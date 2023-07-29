Turn back the clock: 8 anti-ageing skincare kits for that forever youthful glow

Skin ageing is a natural process. While some embrace it, others wish it could be stopped or reversed miraculously. Whichever group you may belong to, you can definitely try slowing it down. From creams to serums, incorporating the right combination of anti-ageing products in your daily routine can do the trick.
These skin essentials are aimed at visibly reducing the signs of ageing by lending the skin a plumper, firmer and youthful look. They are formulated with actives targeting specific skin issues and must be chosen with careful consideration. This is where anti-ageing skincare kits come to the rescue.
Comprising essential products like cleansers, creams and scrubs that can be layered with each other, these kits and combos make it easier for one to embark on their anti-ageing skincare journey.
What are the common signs of skin ageing?
As we age, a lot of changes start showing up on our skin. These can be:
- Fine lines and wrinkles
- Dull, dehydrated skin
- Thinning and sagging skin due to loss of elasticity and collagen
- Uneven skin tone
- Age spots and hyperpigmentation
- Rough, dry and itchy skin
Common anti-ageing skincare practices
Some common skin care practices that you can incorporate in your lifestyle for anti-ageing include the following.
Consistent skincare routine
Contrary to the popular misconception that one should adopt anti-ageing skincare practices and routines in their 40s and 50s, the key to achieving youthful-looking skin is to start in your 20s suggests the American Academy of Dermatology Association. Cleansing your face twice a day, applying a moisturising cream and wearing sunscreen every day is a must. You can also include hydrating serums such as hyaluronic acid for an extra dose of nourishment.
When nearing your 30s, you can start incorporating products with ingredients that target specific skin concerns like fine lines, wrinkles, loss of elasticity, dehydration and dullness. Niacinamide, vitamin C and retinol are some essentials.
The skin practices and products that you adopt in your 30s can easily be continued in your 40s and 50s if they yield desired results.
Exfoliation is non-negotiable
Another skincare practice that helps, in the long run, is exfoliating twice a week. Whether you use chemical exfoliants or face and body scrubs for manual exfoliation, be consistent with them. Exfoliation not only helps in removing dead skin cells to reveal brighter-looking skin but also lends an even texture and softness.
When choosing scrubs avoid abrasive ingredients like walnut and coconut shells and look for ones with sugar crystals, coffee or cellulose beads.
Choose clean products
Avoid skincare products that are formulated with harmful chemicals like parabens, phthalates and sulphates or artificial dyes and fragrances. Such components tend to irritate and harm the skin in the long run.
Adopt a healthy lifestyle
Eating a balanced diet, staying hydrated, exercising and cutting down on smoking and alcohol intake are some healthy lifestyle habits that have a positive impact on the skin.
The best anti-ageing skincare kits to add to your beauty arsenal
Jump To / Table of Contents
- ELEMIS Ultra Smart Pro-Collagen The Greatest Works Set
- Dr. Dennis Gross Plum It Up Kit
- LANEIGE Perfect Renew 3X Starter Kit
- Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Serum Set
- Ole Henriksen Ole Glow Icons Skincare Set
- Estée Lauder Power Pair - Repair + Brighten
- ORIGINS Firm Believer Plantscription Essentials To Lift & Firm Set
- SK-II PITERA Power Kit
Comprising dedicated day and night creams and a face mask, this anti-ageing skincare kit is popular for its innovative technology. The trio features three formulas targeting the multiple signs of ageing to lend a firmer, glowing skin. While the Ultra Smart Pro-Collagen Day Cream works on strengthening your skin barrier by making it more adaptable to micro-climatic changes, the Night Genius targets oxidative stress overnight to slow down ageing.
The Aqua Infusion Mask aids this duo by delivering multiple layers of hydration to improve skin’s elasticity and plumpness thereby reducing the look of fine lines.
Image: Courtesy Sephora
Ensuring skin plumpness and firmness is this set that harnesses the goodness of AHAs, BHAs and hyaluronic acid. While Marine Algae enhances skin’s elasticity, moisture content and barrier function with amino acids and vitamin B, hyaluronic acid deeply hydrates the skin and causes a reduction in surface lines and transepidermal water loss. The peels are formulated with glycolic acid, salicylic acid and lactic acid to gently yet effectively exfoliate the skin, unclog pores, promote cell turnover and boost collagen production.
With its antioxidant and antibacterial properties, aloe soothes and heals dry and damaged skin. The kit includes Hyaluronic Marine Oil-Free Moisture Cushion cream, Hyaluronic Marine Meltaway Cleanser and Universal Daily Peels.
Image: Courtesy Sephora
Ideal for anyone who wants to embark on their anti-ageing skincare journey without any hassle, the Perfect Renew 3X Started Kit is a beginner-friendly option. While the Refiner makes for a great toner to reinvigorate the skin affected by environmental factors, the Emulsion aims at maintaining the oil and water balance of the skin to ensure its health.
Moreover, the Serum has potent anti-ageing properties whereas the Renew 3X Cream effectively helps in skin firming with its buttery-rich formula.
Image: Courtesy LANEIGE
Making it easier for you to follow an anti-ageing skincare routine is the Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Serum Set by Sulwhasoo that consists of First Care Activating Serum VI, Serum EX and Cream EX.
The first step of using this skincare bundle includes prepping up your skin post cleanse with the Activating Serum VI that nourishes and also boosts the absorption of subsequent products. This is followed by reaping in the benefits of the Serum EX that makes your skin more resilient and supports and strengthens the skin for a firmer look with 1,00,000 Ginsenomics capsules. The last step includes using the anti-ageing Cream EX that features a soft texture and promotes a healthier look.
Image: Courtesy Sephora
Restoring your skin’s health with the power of antioxidant vitamin C, peptides and chemical exfoliants, this skincare kit transforms your skin texture and targets the visible signs of ageing. While the Glow2OH Dark Spot Toner improves your skin’s texture and the look of dark spots, the Banana Bright Vitamin C Serum brightens and firms it with consistent use. Additionally, the Strength Trainer Peptide Boost Moisturiser nourishes and strengthens the barrier all day.
Image: Courtesy Ole Henriksen
This is an iconic duo by Estée Lauder that should definitely be on your wishlist of the best anti-ageing products. The repair serum comprises a revolutionary formulation that fortifies the skin’s natural repair and recovery process for a visibly renewed look. It reduces signs of ageing for radiant and youthful-looking skin.
The Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Gel-Creme Synchronized Multi-Recovery takes care of your under-eye area by reducing fine lines and brightening the skin. It makes the skin smoother and plumper for a well-rested look.
Image: Courtesy Estée Lauder
Inclusive of the Multi-Powered Youth Serum, Powerful Lifting Cream and the Anti-Ageing Power Eye Cream is this set by ORIGINS. Lending a more lifted look and a smoother appearance of expression lines, these skincare products work wonders on ageing skin. They enrich it with ingredients such as niacinamide (for a brighter-looking skin), peptides (for boosting collagen production), Anogeissus (for targeting fibrillin degradation) and hyaluronic acid (for providing long-lasting hydration).
Image: Courtesy Sephora
This is a three-piece anti-ageing skincare kit that includes a serum, an essence and a milky lotion to take care of your skin and reduce the visible signs of ageing. The bestselling SK-II PITERA Essence visibly minimises the appearance of dark spots and fine lines, softens texture, evens out skin tone and enhances radiance. When combined with consistent use of the Facial Treatment Gentle Cleanser and Skinpower Airy Milky Lotion, this trio improves the look of your ageing skin by multifolds.
Image: Courtesy Sephora
(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)
(Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Estée Lauder)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: You can start by building a proper skincare regimen in your 20s and include products like serums, moisturisers and sunscreen that have active ingredients to help ensure the health of your skin. You can introduce anti-wrinkle creams and serums to your routine in your 30s and even try retinol-based products if your skin demands it.
Answer: Anti-ageing skincare products cannot stop your skin from ageing. However, their consistent use along with a balanced diet, proper water intake and a healthy lifestyle may slow down the skin’s ageing process and improve its appearance.
Answer: Anti-ageing foods that you can add to your daily diet include blueberry, papaya, pomegranate, avocado, lemon, spinach, tomato, sweet potato, broccoli, beans, carrots, fatty fish, dark chocolate and nuts.
Answer: Some of the most effective ingredients for anti-ageing include retinol, niacinamide, vitamin C, peptides, hyaluronic acid and bakuchiol.
Answer: Some common home remedies for ageing include aloe vera, banana mask (banana mashed into a smooth paste), argan oil, curd and turmeric face mask, jojoba oil, avocado paste, yoghurt and lemon juice mask.