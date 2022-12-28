Beauty buys: 9 products we’re loving right now in December 2022

What’s the latest in beauty? Well, get ready to meet our beauty favourites. From divine fragrances to limited-edition goodies, here’s a guide to our must-have beauty products in December 2022.
We’re all about perfumes this month, and the finest scents by Cartier, Tory Burch, Estée Lauder, Chloé, and GUESS grace the list. Get ready to discover your ultimate everyday scent as you uncover the beauty of each bottle with every spritz. For the makeup experts, you can never go wrong with Huda Beauty’s creamy full, coverage liquid matte lippies. Only this time, the coveted lipsticks are now upgraded with a new formula. In the SPF department, we can’t seem to get enough of Anessa’s amazing formulation when it comes to sun protection. This month, we’re highlighting its Mild series, which is perfectly designed for sensitive skin and children.
With Chinese New Year 2023 around the corner, we’re highlighting the Year of the Rabbit with a limited-edition Alpha Beta Daily Peels by Dr Dennis Gross.
In case you missed it, here’s a guide to our favourite festive gift sets.
A guide to the best new beauty products in December 2022:
Jump To / Table of Contents
Five senses, five dreams – pick your moments. Tory Burch’s ‘Essence of Dreams’ fragrance collection is inspired by the brand’s key philosophies, where future, unity and ambition take centerstage with five fragrances to choose from: Cosmic Wood, Divine Wood, Electric Sky, Sublime Roe and Mystic Geranium. If you’re into spicy notes with a woody scent, pick Cosmic Wood. However, we recommend Sublime Rose if you’re into romantic aromas with rose and a hint of blackcurrant.
Tory Burch’s Essence of Dreams is available at Tory Burch Pavilion KL.
Taking inspiration from the wonder, rush and sensuality of nature’s moments, Estee Lauder’s latest Luxury Fragrance collection transport the mind and soul to a mood-lifting experience. The collection offers long-lasting smell with eight fragrances – Infinite Sky, Paradise Moon, Blushing Sands, Desert Eden, Radiant Mirage, Dream Dusk, Sensuous Stars and Tender Light – thanks to the new scent capture fragrance extender technology. Believe it or not, the scent can last up to 12 hours after a single application. This tried-and-true fragrance not only keeps you fresh but energised throughout the day. Our favourite? Desert Eden.
The Luxury Fragrance Collection is only available online and in selected Estée Lauder Standalone Stores in Mid Valley, KLCC, Pavilion KL and Isetan Gardens.
No one can do a matte lipstick as perfect as Huda Beauty, and its iconic Liquid Matte lippies are reimagined with a new (and dreamy) vegan-friendly formulation. The iconic transfer-proof lipstick collection is available in 16 universal shades and lasts eight hours without budging. Thanks to its signature Lip L.O.V.E Complex, the formula is weightless and moisturising too. For the ideal lip combination, pair your desired lipstick with the Lip Contour 2.0 Automatic Matte Lip Pencil – it can last up to six hours.
If you adore the Atelier des Fleurs range, you will be thrilled to know that two new scents are joining the family – Violette and Santalum. Created by perfumers Fanny Bal and Marypierre Julien, these latest fragrances take inspiration from the precious memories of their loved ones. Fanny Bal draws memories of the beautiful violets growing in her family’s garden, which plays a significant role in the Violette scent. As for Santalum, Marypierre Julien was inspired by a sandalwood fan owned by her grandmother and used this particular moment to create the perfect woody and milk scent. To experience it yourself, discover your ideal fragrance at Sephora today.
Created in 2009, the Les Heures de Parfum collection features 13 unique yet whimsical scents. Taking inspiration from the emotional hours of life, the Maison’s perfumer Mathilde Laurent emphasises the spectrum of human emotions to create an exclusive signature range of heavenly fragrances. Discovering your ideal scent is all about finding that perfect moment that resonates with you. For instance, the Heure Fougueuse Les Heures de Parfum draws inspiration from the desire for escape, while the Heure Brillante Les Heures de Parfum highlights the best moments of thrilling electric energy. For that light, refreshing glow, we’re in love with Heure Diaphane Les Heures de Parfum. Classy and sophisticated, the fragrances are beautifully captured in a sleek glass bottle with delicate engravings of Roman numerals.
6 /9
If you’re hunting for a scent that evokes a blend of earthy and moody dark wood, trust Guess’ UOMO to come to the rescue. Ideal for that remarkable man in your life, the fragrance celebrates those who are confident, energetic and vibrant. With grapefruit, cardamom and fresh lavender as top notes and sage, saffron and fresh geranium as heart notes, the scent is perfect for that oomph of poise and charisma before heading out for a big event.
Designed to soothe and moisturise the skin, STRIP’s latest intimate wipe helps reduce redness, dryness and irritation without disrupting the skin’s pH levels. Infused with panthenol, resveratrol and a blend of rosemary and geranium essential oils, it also protects the private region from free radical damage to support collagen production. With every cleanse, trust that this helpful addition to your routine helps refresh the skin to eliminate dirt, sweat and excess sebum.
8 /9
You will love its latest Mild series if you’re a massive fan of Anessa’s Perfect UV Sunscreen Skincare Milk. Suitable for sensitive skin, this latest range is gentle on the skin. The hero products – Moisture UV Sunscreen Mild Gel and Perfect UV Sunscreen Mild Milk – comprise unique formulations to ensure that your skin is constantly hydrated and protected. The former is developed with 50% skincare ingredients, including an Aqua Booster EX technology that forms water and sweat-resistant UV block film. At the same time, the latter uses Smooth Protect Technology to ensure maximum sun protection while calming the skin. The best part? They are perfect for babies (12 months and up) and kids.
Prep your skin with Dr Dennis Gross’ coveted Alpha Beta Daily Peels. If you’re unfamiliar with the two-step daily treatment, these daily peels are infused with 5 AHA/BHAs, antioxidants and vitamins that help refine pores and smooths fine lines while elevating your skin to its full glowing potential. Gentle and soothing to the skin, this fuss-free addition to your routine also eliminates excess oil and impurities. What makes the Alpha Beta Daily Peels so unique for the Year of the Rabbit is the prosperity red hue adorned with the Rabbit zodiac.
Dr Dennis Gross Limited Edition Alpha Beta Daily Peels (35 daily peels) will be available on 29 December 2022.
Hero & featured image credit: Cartier