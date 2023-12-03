What’s all the fuss, frenzy around the buzziest skincare ingredient that is Vitamin F?

Our search for flawless skin might not lead us to a degree in organic chemistry but it does help us discover a broad spectrum of ingredients to help you achieve the same. The skincare ingredient currently on our radar is Vitamin F. And, while you might be wondering what the F* is Vitamin F, we have the answers. In consultation with the top dermatologists in the country, we demystify this mystery modern nutritional offering.

If you’re already a devout of Vitamin C and other nutrient-led skincare serums, you might wonder how you’ve never been acquainted with Vitamin F before. Let, Dr Manu Walia, Head of Dermatology at Myrah in Mumbai explain. “Vitamin F is not a vitamin but rather a term historically used to describe two essential fatty acids: linoleic acid (LA) and alpha-linolenic acid (ALA).

These fatty acids play a crucial role in maintaining skin health, promoting hair growth, and supporting overall well-being. They comprise omega-6 (LA) and omega-3 (ALA) fatty acid groups. ‘Vitamin F’ is less commonly used in modern nutritional terminology.”

Deep diving into the history of this chemical composition, we talked to Dr Rashmi Shetty, Cosmetic Dermatologist at Ra Skin & Aesthetics in Mumbai and Hyderabad. “Scientists discovered alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) and linoleic acid (LA) in the 1920s and mistook it as a vitamin which they called Vitamin F. Despite the later realisation that they are essential fatty acids, the label stuck.” But make no mistake, the natural fatty acid isn’t simply a chance discovery but a key component for good skin health. “These fatty acids play a crucial role in skin composition, alongside water and protein. Their presence helps bind skin proteins, prevents water loss and serves as a protective barrier against external elements like dust and pollution. Moreover, they contribute to regulating the skin’s temperature and have anti-inflammatory properties too,” adds Dr Shetty.

Benefits of Vitamin F for healthy, glowing skin:

Intrigued, let us break down the benefits of Vitamin F with the help of Dr Walia.

• Skin Health: These fatty acids are essential for maintaining healthy skin. They contribute to the formation of the skin’s lipid barrier, which helps retain moisture and prevent dehydration.

• Hair Health: Omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids support hair growth and contribute to the overall health of the hair shaft.

• Anti-Inflammatory Effects: Both omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids have anti- inflammatory properties. They play a role in reducing inflammation in the body, which is important for various health conditions.

• Heart Health: Omega-3 fatty acids, in particular, have been linked to cardiovascular health. They may help lower blood pressure, reduce triglycerides, and support overall heart function.

• Brain Function: Omega-3 fatty acids, especially DHA (docosahexaenoic acid), are crucial for brain development and function. They are important components of cell membranes in the brain.

Considered a boon for people who struggle with dryness or inflammation. Vitamin F can be incorporated both into your skin diet and absorbed directly via a varied diet of healthy foods such as nuts, seeds, oils, fish, soybean, tofu and more. Talking about skincare products, Dr Walia suggests the use of facial oils that contain ingredients like rosehip oil, evening primrose oil, or chia seed oil, as they can be rich in Omega-6 and Omega-3 fatty acids. “These oils are often used for their moisturizing and nourishing properties. Some serums are formulated with fatty acids to provide targeted benefits. Look for serums that mention linoleic acid or alpha-linolenic acid in their ingredient list. Certain moisturizers include a blend of fatty acids to support the skin’s barrier function and provide hydration. Check for products that specifically mention omega-6 and omega-3 content. Oil-based cleansers can contain omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids, contributing to both the cleansing and nourishing aspects of the product.”

If you’re looking to go the whole mile with Vitamin F then Dr Shetty recommends supplementing it for nourishment from within. “While topical products with these acids are beneficial, supplements like Ra Primrose Plus consisting of primrose oil, Vitamin E, and flaxseed oil, also provide Omega-3 and Omega-6 for internal skin nourishment,” suggests Dr Shetty. So what route would you pick to add Vitamin F to your routine – diet, products or supplements?

Here are our recommendations for skincare products with Vitamin F as an ingredient: