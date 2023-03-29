Here’s why you should invest in a good skincare fridge

We love skincare regardless of the temperature, but extra-cool face tools or a chilled spritz of mist is just that much more luxurious and soothing. A skincare fridge is a great for keeping your favourite skincare products cool. Look through our selection of the best skincare fridges.

What exactly is the purpose of a skincare fridge?

Most skin care products are designed to be stored at room temperature, so cooling them isn’t strictly necessary. Keeping sheet masks, face tools, eye creams and more in a skincare fridge, on the other hand, could potentially extend their shelf life. Storing products in the fridge will also give them a cooling effect — and nothing beats running a chilled jade roller across your face.

Benefits of investing in a skincare fridge

Your skincare will last longer

Skincare products can be expensive, and you don’t want them to go bad quickly. Keeping your skincare products in a skincare fridge will extend their shelf life and allow you to get the most out of them.

Cold products reduces inflammation

Using cold products on your skin can help treat a variety of common skin issues such as itchiness, inflammation, and sunburn. Chilled skincare products soothe your skin and provide immediate relief. When you use a chilled skincare product from the fridge and apply it to your face, it instantly reduces the heat on your face, which could be the source of your breakouts.

If you store your face tools at room temperature, they may not perform as well as they do when refrigerated. Rollers and other tools, such as gua sha, should always be used when it’s chilled. They are more effective at de-puffing the skin.

Keeps germs at bay

The cold temperature keeps bacteria and yeast at bay when you keep your skincare products in the fridge. As a result, your skincare products are less likely to become contaminated and remain clean and germ-free.

What skin care products can be kept in a fridge?

Face masks, serums, lip balms, and gua sha stones can all be stored in your skin care fridge. However, keep in mind that not all of the products in the fridge will benefit equally from being chilled, so use your best judgement to determine which ones make the cut. In other words, reconsider devoting a shelf to your makeup palettes!

Are skin care fridges worth it?

Ultimately, it’s up to you to decide whether a skin care fridge is a worthwhile investment in your beauty routine. The cooling effect of refrigerated products is enough for some people to dedicate an entire mini-fridge to their eye creams and sheet masks, especially during the summer. Others are concerned with creating the most IG-worthy shelfie possible. That may all sound appealing to you, or it may simply be a cute idea that is out of your price range. It’s entirely up to you!

What to look for in a skincare fridge?

Size

The size is the most important factor to consider when shopping for skincare fridges. While many are marketed as “mini-fridges,” you actually want something much smaller than a standard mini-refrigerator. Check the dimensions before purchasing to ensure that it will fit on your counter, desk, vanity, or dresser without taking up too much space.

Portability

Another consideration is portability. This is less important if you plan to keep your skincare fridge in a fixed place. Look for a lightweight option with a carrying handle if you want to move it around your house, take it on the go, or take it on your travels. Many beauty fridges can also be charged via car chargers.

Temperature settings

The temperature settings on skincare fridges vary, which can help with enhancing the efficacy of your beauty products. For example, cooling your facial tools, such as a face roller, can boost product absorption, whereas warming can help with de-puffing.

Our edit of the best skincare fridges

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock