A list of the best quality yet affordable sunscreens to include in your skincare routine

Are you on the hunt for sunscreens that not only do their job but are affordable too? We have just a thing or two.
We’re sure you’re aware of the importance of including sunscreen as the last step in your skincare routine. The incredible benefits of wearing sunscreen include protecting the skin while minimising signs of ageing and pigmentation. When looking for a trusty sunscreen, it’s best to search for one that’s formulated with either SPF 30 or SPF 50. As quoted by Allure, SPF 30 guards against 97 per cent of UVB rays, and SPF 50 protects about 98 per cent of UVB rays. Believe it or not, taking care of your skin can be effective and affordable once you’ve established what your skin needs. This includes hunting for the right sunscreen that doesn’t break the bank while doing its job.
Our guide includes two incredible sunscreens owned by homegrown labels, Chuck’s and Velvet Vanity. For those who are fans of Jane Lau and Chuck’s Self Love Honey Mask will adore the Very Important sunscreen for its soothing benefits. With the latest release of Velvet Vanity’s Never Forget sunscreen, fans praise the product for its incredible texture and lightweight formula.
From homegrown skincare brands to drugstore favourites, here is a list of affordable sunscreens you should add to the cart soon.
Check out our selection of top quality yet affordable sunscreens:
Hero image credit: Unsplash/Content Pixie; Featured image credit: Instagram/@chucks.co
There’s a new product on the block, and it’s Velvet Vanity’s Never Forget sunscreen. Priced at RM59.90, this pocket hybrid sunscreen is formulated with SPF 50 and provides a mineral filter. Vegan and cruelty-free, this 50ml bottle makes an excellent base for makeup application. Once applied, don’t be alarmed by the slight white cast; wait for the product to seep into your skin, and it’ll leave a natural glow.
Hailed by the ever-so-stylish Jane Lau, Chuck’s is adored by many skincare fanatics. Famed for its nourishing face masks range, the Very Important sunscreen is also worth raving for. This water-resistant sunscreen not only protects but heals the skin from within too. Thanks to the kale extract and eucalyptus oil, these magical ingredients hydrate and repair tissues while giving a refreshing, cooling feel.
Perfect for those working behind the screen all day, this sunscreen helps protect against blue light and infrared light. Composed with snow fungus extract and nano hyaluronic acid, Sunplay’s super moisture gel penetrates deep into the skin and helps restore moisture. Plus, the Vitamin C helps brighten and even out your skin. Thanks to its weightless formula, it absorbs quickly and makes layering your makeup seamless without leaving any sticky residue.
If you’re looking for a sunscreen that acts as a primer, trust the Biore UV Perfect Milk Daily Sunscreen to come to the rescue. This mattifying product leaves a non-sticking velvety finish once applied to the skin. Formulated with Aqua Shield Smooth Veil, a few pumps of this product brings high resistance against sweat and water. Not only is it long-lasting, but it helps control the shine when makeup is layered on.