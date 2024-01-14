Nourishing body butters to protect your skin this winter

Winter is the time to upgrade your regular skincare routine. No matter how diligently you moisturise your skin, the harsh weather of the colder months demands special attention to ensure that our skin stays supple, smooth and glowing. This is why body butters are a great addition to your skincare arsenal. They provide deep hydration and eliminate dryness and dull, patchy skin.

With its thick consistency and carefully chosen all-natural ingredients, body butter has been a best-seller product for decades, guaranteed to reduce fine lines and wrinkles on the skin and even keep issues like stretch marks at bay.

Types of body butters

Body butters are generally made of simple, nourishing ingredients that make them ideal for people with sensitive skin. They are thick and are primarily constituted of several butters and oils such as shea butter, cocoa butter, macadamia nut and almond oils.

You can also find body butters with ingredients like olive butter, hemp seed butter, lavender and kokum butter. They provide relief from issues like rough dry spots, improve your skin barrier, guard against moisture loss, reduce itchiness and leave skin in perfect health. These creams also can be tried by people with normal to oily skin.

What are its benefits?

The primary advantage that a body butter has over a moisturiser is the long-lasting hydration it provides. Along with nourishing the skin, it also ensures the following:

Repairs dry and cracked skin: The thick emollient helps to heal cracked skin and repair chapped and rough skin on the heels and elbows by preventing moisture loss.

Reduces fine lines and wrinkles: Body butters are rich in triglycerides, vitamins and other natural ingredients that aid in reducing fine lines and wrinkles.

Fade stretch marks and scars: The use of body butter can act as a protective seal and retain moisture in the skin for longer periods of time, stopping skin from getting scratched frequently. If used early on, they can also prevent stretch marks.

Keeps skin supple: The addition of natural ingredients helps it impart a radiant glow to your skin and reduces irritation. The thick consistency acts as a protective layer and helps limit the damage caused due to sun, wind and cold weather.

Use as a makeup remover: You can use body butters to smear makeup before wiping it off gently with a cleansing pad.

Nourishing body butters to heal skin this winter