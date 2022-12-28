Beauty buys: 9 products we’re loving right now in December 2022

What’s the latest in beauty? Well, get ready to meet our beauty favourites. From divine fragrances to limited-edition goodies, here’s a guide to our must-have beauty products in December 2022.

We’re all about perfumes this month, and the finest scents by Cartier, Tory Burch, Estée Lauder, Chloé, and GUESS grace the list. Get ready to discover your ultimate everyday scent as you uncover the beauty of each bottle with every spritz. For the makeup experts, you can never go wrong with Huda Beauty’s creamy full, coverage liquid matte lippies. Only this time, the coveted lipsticks are now upgraded with a new formula. In the SPF department, we can’t seem to get enough of Anessa’s amazing formulation when it comes to sun protection. This month, we’re highlighting its Mild series, which is perfectly designed for sensitive skin and children.

With Chinese New Year 2023 around the corner, we’re highlighting the Year of the Rabbit with a limited-edition Alpha Beta Daily Peels by Dr Dennis Gross.

A guide to the best new beauty products in December 2022: