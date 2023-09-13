Paris Hilton is sliving the good life in KL debuting her new fragrance — Ruby Rush

Paris Hilton lands in Malaysia once again for the launch of her latest fragrance – Ruby Rush.

Paris Hilton needs no introduction. Her last name is a worldwide brand and she herself is a household name. Rising to fame in the early 2000s, the socialite and heiress has been in movies and reality TV — giving us the ultimate catchphrase, “That’s Hot!”.

We got to sit down and interview the Y2K icon herself at Hilton Kuala Lumpur (like duh) a day ahead of her Meet & Greet at SOGO Kuala Lumpur. During our chat, Paris reveals her inspiration for Ruby Rush and her next addition to her empire. Curious? Watch the video below to find out more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lifestyle Asia KL (@lifestyleasiakl)

After our interview, the icon hosted a soiree in the Presidential Suite with LSA100 alumni Maggy Wang, as the host of the night. Among the attendees were 2023 The Z List alumni Athina Kamaruddin as well as stars such as Athisha Khan, Nazreem Musa, Afifah Nasir and many more.

When Paris Hilton descended the stairs to the main event space alongside her single, “Hot One”, everyone knew that the next few hours will be iconic.

Review: That’s Hot or not?

The multi-hyphenated star released her first self-titled perfume in 2004 and has created a whopping 29 perfumes. Her latest release, Ruby Rush, is the 29th entry to her fragrance line. The kitschy bottle features the Rush Collection’s classic dress bottle in red and gold. Floral and fruity, the scent is a versatile perfume that can go from day to night. It’s sexy and fun without being overpowering.

Opening with notes of whipped cream, cherry and red hibiscus, Ruby Rush gives a wave of delicious sweetness that is evident in most Paris Hilton fragrances. As the perfume dries down, raspberry and red dahlia provide body to the scent; fortifying the floral theme. Anchoring the scent are sensual base notes of sandalwood, musk and vanilla.

Ruby Rush is definitely one to cop if you want to turn heads everywhere you go. At first spritz, I had assumed the perfume would’ve been too youthful but — the dry down completely turns into a luxurious mature scent. The sensual bouquet of cherry, red dahlia and musk create a seductive floral mixture without being too juvenile. If you’re a fan of sexy and floral fragrances, this is one to add to your collection.

Verdict? That’s hot.

Paris Hilton Ruby Rush is now available at SOGO Kuala Lumpur.