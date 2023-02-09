Beauty buys: 12 beauty products we’re raving about in February 2023

What’s the latest in the beauty world? Here are our top picks of the best and new beauty products to prepare you for February 2023 and the rest of the year.
Are you ready to refresh your makeup and skincare routine? You’re in luck because our monthly curated guide offers the latest launches in the beauty department, from fragrances to skincare favourites. The best way to figure out what you truly need in your beauty collection this year is by writing down your 2023 goals. If you’re on the hunt for the perfect product to repair and strengthen the skin barrier, add Lancome Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum and Dr. Jart+’s Ceramidin Cream into your routine.
For a complete day and night routine, include Confidence Cosmetics‘ newest Plump & Calm Day Moisturiser and Seal & Soothe Night Moisturiser. Our best pick? The Plump & Calm Day Moisturiser for its soothing properties and SPF protection.
If you want to bid farewell to dry, flakey lips, we recommend Fenty Skin’s coveted intensive recovery lip mask Plush Puddin’. For the perfect red lippie, trust Rihanna to release three new Fenty Icon shades in the most delicious yet bold red tones.
Interested to know more? Find what’s on our beauty radar this month.
New beauty products we love in February 2023 so far:
- Laneige Perfect Renew 3X Signature Serum
- Confidence Cosmetics
- Diptyque Papier
- Drunk Elephant Scrubbi Bamboes Body Cleanser
- Tatcha Forest Awakening Body Collection
- Lancome Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum
- AĒSOP'S Lucent Facial Concentrate
- Fenty Skin Plush Puddin'
- Fenty Beauty Fenty Icon ‘The Reds’
- Dr Dennis Gross Oil-Free Radiant Moisturizer
- Dr Jart+’s Ceramidin Cream
- SOTHYS’ Noctuelle™ Renovative Micro Capsules
Are you looking for a one-way ticket to a healthy glow appearance? Trust Laneige’s Perfect Renew 3X Signature Serum to come to the rescue. This anti-ageing serum blends three different serums in a bottle that addresses your concerns from wrinkles to radiance. Ideal for all skin types, a single pump of your serum helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles, boosts elasticity and refines skin texture. For the perfect anti-ageing routine, we recommend incorporating the 3X Skin Refiner, followed by the 3X Signature Serum, then the 3X Emulsion, the 3X cream and Youth Retinol Cream.
Founded by power duo actor-turned-entrepreneur Sharifah Aryana and her husband Jad Hanif, Confidence Cosmetics is the latest skincare brand to love in Malaysia. To highlight the importance of skincare, Aryana aims to help those with acne-prone and sensitive skin. To achieve that, they released two skincare products to help combat these concerns: Plump & Calm Day Moisturiser and Seal & Soothe Night Moisturiser.
Start your day with the Plump & Calm Day Moisturiser. This 2-in-1 moisturiser features the most crucial ingredient of all, SPF. Yes, we can’t live without SPF, and to make our lives easier, this soothing moisturiser has all the goodness you need to protect your skin. Besides, quality ingredients such as olive squalane, centella asiatica, snail mucin and aloe vera are present in the list. Tip: You can always add more sunscreen for extra protection. Our favourite at the moment is the Plump & Calm Day Moisturiser. Perfect for those dealing with sensitive skin and redness, we love applying this moisturiser as it’s lightweight, soothing and definitely hydrating.
At night, it’s time to unwind and get ready to hit the hay. This is when the Seal & Soothe Night Moisturiser comes in handy. Slightly thicker than the day moisturiser, the night moisturiser seals in hydration to prevent excessive transepidermal water loss and protect the skin by regenerating the skin barrier thanks to the ceramides, olive squalane, jojoba oil and niacinamide. The best part? You can also add a second layer and treat it as an overnight mask.
There’s a new fragrance on the block, and it’s Diptyque’s latest L’Eau Papier. Developed in collaboration with perfumer Fabrice Pellegrin and artist Alix Waline, the newest Papier scent is an ode to the power of creation and paper. Taking inspiration from how paper triggers an imagination, the smell is infused with sesame seeds extract, floral mimosa notes, white musk, rice steam and blond woods. Fresh yet woody, the Papier is the ideal everyday scent, no matter the occasion.
Available at diptyque boutique & KENS Apothecary boutique & online on 16 March 2023 onwards.
It’s time to relax and bask in the soothing scent of Japan’s forest with Tatcha’s first-ever body care range. Tatcha’s latest Forest Awakening Body Collection uses antimicrobial oils from the healing trees of Japan’s forests to nourish the body and calm the mind. Formulated with a Forest Awakening Essential Oil Blend and Hadasei-3 (a blend of double-fermented Akita rice, Uji green tea, and Okinawa algae), this latest range strengthens the skin barrier, provides antioxidant protection and plumps the skin with hydration.
There are three products to note: Hinoki Body Wash, Hinoki Body Milk and Hinoki Body Oil. Our favourite at the moment is the Hinoki Body Oil. Non-greasy and highly moisturising, the body oil helps to lock in moisture and provides the skin with a smooth and healthy-looking glow. Trust us, the best time to apply these products is after a nice shower.
Tatcha Forest Awakening Body Collection is available at sephora.my, Sephora in-app and in-stores.
Are you ready to elevate your skincare routine with the latest Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum? Lancome’s newest skincare innovation is powered by three active ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, C+Niacinamide and Ferulic Acid. Every application helps restore the skin to its fullest potential by smoothening and repairing the skin while plumping it with moisture. Thanks to the C+ Niacinamide (vitamin c derivative and niacinamide), this powerful ingredient helps combat dark spots and evens out the skin.
Last but not least, ferulic acid protects and strengthens your skin barrier to improve the overall quality of the skin. For the best results, start by applying a few drops of the best-selling Advanced Genifique and then later use the Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum on the face and neck in outward and upwards motion. To seal the deal, don’t forget your trusty moisturiser and SPF.
The Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum is currently available at all physical Lancôme boutiques & counters, www.lancome.com.my, Lancôme Facebook Shop and Lazada.
Aesop has blessed us with a brand new serum perfect for those with combination and oily skin, residing in hot, humid climates (like Malaysia). Aesop’s Lucent Facial Concentrate is a potent hydrating serum formulated to replenish and balance the skin. The lightweight serum is formulated with holy grail ingredients: skin-balancing Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate (Vitamin C), barrier-supportive Niacinamide (Vitamin B3), and Sodium Carrageenan to boost moisture with sustained hydration. For best results, you should dispense one to two pipettes (roughly half a teaspoon) into your hands and gently massage them into cleansed and toned skin from forehead to neck.
(text written by Sue Mae)
You may have found your skincare routine down to a tee, but what about the importance of lip care? If soft and pillowy lips are what you’re craving, then we have just the thing for you. Introducing Fenty Skin’s Plush Puddin’. The Intensive Recovery Lip Mask contains moisturising properties – like vitamin E, coconut, castor oils, jojoba oil complex, pomegranate and more – with a promise to restore and replenish the lips from dry, flaky lips to luscious smooth lips. Don’t be alarmed by the rich pudding texture and remember that a little goes a long way. The best time to apply this tried-and-true product is at night before heading to bed.
Stand out and take charge with Fenty Beauty’s latest Fenty Icon shades – The Reds. Infused with moisturising benefits – hyaluronic acid, vitamins c & e, and amino-acid technology – the newest shades in FREAK-WENT FLYER, DANGER DANC’R, and KISSIN’ KUTIE offer a precise applicator and are highly pigmented with a lightweight feel. The formula also boasts hydrating ingredients to restore and protect the lips from drying out with a smooth, plush texture. If you’re into a poppy red shade, go for the FREAK-WENT FLYER. For those who adore a vivid tomato red hue, add the DANGER DANC’R to your cart. For a deeper, rich tone, we suggest the KISSIN’ KUTIE.
If you’re on the hunt for an oil-free moisturiser that offers a radiant finish while boosting hydration to the skin, we found just the thing for you. Dr Dennis Gross’s oil-free radiant moisturiser, which also acts as a serum, helps improve the appearance of fine lines while brightening the skin thanks to the high-powered combination of vitamin c and lactic acid. That’s not all. By massaging the product into the skin twice a day, vitamin c also boosts skin density, while the niacinamide and squalane help by not clogging the pores without leaving any greasy residue. We recommend applying this trusty moisturiser after the coveted Dr Dennis Gross Skincare peel and serum.
Here’s another product worth mentioning: Dr Jart+’s Ceramidin Cream. The tried-and-true cream is ideal for sensitive or reactive skin, especially if your skin feels tight. Powered by 5-Cera Complex (a blend of five ceramides), the hydrating cream strengthens the skin’s natural protection barrier with each application. The best part? It will also keep moisture locked in the skin so you can bid farewell to any dryness, itchiness and discomfort.