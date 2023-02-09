Beauty buys: 12 beauty products we’re raving about in February 2023

What’s the latest in the beauty world? Here are our top picks of the best and new beauty products to prepare you for February 2023 and the rest of the year.

Are you ready to refresh your makeup and skincare routine? You’re in luck because our monthly curated guide offers the latest launches in the beauty department, from fragrances to skincare favourites. The best way to figure out what you truly need in your beauty collection this year is by writing down your 2023 goals. If you’re on the hunt for the perfect product to repair and strengthen the skin barrier, add Lancome Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum and Dr. Jart+’s Ceramidin Cream into your routine.

For a complete day and night routine, include Confidence Cosmetics‘ newest Plump & Calm Day Moisturiser and Seal & Soothe Night Moisturiser. Our best pick? The Plump & Calm Day Moisturiser for its soothing properties and SPF protection.

If you want to bid farewell to dry, flakey lips, we recommend Fenty Skin’s coveted intensive recovery lip mask Plush Puddin’. For the perfect red lippie, trust Rihanna to release three new Fenty Icon shades in the most delicious yet bold red tones.

Interested to know more? Find what’s on our beauty radar this month.

New beauty products we love in February 2023 so far:

Hero image credit: Fenty Skin; Featured image credit: Lancome