A list of the best quality yet affordable sunscreens to include in your skincare routine

Are you on the hunt for sunscreens that not only do their job but are affordable too? We have just a thing or two.

We’re sure you’re aware of the importance of including sunscreen as the last step in your skincare routine. The incredible benefits of wearing sunscreen include protecting the skin while minimising signs of ageing and pigmentation. When looking for a trusty sunscreen, it’s best to search for one that’s formulated with either SPF 30 or SPF 50. As quoted by Allure, SPF 30 guards against 97 per cent of UVB rays, and SPF 50 protects about 98 per cent of UVB rays. Believe it or not, taking care of your skin can be effective and affordable once you’ve established what your skin needs. This includes hunting for the right sunscreen that doesn’t break the bank while doing its job.

Our guide includes two incredible sunscreens owned by homegrown labels, Chuck’s and Velvet Vanity. For those who are fans of Jane Lau and Chuck’s Self Love Honey Mask will adore the Very Important sunscreen for its soothing benefits. With the latest release of Velvet Vanity’s Never Forget sunscreen, fans praise the product for its incredible texture and lightweight formula.

From homegrown skincare brands to drugstore favourites, here is a list of affordable sunscreens you should add to the cart soon.

Check out our selection of top quality yet affordable sunscreens:

