A fool-proof guide to dealing with bacne aka back acne

Do you want to know how to get rid of back acne once and for all? Back acne is annoying and almost everyone has had it at some point in their lives, so you’re not alone! Here’s a useful guide to keep you from turning your back on bacne.

Back acne, often known as ‘Bacne’, is a type of skin inflammation that appears on your shoulders, upper and mid-back. Bacne is a typical source of concern for those who exercise and lead busy lifestyles, and it can be extremely unpleasant if left untreated. The outbreaks might be mild, such as whiteheads, or severe, such as cystic acne.

What are the causes of back acne?

Clogged Pores

Just so you know, acne may occur in any place of your body where sebum and sweat glands are present. This includes the areas of your face, chest, and back. Excessive sweating, along with dead skin accumulation and acne-causing bacteria, can produce clogged pores and breakouts on your back.

Improper Hygiene

Not changing out of sweaty workout clothes, re-using body towels for an extended period of time, and poor bathing habits can all lead to back acne.

Sweating

Bacne might develop if you workout frequently or sweat a lot. Sweat creates a moist environment in which bacteria can grow and cause folliculitis. Malassezia, a kind of yeast that is a component of your skin’s natural microbiome, is mostly responsible for this, and an excess accumulation of it can lead to fungal acne on the back.

Hormonal

The majority of hormonal acne occurs on the bottom half of your face, particularly around the jawline. Hormonal breakouts, on the other hand, can occur on your back. They are oozing pus that is extremely unpleasant and usually quite uncomfortable beneath apparel.

Dietary concerns

A high glycemic index diet has often been associated to back acne.

How to deal with back acne?

Exfoliate Regularly

The upper torso and back, like the face, have more oil-producing glands than any other part of the body, which means they generate more of the skin’s natural oil, increasing the probability of developing body acne in these areas. Exfoliating on a regular basis is particularly necessary since the skin cells on the back may not slough off as efficiently as needed, causing a buildup that can worsen the acne. Exfoliate twice a week – choose chemical exfoliation over physical exfoliation since too much scrubbing will aggravate the pimples and make them worse. AHA and BHA-infused body cleansers are ideal for this.

Include anti-acne ingredients in your body care routine

With bacne, regular soap and water will not suffice. To achieve improved results, supplement your body care routine with acne-fighting products. You may simply rely on salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide as acne fighters. To reduce inflammation, salicylic acid enters the pimples and removes the accumulation. Benzoyl peroxide kills acne-causing bacteria, while also drying up current acne and preventing it from becoming infected more. To aid with breakouts, look for salicylic acid body washes and benzoyl peroxide gels as leave-on treatments.

Don’t pick at zits on your back

Avoid picking at any body acne, just as you would with regular acne. Picking acne on your body, like picking acne on your face, may spread bacteria and cause more pimples, as well as scarring.

Include probiotics in your diet and skin-care routine

Probiotics can improve the health of the skin’s microbiome whether you eat fermented foods (which are naturally high in probiotics) like kimchi, miso, yoghurt or take a daily dose. Taking an oral probiotic on a regular basis not only helps to reset the gastrointestinal flora but can also help improve the skin flora.

Don’t let the conditioner sit on your back

Bacne is sometimes caused by the way we wash our hair. When conditioner-coated hair lies directly on our backs, it seeps into the skin, which can create back and body acne. So, if you’re going to let a conditioner linger in your hair for a while, the answer to how to get rid of bacne might be as easy as clipping it up.

Try cleansing pads

Even if you believe you’ve cleaned your body thoroughly, a single swipe of these cleaning pads might uncover trapped dirt and oil. Because these pads are salicylic acid-infused, they treat breakouts while washing. Get a pal to help you in rubbing them on your back!

Wear clothing that breathes

Any skin irritation (such as sweat) might aggravate breakouts. To avoid friction, avoid wearing clothing that is too tight, especially if you are sweating. Certain fabrics, such as those that absorb sweat from the skin, will also help to alleviate discomfort. Lighter colours and cotton are preferable, particularly during exercises.

All images: Courtesy Shutterstock. The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India