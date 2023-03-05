Support sustainability with R+B (Repurpose + Beauty)

Homegrown beauty brand, R+B (Repurpose + Beauty) launches a new range of skincare products using repurposed coffee grounds as the core ingredient.

With sustainable living being the talk of the town, sustainable skincare is a must-try for everyone. R+B’s new skincare products care for both your skin and the environment, perfect for consumers searching for effective, natural, and eco-friendly products.

More about R+B’s new repurposed coffee ground skincare line

All products in this line are derived from vegan, plant-based ingredients, cruelty-free and focused on circular beauty – an ideal choice for conscious skincare lovers.

R+B has tested their products on 300 women aged 25 to 50 years old in Peninsular Malaysia. Based on trial results, dull skin, large pores, pigmentation, fine lines, wrinkles, and ageing skin were top skin concerns of women in Malaysia.

Exploring the relationship of R+B and the concept of circular beauty

A beauty concept that reuses by-products and extends the life cycle of ingredients, Circular beauty prevents them from adding to the piles of landfills.

Choosing repurposed coffee grounds as its vital component, alongside other natural ingredients, these nourishing ingredients are highly rich in nutrients, vitamins and oxidants.

Aside from environmentally friendly ingredients, R+B encourages consumers to use the brand’s return, refill, reuse and repeat policy, where consumers who return empty jars and bottles of R+B skincare will receive an RM20 purchase credit.

Your chance to contribute to the community with R+B: 10% of every purchase will be donated to Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) like 4X4 Relief Malaysia and Animal Projects & Environmental Education (APE Malaysia).

