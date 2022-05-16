8 perfumes we’re loving right now for Spring / Summer 2022

Out with the old and in with the new. Breathe new life into your perfume counter with the latest spring / summer 2022 fragrances.

Entering a new year is the perfect opportunity to refresh your perfume collection. It can be hard letting go of your old favourites, but if they’re starting to collect dust, it’s time to bid goodbye and make space for new scents. Luckily, there are plenty of whimsical spring/summer fragrances to carry with you for every occasion. With base notes of zesty, fruity and woody essences, we guarantee that these curated fragrances will lift your mood this year.

Gucci Guilty’s latest His & Her perfumes make for an excellent gift for couples through its warm yet cosy scent. Ideal for those on-the-go, Miss Dior’s EDP roller-pearl is an essential carry-on. Fans of woody essences will adore Jo Malone’s Blackberry & Bay Cologne and Maison Margiela’s REPLICA ‘By the Fireplace’ for its homey nostalgia effect. Take your pick, and be prepared to get through the year smelling divine.

Here is a list of our top spring / summer 2022 perfumes:

Gucci Guilty Parfum Pour Homme

Kicking off our list for the best perfumes this spring / summer 2022 is Gucci Guilty. On the hunt for a signature scent that complements your man’s personality? Check out Gucci Guilty’s latest Parfum Pour Homme. The perfume is light yet mild combined with woody aromatic amber scents courtesy of the French Lavandin Abrialis and uplifting Lemon Sfumatrice. The concoction of Spanish cistus blooming with orange flowers and hints of nutmeg steal the show.

Gucci Guilty Eau de Parfum Intense Pour Femme

Consider this fragrance and ideal gift for any upcoming birthdays and anniversaries. Gucci Guilty’s Intense Pour Femme is enduring yet timeless. With base notes of violet, ylang-ylang and tuborose, the soothing scent is enhanced by the woody whiffs of patchouli and vetiver with subtle hints of vanilla. It’s the scent to wear for a night out on the dancefloor.

Miss Dior Eau de Parfum

The newest Miss Dior scent evokes that summer feeling. Compact and travel-friendly, the new roller-pearl design holds the calming scent that fills the room with every spritz. The wearer will be enveloped by the sparkling zests of blood orange and mandarin, while Lily of the Valley adds a sweet touch to a woody base of patchouli.

Jo Malone Blackberry & Bay Cologne

Citrus and earthy, Jo Malone’s Blackberry & Bay Cologne is a fan favourite. The refreshing burst of blackberry essence with subtle notes from the bay and brambly woods transports you to nostalgic mornings surrounded by lush greenery. Add this cologne to your wishlist if you’re into solid blackberry notes. Plus, the scent is unisex, so you can share between you and your partner.

Maison Margiela REPLICA By the Fireplace

A whiff of this heavenly scent will instantly transport the wearer to a cosy winter evening by the fire. Thanks to the woody aroma of gaiac wood, cashmeran and clove oil, this all-year-round scent is perfectly divine due to its homey notes of chestnuts and red berries oil—an ideal choice to transition from a day-to-night affair.

Louis Vuitton ‘City of Stars’

Inspired by the shimmering night in Los Angeles, City of Stars is the latest fragrance to add to your collection. The scent mirrors the West Coast atmosphere, from star-studded boulevards to the beautiful constellations. The perfume is a refreshing yet zesty scent dedicated to a memorable summer adventure with delicious whiffs of blood orange, lemon, red mandarin, bergamot, sandalwood, and lime. In addition, artist Alex Israel created a one of a kind piece that completed the packaging, travel case and fragrance trunk for the perfume. Take a closer look and spot the dazzling LA skyline and calming twilight sunset.

Calvin Klein Everyone Eau de Parfum

On the hunt for the perfect gift? Consider Calvin Klein’s Everyone Eau de Parfum. Inspired by today’s youth who push boundaries, the latest campaign evokes authenticity and infinite self-expression. Ideal for the tropical climate, this sweet scent includes a composition of juicy, fresh notes. The perfume is infused with organic oranges from Mexico and Sri Lankan black tea as the core with vetiver as the base. The best part? You can share the refreshing scent with your partner.

Marc Jacobs Perfect Intense

Taking inspiration from the founder’s mantra (“I am perfect as I am”), the Marc Jacobs Perfect Intense is like walking in a field of flowers. The alluring scent radiates a combination of bright daffodils and night-blooming jasmine, accompanied by a whiff a golden roasted almonds and sandalwood. Sticking to the playful essence, the bottle’s crystal-cut cap is decorated with adorable mismatched charms.

Marc Jacobs Perfect Intense is available at Sephora, Parkson, AEON, SOGO, Metrojaya and Isetan KLCC.

