”

Starting off as a contestant in ‘Hero Remaja’, his big break came with a leading role in TV3’s ‘Melur Untuk Firdaus’ alongside actress (and girlfriend), Anna Jobling. From then on, it’s been a meteoric rise for Meerqeen and it sure seems like he’s not stopping any time soon.

“Meerqeen’s personality and values align perfectly with our brand’s ethos of embracing individuality and pushing boundaries. We’re excited to see what this collaboration will bring,” adds Zaireen Ibrahim, Brand General Manager of YSL Beauty Malaysia & Singapore.

Meerqeen will join NewJeans’ Danielle Marsh and BamBam as ambassadors for YSL Beauty for the APAC region.

(All images by YSL Beauty)

