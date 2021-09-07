Beauty Buys: 7 new beauty essentials on our radar this September 2021

A new month calls for the latest beauty essentials to include in your skincare closet.
Ask yourself this: What does your skin need the most? Are you longing for a reliable companion to exfoliate, conceal and boost hydration? From serums to SPF and makeup products, we’ve narrowed down the best beauty essentials to rejuvenate the skin. Thankfully, restaurants and cafes are reopening for dine-in, so you now have a reason to put on your best looks and dress up. Without further ado, discover which product made it onto our guide this month below.
Hero & Featured image credit: Supergoop! / Sephora
Are you ready to glow? Supergoop! delivers the best UV protection, and this latest Glow Screen Body does its job. Suitable for all skin types, this whipped lotion offers SPF 40 with a subtle shimmer. Unlike the face formula, the body version is water- and sweat-resistant, which makes it ideal for some fun under the sun.
A great concealer is like your best friend; always there to help to boost your self-confidence. This rich formula provides full coverage; to cover pigmentation, redness and dark circles with a natural glow while providing moisture to the skin. Formulated with plant-based glycerin and liquorice root, this magic product offers benefits for a soothing base. With over 16 shades to choose from, pick your match and get ready to conceal.
Bid goodbye to dry skin. Thanks to Aesop’s Parsley Seed Anti-Oxidant Intense Serum, your skincare routine is elevated. Perfect for all skin types, this lightweight daily hydrator is suitable for those living in warm or humid climates. Its formula boasts red algae and tara gum to guard against airborne pollutants, along with anti-oxidants to nourish the skin. This serum can substitute for cream or oil-based moisturisers – you can even mix this in with your moisturiser too. Only three to five drops are required to achieve positive results – include this serum in between cleansing and sunscreen application.
Aesop offers a “Call and Deliver” service where customers may call the nearest Aesop store to purchase products.
Is your skin feeling tight and dry? Here’s what you can do with Skin Inc’s Pure Deepsea Hydrating Mask. There are two ways to achieve plump and dewy skin. You can leave it overnight or rinse it off to lock in moisture. Plus, this transparent gel mask hydrates, clarifies and brightens the skin which makes it safe for sensitive skin with deepsea water, soybean extract and hyaluronic acid formulation.
L’occitane’s cult-favourite Immortelle Reset Oil-In Serum is refreshed and improved with 20% more concentration. The formula uses Acmella Oleracea Extract, Organic Marjoram Extract and Organic Immortelle Essential Oil to soothe the skin from redness and tightness. A few drops of this serum is all you need to get rid of dull and stressed skin.
If you’re struggling with acne (don’t worry, you’re not alone), Caudalie’s latest Vinopure line will solve your problems. This serum tackles blackheads and treats blemishes on the skin while improving your skin texture. With ingredients like salicylic acid, niacinamide, polyphenols and essentials oils, it’s best to apply the serum directly on the acne. For an effective routine, cleanse the skin with the Purifying Gel Cleanser, tone with Purifying Toner, treat with Blemish Control Salicylic Serum and mattify with the Moisturising Mattifying Fluid.
Caudalie Vinopure will be available on 9 September in Caudalie boutiques, KENSapothecary stores, kensapothecary.com.my, and Sephora (16 September).
Your lips need some TLC too. This vegan lip butter is what you need for soft lips while locking moisture in. Nudestix’s latest product contains natural avocado and shea butter, which not only sound delicious but smell amazing as well. Plus, this 10ML tube is handy to carry around for easy application throughout the day.