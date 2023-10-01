Here is BLACKPINK hitmaker Rosé’s go-to skincare routine for luminous skin

When it comes to K-pop idols, how can we not talk about their gorgeous skin? Besides taking over the globe with their musical prowess, South Korean singers have gauged our attention for their porcelain skin and spotless glow on the go. Endless shooting hours, travelling, concerts and brand commitments have nothing on them when it comes to practising self-care rituals. One such K-pop idol who flaunts an enviable luminous complexion we can’t get enough of is BLACKPINK’s Rosé. So what is Rosé’s go-to skincare regime?

No wonder luxury frontrunners like Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co. tapped Rosé as their global brand ambassador, with the singer gracing their campaigns with her radiant appearance.

It’s no secret that she’s very diligent about her skincare routine, religiously following everything from cleansing, toning and moisturising, in addition to making sure that the results are complemented by a healthy lifestyle. If you want to ace your skincare game, Rosé-style, let’s take you through her self-care routine.

What is BLACKPINK Rosé’s skincare routine?

1. Oil cleanser to get rid of makeup

Makeup-free days are a rarity for K-pop idols, with their skin being exposed to various chemicals and pollutants that dull its sheen. So what’s the best way to take the day off? An oil-based cleanser that effortlessly removes even your waterproof makeup. According to UNNIE LOOKS, Rosé also swears by an oil cleanser to kick off her skincare routine. She also uses it on makeup-free days to make sure the skin’s free of any dirt and sebum that mounts up during the course of the day. Oil cleansing is also great as the oil acts as a barrier to protect your skin, keeping it supple and moisturised.

A lot of people who follow K-beauty abide by this gentle oil cleansing technique. Oil can remove oil-free, oil-based, and waterproof formulas from your skin and lashes. It helps keep skin infections like acne at bay, protects against inflammation, eases the effects of ageing and even clears out blackheads and whiteheads.

2. Foaming face wash for double cleansing

To doubly ensure that the face is clear of any makeup remnants or dirt, the BLACKPINK singer lathers it with her favourite foaming cleanser, the Senka Speedy Perfect Whip. Its lightweight formula is very gentle on the skin, giving it a soft and supple touch.

Foaming cleansers work best for people with oily and acne-prone skin, as their main purpose is to eliminate excess oil or sebum. These cleansers also have hydrating agents like hyaluronic acid and amino acids that don’t strip the skin of its natural oils. Foaming cleanser is fab to use both in the morning and night because it won’t dry out that baby-smooth skin of yours!

3. Emulsion for a nourished skin

For those of you who don’t know, an emulsion is a lighter (and more watery)version of a conventional moisturiser or a face cream. Emulsions are an important skincare staple in K-beauty to achieve supple and glowing skin. While it’s not a compelling choice for everyone, many people still opt for it to get that additional layer of hydration and nutrients.

As for Rosé, she uses the ‘IOPE Plant Stem Cell Emulsion Skin Perfection’. This gel-like, anti-ageing emulsion claims to strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier and replenish it. Its plant stem cell formula improves the skin’s natural brightness.

4. Activating serum to enhance the skin’s overall texture

The Pink Venom singer never skips using her holy-grail product, Sulwhasoo’s First Care Activating Serum. One of the most sought-after brands in South Korea, Sulwhasoo holds a special place in Rosé’s skincare kit as she grew up watching her mother use the product. It helps strengthen the skin’s barrier and addresses pre-mature visible signs of ageing.

Serums are highly concentrated skincare solutions that deeply penetrate into the skin to treat issues like fine lines, wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, acne, dryness or dullness. Because of higher chemical concentrations, they tackle skin issues more effectively than other products.

5. Moisturiser to lock in the hydration

What’s the point of using all the aforementioned nourishing agents if you haven’t locked them into your skin with a moisturiser? The singer prefers a lightweight moisturiser that provides hydration without being too heavy on the skin. Choosing the right moisturiser based on your skin type and the weather is key to achieving a glowy base. If you have oily skin, it’s recommended you opt for lotions while those having dry skin should go for creams as they have higher oil content.

Apart from hydrating your face, moisturisers prevent fine lines and wrinkles by making the skin plump and firm. Moreover, most moisturisers today are infused with SPF, which means they double up as sunscreen to protect you from its harmful rays. Use a moisturiser in your morning as well as night skincare routine for best results.

6. Sunscreen to shield the skin from UV rays

Easiest way to protect your skin’s appearance and health at any age? Don’t forget your regular dose of SPF! You have to apply sunscreen irrespective of whether you’re outdoors/ indoors and even irrespective of any season. Try to use a broad-spectrum sunscreen that protects you from both UVB and UVA rays. For everyday use, use sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or more. For days when you’ve to venture outdoors, choose a product with SPF 60 or greater.

Sunscreen should be liberally applied not just on your face, but literally all the exposed skin including the neck, hands, legs and more. Sunscreens are available in different formulas, so make sure you select one according to your skin type.

7. Body lotion for silky smooth skin that extends beyond the face

Just like your face, the rest of your body also needs a dose of hydration. Rosé reportedly uses the Body Fantasies Signature Peach Apricot lotion, owing to her inclination towards fruity scents. Body lotions help you steer clear of those not-so-appealing-to-the-eye rough elbows and heels, making your skin glow!

Will you try Rosé’s skincare routine?

