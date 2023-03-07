Beauty Buys: 10 products we’re loving in March 2023 so far

As we gear up for the upcoming Ramadan and Hari Raya, we round up the best new beauty products in March 2023 that are worth adding to your daily routine.
The new month calls for new skincare and makeup products to adore, and we have gathered the best of the best. Our monthly roundup of the best beauty products in March 2023 lists a wide range of skincare products like Supergoop!, fresh and La Mer. In the makeup department, we’re highlighting Fenty Beauty’s newest Fenty Icon lippies, a must-have in your collection.
To create the perfect base before any makeup application, trust Guerlain’s newest Parure Gold 24K to leave your skin shining bright like a diamond. For the ideal beauty palette that offers a smooth yet sculpted glow, we foresee the Tarte Shape Tape Glow Palette as an essential for every occasion. To create the perfect liner that screams cool, fun and collected, get ready to add Stila’s Stay All Day Artistix Graphic Liner to the cart.
Whether you’re a makeup connoisseur or an avid skincare collector, trust us when we say these favourite new beauty launches are highly recommended for your everyday routine.
Still nervous about incorporating retinol into your skin? Fret not; trust Supergoop’s Daily Dose Bioretinol + Mineral SPF to come to the rescue. Ideal for all skincare types (including expecting mums), the latest product is formulated with Bioretinol (bakuchiol) and a natural peptide (L-Carnosine) that helps reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and loss of elasticity. Thanks to Bioretinol and SPF, the powerful formula also helps prevent any future skin damage without causing any irritation. You only need six to eight drops daily to achieve that healthy-looking glow. We suggest pairing the Daily Dose Bioretinol + Mineral SPF by layering with any Supergoop! Sunscreens, such as the Mineral Mattescreen SPF 40, Mineral Sheerscreen SPF 30 and Mineral Lotion SPF 40.
Set your makeup look with the perfect primer, and we’re highlighting Guerlain’s latest Parure Gold 24K. The newest Radiance Booster Perfection Primer is infused with a hint of 24-karat gold, which goes hand-in-hand with providing 23-hour radiance and hydration for a plumper feel. While it makes a great addition to your everyday routine, the product also creates a flawless base before any makeup application. Plus, the striking jewel-like bottle is incredibly gorgeous with its transparent glass and golden cap to reveal the gleaming transparent-gel formula.
Available now in-stores at Parkson (Pavilion, One Utama) and Isetan (KLCC, The Gardens Mall).
If matte lippies are your go-to, wait till you try Fenty Beauty’s Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipsticks. Lightweight, creamy and super hydrating, the Velvet Liquid Lipsticks offer a rich yet velvety coverage in five beautiful shades. Invest in the H.B.I.C (deep garnet red) and The MVP (blue red) for a touch of red. For something more neutral, the C-Suite Heart (soft pink nude) and Riri (rose mauve nude) are your best bet. If you’re into a bold look, incorporate Bread Winn’r (chocolate brown nude) into your beauty kit.
The best-selling and most-loved soy face cleanser is receiving a fresh look. In collaboration with the Parsons School of Design, the iconic cleanser is an interpretation of the calming blue skies designed by Sammi Shen. The student and former fresh intern explain that “The beauty of clouds in our sky is one of the only things that can be universally understood, no matter your age, race, gender identity, no matter where you are across the globe, because, ultimately, we are all under the same sky.”
Ideal for all skin types, the coveted cleanser is exceptionally gentle on the skin, offers 10% more hydration, and deeply cleans those pores. Plus, it helps to calm and soften the skin thanks to the aloe vera and borage seed oil.
The limited-edition Soy Face Cleanser will be available from April 2023 onwards.
For those dealing with sensitive and dry skin, the newest Shea Butter Shower Cream is all set to be a staple in your shower routine. Supercharged with 98% readily Biodegradable ingredients, the non-stripping formula is exceptionally gentle to the skin while respecting the skin’s natural PH balance. Don’t be alarmed by its smooth and creamy texture as it foams nicely under the water, leaving the skin to feel smooth and soft after every wash.
For plumper and firmer skin, La Mer’s The Moisturising Soft Cream is your trusty option for a healthier-looking glow. Formulated with its legendary Miracle Broth, the signature youth regenerating ferment helps activate lipid production for a more substantial skin renewal and recovery. With each application, the moisturising cream also helps reduce the appearance of fine, dry lines while keeping the moisture in and environmental irritants out for your skin to look glass-skin-ready.
Now available at La Mer counters, Sephora Fahrenheit88 and online.
Refreshing and energetic, Bulgari’s newest Pour Homme EDT fragrance is like a light breeze with a familiar sense of comfort. Infused with Darjeeling tea accord, water lily notes, guaiac wood, amber and cardamom, you can imagine the serenity and warmth from this fresh scent that will immediately lift your mood. All you need is a few spritzes of this lively scent to power through your day, no matter how jam-packed your schedule can be.
Available in-stores at Isetan, SOGO, Parkson and Aeon.
Are you ready to smooth, sculpt and glow? With ingredients like Amazonian clay and diamond powder, this trusty palette is what you need for a refined and smooth finish. Ideal for those who are always on the go, the magical palette includes three cream-like powders in Champagne Blur, Bronze Glow and Sunlit. Start by applying Champagne Blur all over the face to smooth and soften your makeup look before using the Bronze Glow to sculpt and define by moving up in a “C” formation to the temples. Lastly, lightly dust Sunlit onto the highest points of the face for that natural yet glistening glow, and you’re good to glow!
Can’t get enough of cream blushes? Well, you’re in luck because we can’t stop raving about Amuse Soft Cream Cheek Blush. The easy-to-use blush includes a star-shaped applicator that allows you to dab, blend and build the desired finish you want with ease. Plus, it’s utterly long-lasting, so you won’t have to top up for that midday refresh. Remember that a little goes a long way, so all you need is a dot on your cheeks and build your desired finish from there. The best part? Its compact size makes it easy to store in your handbag.
Create the perfect party/concert look with Stila’s Stay All Day Artistix Graphic Liner. The buildable and waterproof liner glides beautifully on the lids and lasts 16 hours. What makes this product so handy to own is how you can create multiple looks, whether it’s a classic cat-eye, artistic lines or a smudgy eyeshadow. We can’t wait to get artsy with this liner before the Harry Styles concert in Singapore.
Hero & featured image credit: Supergoop!