10 best body scrubs to achieve a glowing skin

The end of a tiring day calls for a relaxing bath that leaves your skin hydrated, healthy and soft. What better way than using a body scrub to exfoliate the impurities away and do the magic for you?
Dirt build-up, clogged pores, rough and dull appearance — body scrubs are designed to address various skin concerns. You might also want to pick one if you are tired of your strawberry skin. It is also essential to get rid of those harsh tan lines after a sunny day. Be it for any reason, these products can help you achieve refreshed skin that can absorb moisture better.
What is a body scrub?
A body scrub is an exfoliating product that deep cleanses your body by gently sloughing away dead cells. Loaded with the goodness of active ingredients, it can enhance cell regeneration. Additionally, its alluring aroma can leave you refreshed for a long time.
Types of body scrubs
Body scrubs are classified based on the ingredients. A few common ones are:
Sugar scrubs: These scrubs contain sugar crystals that exfoliate your skin.
Salt scrubs: Made of salt crystals, these scrubs slough away dead cells with much efficiency.
Coffee scrubs: With coffee as its main ingredient, this is a great option to remove tan.
Essential oil-based scrubs: Scrubs that contain essential oils can help you relax.
Herbal scrubs: These gentle plant-based scrubs are filled with the natural goodness of ingredients derived from plants.
Scrubs from nuts, grains, and seeds: Scrubs are also made from nuts like walnuts and peanuts, which are excellent exfoliating agents. There are also oatmeal scrubs and scrubs made from grains, fibre and seeds.
Charcoal body scrub: These products have charcoal as an active ingredient. Charcoal is known for its deep cleansing properties and easily helps absorbs oil and dirt from the pores of the skin.
Benefits of body scrubs
By ridding your body of dead cells and dirt, body scrubs help the rejuvenated skin absorb products like moisturisers. As a result, your skin stays hydrated for longer durations. Regular usage of scrubs also yields refined skin texture and lends soft, smooth and brighter-looking skin with a radiant glow.
Scrubs also come with perfumes or essential oils. These can help relieve stress and calm you down, as per Healthline. Besides these, scrubbing can also help you achieve an even skin tone by removing suntan.
Usage
A body scrub should be used on a wet body. Take an adequate amount and gently rub it all over your body in small circular motions. Take special care to scrub areas like the neck, underarms, elbows, knees and feet. Remember not to scrub too harshly on your skin.
After rinsing the scrub off, pat dry with a soft towel and apply a good-quality moisturiser.
Here are some of the best ones to add to your skincare routine
- Bath & Body Works Japanese Cherry Blossom Creamy Body Scrub
- Plum BodyLovin' Sugar Body Scrub
- MCaffeine Coffee Body Scrub
- The Body Shop Shea Sugar Body Scrub
- Dove Exfoliating Body Polish Scrub
- Zeoveda Charcoal Scrub
- Art Naturals Himalayan Salt Body Scrub
- Mamaearth Ubtan Body Scrub
- WOW Himalayan Rose Face & Body Scrub
- Lux Lavender Vit C Creme Body Scrub
The Bath & Body Works Japanese Cherry Blossom Creamy Body Scrub is a foaming product that gives you a rich lather for smooth skin. It is fortified with exfoliating sugar crystals, vitamin E and sunflower oil that nourishes your skin deeply. It has key notes of Japanese cherry blossom, Asian pear, fresh mimosa petals, white jasmine and blushing sandalwood. The aroma of this scrub is so enchanting that it will instantly uplift your mood.
This body scrub from Plum is a sugar-based exfoliator that helps remove dead cells gently. The soft formula also has an irresistible vanilla note that makes you smell like dessert. The sugar granules will polish, soften and hydrate your skin. The thick kokum butter infused with Brazil nut oil is an amazing moisturising agent that helps you manage your dry skin better. It also has the goodness of shea-butter that conditions your skin.
The Plum body scrub is 100% vegan and cruelty-free. It is also free from sulphates, parabens, phthalates and silicones.
A very popular scrub from MCaffeine, this formula is famed for its tan removal properties. It promises to get rid of ingrown hair and can also help you slough away dead skin from the neck, elbows, underarms, knees and feet. What makes this scrub special is its unique formula that is enriched with coconut oil, a great moisturiser. Pure Arabica coffee exfoliates and polishes your skin while caffeine aids de-tanning and leaves you with an even-toned skin.
Additionally, MCaffeine promises skin with an alluring coffee scent. It is free from harmful additions like parabens and sodium lauryl sulfate. It is also a vegan, cruelty-free product that is dermatologically tested and suits all skin types. You can have a guilt-free scrubbing experience with this product as it is made with zero plastic footprints.
Fortified with fine sugar granules, this good quality scrub is a nourishing exfoliator that will make your skin soft and supple. It also has a pleasant nutty smell that adds to the refreshing feel. This can help exfoliate the skin without stripping away its natural moisture.
The Dove Exfoliating Body Polish Scrub is an ideal scrub for people with delicate skin. The scrub contains rich moisturising cream that deeply nourishes your skin and leaves it soft. While the oatmeal content in the scrub helps soothe your skin, the calendula oil gives you a fresh glow. It also has a gentle fragrance that won’t irritate you.
You can use this scrub for tan removal and to prep your skin before shaving.
If you are looking for a good charcoal scrub, the Zeoveda natural exfoliate charcoal scrub is the one for you. The charcoal content helps remove impurities from the skin and gets rid of dead skin cells. Meanwhile, the olive oil in this scrub helps revitalise skin and shea butter helps in moisturising. It also has walnut granules that protect the skin from sun damage.
This body scrub comes with the goodness of Himalayan pink salt, which has multiple health benefits. According to Healthline, Himalayan pink salt helps reduce stress and is filled with anti-microbial properties. Sea salt also helps reduce the visibility of cellulite and acne.
The scrub also has argan oil, macadamia oil, jojoba oil and sweet almond oil to deeply nourish your skin.
Loaded with amazing ingredients, the ubtan is an excellent formula that removes suntan. It has walnut that helps to exfoliate the skin, thereby removing both whiteheads and blackheads. Turmeric helps protect the skin from free radicals and helps improve complexion. Meanwhile, the saffron helps in lightening dark spots and the walnut beads help in exfoliation.
The product is dermatologically tested and is free of parabens, sulphates, silicones, phthalates and artificial colours. It suits all skin types.
The scrub by WOW skin science is the perfect choice for those looking to restore radiance to dull skin. It is packed with the goodness of walnut shell powder, rose water and beetroot extracts. The sweet almond oil and Moroccan argan oil will render your skin smooth. These ingredients help in great exfoliation and even out patchy complexion.
It is free of harsh additives and is dermatologically tested to suit all skin types.
This scrub comes with the goodness of lavender and vitamin C that helps skin glow. The scrub helps gently remove dead skin cells and has a long-lasting aroma. It has bergamot, rosemary and geranium extracts that contribute to a tranquil mood.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: You should use a body scrub only once or twice a week. Otherwise, you might strip away essential moisture from your skin that can make it dry.
Answer: You can use a scrub if you have sensitive skin. But make sure that it does not contain harsh chemicals. Also, moisturise your skin post-scrubbing without fail. People with sensitive skin should consult a dermatologist before trying out a new product.
Answer: Yes. Homemade scrubs made of natural ingredients help keep your skin cleansed and nourished. Use freshly prepared scrub for each use.
Answer: Yes, body scrubs usually contain large granules that can irritate soft facial skin. Ingredients like salt and perfume in a body scrub are not good for facial skin. While a body scrub is aimed at getting rid of dead cells from areas like feet and knees, a facial scrub is meant to be used on gentle facial skin.
Answer: Yes. Body scrubs may damage your skin barrier and can strip away moisture. Hence, moisturisation is an important step that needs to be followed after a body scrub to maintain the hydration of your skin.