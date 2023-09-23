The ultimate list of skincare products to manage the health of your strawberry skin

The skin is the largest organ of our body, which is prone to several conditions that may lead to skin diseases. One such condition that’s also among the most common ones is called strawberry skin. While it may not be a major medical issue, it can affect people of all ages and genders, becoming a serious concern for individuals.

What is strawberry skin?

Strawberry skin is a condition that gets its name from its resemblance to the pitted appearance of seeds on strawberries. It is a collective term coined for different skin conditions, causing tiny black, brown or red bumps on the skin of legs, arms and upper thighs. This is a harmless and painless skin issue that occurs due to hair follicles or pores being clogged with dirt, oil, bacteria and dead skin cells.

What causes strawberry skin?

Although strawberry skin is an umbrella term used for the dotted appearance of the skin, multiple overlapping factors can be the cause behind it.

Folliculitis

Folliculitis is a skin infection, wherein a hair follicle gets infected or inflamed due to waxing, shaving, excess sweating or spending time in a hot tub. This leaves the hair follicle open and exposed to damage, looking like red bumps.

Improper shaving

Shaving with old razors or without using shaving cream causes razor burns that can lead to folliculitis, causing strawberry legs. Additionally, shaving leads to ingrown hair, which can add to the appearance of strawberry skin.

Clogged pores

Our skin has thousands of pores that can get clogged with bacteria, oil, dirt and impurities. Usually, hair removal techniques such as waxing or shaving end up leaving these pores open and exposing their trapped oil to air, which oxidises and turns the open comedones dark, creating that dotted appearance.

Keratosis Pilaris

Keratosis Pilaris is a common skin condition marked by the appearance of red bumps, giving them the resemblance of strawberry skin. It is caused by dead skin cells and protein keratin clogging the hair follicles and usually appears on the skin as a cluster that’s rough and dry to the touch.

Extremely dry skin

While dry skin isn’t solely responsible for developing strawberry skin, it promotes irritation, visible scarring and folliculitis on shaving. Moreover, the bumps tend to become more visible on dry skin.

How to avoid strawberry skin?

Generally, you can prevent or treat strawberry skin by making some changes in your personal care and hygiene routine. If the issue persists, consulting your dermatologist for medical treatments will be ideal.

Improve the shaving routine

As mentioned above, improper shaving is one of the major causes of strawberry legs and arms. Change the razor blades or razors (if you use disposable ones) frequently and always use a hydrating shaving cream to ensure your skin is moist and not dry when shaving. Always shave in the direction of the hair growth and avoid repetitive glides, especially in the opposite direction.

Consider other hair removal methods

Because shaving and even waxing can cause folliculitis, try switching to other hair removal techniques. Use an epilator, which is an electrical device featuring a set of powerful tweezers that work in a rotating motion to pull out hair from the root. While that sounds uncomfortable, it is usually bearable and well-tolerated and needs to be done every two to three weeks. Alternatively, you can also consider permanent hair removal treatments, such as electrolysis or laser hair removal, after discussing it with your dermatologist.

Moisturise intensely

Well-nourished and hydrated skin can keep multiple skin woes and concerns at bay. Since strawberry skin is mostly coupled with dry and irritated skin, it is essential to maintain its moisture levels by moisturising it regularly, especially post-shower, shaving and exfoliation.

Include exfoliation in your routine

Exfoliation helps in sloughing off the dead skin cells, removing dirt and impurities and unclogging pores to keep them fresh and clean. Hence, exfoliating your skin twice every week is a must. The most common ways of doing so include using an over-the-counter body scrub, a chemical exfoliant (with salicylic acid or glycolic acid), a loofah or exfoliating glove.

Avoid hot showers

Hot showers can be drying and over-stripping for the skin. Hence, it must be avoided. Always use lukewarm water for your bath instead of hot.

Check out the best products for treating your strawberry skin