Beauty Buys: 10 products we’re loving in March 2023 so far

As we gear up for the upcoming Ramadan and Hari Raya, we round up the best new beauty products in March 2023 that are worth adding to your daily routine.

The new month calls for new skincare and makeup products to adore, and we have gathered the best of the best. Our monthly roundup of the best beauty products in March 2023 lists a wide range of skincare products like Supergoop!, fresh and La Mer. In the makeup department, we’re highlighting Fenty Beauty’s newest Fenty Icon lippies, a must-have in your collection.

To create the perfect base before any makeup application, trust Guerlain’s newest Parure Gold 24K to leave your skin shining bright like a diamond. For the ideal beauty palette that offers a smooth yet sculpted glow, we foresee the ​​Tarte Shape Tape Glow Palette as an essential for every occasion. To create the perfect liner that screams cool, fun and collected, get ready to add Stila’s Stay All Day Artistix Graphic Liner to the cart.

Whether you’re a makeup connoisseur or an avid skincare collector, trust us when we say these favourite new beauty launches are highly recommended for your everyday routine.