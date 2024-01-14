Nourishing body butters to protect your skin this winter

Winter is the time to upgrade your regular skincare routine. No matter how diligently you moisturise your skin, the harsh weather of the colder months demands special attention to ensure that our skin stays supple, smooth and glowing. This is why body butters are a great addition to your skincare arsenal. They provide deep hydration and eliminate dryness and dull, patchy skin.
With its thick consistency and carefully chosen all-natural ingredients, body butter has been a best-seller product for decades, guaranteed to reduce fine lines and wrinkles on the skin and even keep issues like stretch marks at bay.
Types of body butters
Body butters are generally made of simple, nourishing ingredients that make them ideal for people with sensitive skin. They are thick and are primarily constituted of several butters and oils such as shea butter, cocoa butter, macadamia nut and almond oils.
You can also find body butters with ingredients like olive butter, hemp seed butter, lavender and kokum butter. They provide relief from issues like rough dry spots, improve your skin barrier, guard against moisture loss, reduce itchiness and leave skin in perfect health. These creams also can be tried by people with normal to oily skin.
What are its benefits?
The primary advantage that a body butter has over a moisturiser is the long-lasting hydration it provides. Along with nourishing the skin, it also ensures the following:
Repairs dry and cracked skin: The thick emollient helps to heal cracked skin and repair chapped and rough skin on the heels and elbows by preventing moisture loss.
Reduces fine lines and wrinkles: Body butters are rich in triglycerides, vitamins and other natural ingredients that aid in reducing fine lines and wrinkles.
Fade stretch marks and scars: The use of body butter can act as a protective seal and retain moisture in the skin for longer periods of time, stopping skin from getting scratched frequently. If used early on, they can also prevent stretch marks.
Keeps skin supple: The addition of natural ingredients helps it impart a radiant glow to your skin and reduces irritation. The thick consistency acts as a protective layer and helps limit the damage caused due to sun, wind and cold weather.
Use as a makeup remover: You can use body butters to smear makeup before wiping it off gently with a cleansing pad.
Nourishing body butters to heal skin this winter
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Paula's Choice Ultra-Rich Soothing Body Butter
- Gromwell Root Body Butter Sensitive Eczema Shea Butter
- M&S Coconut Body Butter
- L'Occitane Organic Shea Butter
- The Body Shop Body Butter
- Mio Future Proof Body Butter
- NEOM Organics London Perfect Night's Sleep Magnesium Body Butter
- ESPA Smooth and Firm Body Butter
An ultra-rich soothing option, the Paula’s Choice Body Butter is a perfect pick to replenish the skin’s protective barrier. The formula suits all skin types and locks in moisture for up to 12 hours. Enriched with the goodness of plant butters, this product cures dry and flaky skin without making it feel greasy. The quick-absorb formula penetrates up to 10 layers. Infused with the goodness of shea butter, mango butter, olive oil, coconut oil and avocado oil, along with oat extracts, this can also be used by people with eczema-prone skin.
Image credit: Shopee
Fortified with the goodness of cocoa butter and almond oil and purple gromwell root infused with extra virgin olive oil, this natural body butter spreads into your skin with ease, moisturises very dry skin and makes it elastic. The cream is also suitable for eczema-prone skin.
Image credit: Shopee
Specially formulated to smoothen and deeply moisturise extremely dry skin, the M&S Coconut body butter is a perfect daily cream for nourishment. It combines the goodness of essential oils like lavender, vetiver and eucalyptus and gives you a relaxing feel.
Image credit: Shopee
Infused with the goodness of shea butter and vitamins A, E and F, this rich cream is ideal for people with dry and dehydrated skin. The body butter can tackle sore, sun-damaged skin and lips and can also cure blemishes and skin discolouration. It reduces the appearance of scars and wrinkles and helps treat conditions like psoriasis and eczema.
Image: Courtesy Shopee
Each product in this range of non-sticky and non-greasy moisturisers is ideal for normal skin. They give it a natural glow, making the skin softer and smoother. These body butters are fortified with ingredients like shea butter sourced from Ghana, organic almond milk from Spain, organic virgin coconut oil from Samoa and mango seed oil from India and can nourish skin for up to 98 hours.
Image credit: Shopee
A thick butter that deeply moisturises along with providing maximum hydration and nourishment, this cream wards off dryness and helps you achieve supple and soft skin. Apart from its intense moisturising properties, the body butter has a citrus aroma that is calming. It is enriched with a combination of andiroba oil, olive oil, myrtle, monk’s pepper berry and Indian fig.
Image credit: Shopee
Specially formulated with the benefits of aromatherapy, this cream features a unique blend of English lavender, sweet basil and jasmine and delivers a deeply relaxing aroma. This product from Neom Organics is powered with the benefits of magnesium. It is also fortified with the goodness of shea butter, coconut oil and aloe vera, which softens skin.
Image credit: Lookfantastic
Rich in argan oil, rosehip and vitamin E that moisturises and nourishes, this cream is formulated to smooth and tone your skin. The texture is creamy, and keeps your skin nourished and supple during winters.
Image credit: Lookfantastic
(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change)
(Hero & Featured Image: Courtesy Karolina Grabowska/Pexels)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– Which body butter is good for winter?
Choose a body butter formulated with thick, natural ingredients like cocoa butter, shea butter or coconut oil for increased protection in winter.
– How is body butter different from lotions?
Body butters generally contain fewer additives than lotions. They are very thick, have fewer ingredients and are designed for longer protection. It often comes in jars as the thick consistency doesn’t allow it to be squeezed out of pumps.
– Is it okay to apply body butter on your face?
People with dry to normal skin can use body butters on the face.
– How to choose the best body butter?
Look at the ingredients and the product claims that are mentioned. You should pick body butters based on your skin type. People with gentle and sensitive skin should always pick body butters.
– Can body butter be used as a moisturiser?
Yes, body butters can be used as a moisturiser or a nourishing cream.