Rachel Zegler enters a new era with Dior

Dior ushers in a new age as the Maison names Rachel Zegler as House Ambassador.

In a dazzling coup, the effervescent Rachel Zegler takes centre stage as Dior’s latest muse for fashion and beauty, following her electrifying performance in ‘Hunger Games: Ballads of Songbirds and Snakes‘.

Dior’s choice to crown Zegler as its latest ambassador is a bold celebration of individuality and talent — poised to be an epochal fusion of cinematic charisma and sartorial elegance. All that while pushing the boundaries of traditional beauty standards.

In the new campaign, Zegler stars in the Rouge Dior film, directed by Bardia Zeinali. She stars alongside fellow House Ambassadors: Dilraba Dilmurat, Anya Taylor-Joy and Yara Shahidi. Together, they unveil the new Rouge Dior — marking a collaborative moment that transcends the conventional norms of beauty and style.

Lifestyle Asia KL had the privilege of getting the scoop from Rachel Zegler herself, shedding light on her exciting new role as Dior ambassador.

What does the House of Dior represent for you and how does it make you feel to join the house today as a brand ambassador?

The House of Dior represents every aspect that femininity has to offer in both their iconic designs in the high fashion world, and their effortlessly elegant beauty line. Becoming a brand ambassador is an honour that I can’t even really put into words. My relationship with the brand started at the very beginning of my career, at my first Met Gala in 2021, so it’s a very satisfying full-circle moment to represent the brand on such a huge scale.

​​How does it feel shooting your first Dior Beauty campaign? What does this moment mean to you?

It’s always really intimidating to me each time I step foot on a set that isn’t for a movie I’m making… so it’s a bit nerve-racking, in all honesty. I get very nervous and self conscious, but the folks at Dior always make me feel so welcome and so beautiful. This moment means so much to me, especially since the first lipstick my mom ever bought for herself was Rouge Dior in shade 999. I feel so proud to be her daughter and to get to represent this product for Dior.

What are some of your favourite Dior beauty products?

My favourite Dior beauty products have to be the combination of the Dior Forever foundation and the Dior Forever Skin Correct. It gives me the confidence on those days where my skin just won’t cooperate. I love that the amount of coverage truly depends on the amount of application, so I can still choose to have a light base on for my everyday (and all-day) wear. I even wore the concealer on a film set, and nothing proves how great a makeup product is than wearing it morning to night.

Can you tell us a little bit more about working on this campaign? What was your favourite moment?

Working on this campaign has been nothing short of a dream — it really feels like something out of a movie, here at the Chateau. Being a part of the rebirth of Rouge Dior is what dreams are made of, and Bardia Zeinali has really captured that with his concept for the campaign. All of these women embody an aspect of a contemporary Dior dream, but with added flair that only he can capture. My favourite moment was dancing to Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift with Bardia during my solo takes — we had so much fun talking about what music drives us creatively, and it’s obviously just so much fun to find fellow fans.

What do you like most about the new Rouge Dior lipstick?

I’ve worn a lot of lipstick in my short time on earth — sometimes for 18 hours at a time — and nothing compares to Peter Phillips’ take on this formula. I told him whilst we were shooting how it never felt chalky on my lips, even after we’d been in front of hot lamps for a few hours. Long-lasting pigment is nothing without its finish, and this lipstick has the best I’ve ever worn. Plus, the packaging is gorgeous and refillable!

What surprised you the most in the design of the new Rouge Dior Lipstick?

I had no idea it was refillable until Peter showed me! I think it’s super convenient and eliminates a lot of waste. As someone who goes through lipstick super quickly, I’m always sure to have my refills back home just in case.

Among 70 stunning shades, which one do you prefer? And which finish, satin or velvet?

I tend to lean towards 720 Icone in a satin finish because I love a shade I can wear every day.

Tell us about your experience working with Peter Philips.

I adore Peter more than I could possibly say. Throughout this campaign and other times we’ve gotten to spend together, I’ve just come to adore him more and more. Not only is he a master of his craft, which this new line proves, he also has a deep love for the connections he has made throughout his illustrious career. And beyond that, he’s got so many amazing stories and the best sense of humour. Getting to know him has been one of the great joys of my career, and I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to meet and work with him.

What is your first memory of makeup? What is your first Dior beauty product?

My first memory of makeup is having to go out and buy some for the first musical I ever did — I played Shprintze in a local production of Fiddler on the Roof. I loved the way transforming myself made me feel, and soon enough my mom let me borrow her eyelash curler and some basic eye shadow palettes for whenever I wanted to experiment. I must’ve been 12 or 13. My first Dior beauty product was a blush I got myself from Macy’s when I was in a production of Legally Blonde: the Musical at age 14. It was so pink. It was perfect.

(Photos provided by Dior Beauty)