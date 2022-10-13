belif Super Knights Masks is your ultimate night time defence while you sleep

Want to achieve that morning glow when you wake up? belif Super Knights Masks is here to guard your skin through the night — hardworking, fearless and true, it aims to be the ideal ‘first line of defence’ for your skin.

Did you know that when we sleep, our skin switches to ‘recovery’ mode? Much like our tech devices when we put them down at the end of the day, the skin ‘recharges’ itself — giving truth to the phrase ‘beauty sleep’. With the skin unexposed, this is the best time for the skin to be protected. But what happens when we don’t have enough sleep? Not everyone gets the luxury of seven to nine hours of bedtime — and that’s where belif Super Knights Masks steps in to help.

Think of the Super Knights like your guardians of the night, defending your skin while you sleep. What makes that mythical ‘morning glow’ so desirable is achieving supple, smooth skin when we wake up. Backed with over 150 years of creating herbal-based skin remedies, belif understands this — so, the cult favourite Korean brand brings the Super Knights Masks duo to stand guard throughout the night.

Breaking down the basics of belif Super Knights Masks

Vitamin-rich, soothing and moisturising, each of the Super Knights comes equipped with its own expertise. The Multi Vitamin Mask repairs tired skin after a long day, supplying it with a combination of four types of vitamins — B3 or niacinamide for hydration acid; B12 for hydration; C for resilience; and E for vitality — and Napiers Original Formula, which helps to balance skin’s oil and moisture levels. According to belif, the Multi Vitamin Mask works well with Super Drops Vitamin C 8% or the Aqua Bomb Brightening Ampoule Serum if you want the best results in antioxidant care, or applied after Numero 10 Essence for a boost in moisture.

So, that’s the science, but how does it actually feel on the skin? When we think of cream masks, we tend to get sceptical — and understandably so because unlike sheet masks, we don’t ‘feel’ the product on the skin. But the Multi Vitamin Mask itself is luxurious, with a soft and fresh creamy texture that both spreads and absorbs easily into the skin, without leaving any ‘heavy’ feeling.

The other half of the Super Knights Masks super duo is the Clear Soothing Mask, and it does exactly what it says on the tin: comforts sensitised skin and calms it overnight. As someone who has a good layer of makeup on every single day, this gives something of a reassurance. The Clear Soothing Mask has been clinically-tested to give you three soothing results: it is meant to relieve irritation caused by daily friction; to help the skin protect itself; and soothe skin irritation by improving its own barrier. The cool, sherbet-like gel texture also gives skin an instantly refreshing effect — and lasts throughout the night.

Derived from olive oil, squalene — moisturising, conditioning and nourishing — is one of two main ingredients of the Clear Relaxing Complex in this mask. Agave extract is the other, full of powerful anti-inflammatory effects that help with the soothing. If you’re looking to gently exfoliate your skin on top of soothing it, belif’s beauty tip suggests adding Super Drops PHA 5% beforehand. Include Aqua Bomb Mist to your routine for an upgrade in soothing care, or try replenishing the skin with Numero 10 Essence in advance to add a hydration boost.

Besides making your skin feel good, belif makes sure your soul does, too. The containers of Super Knights Masks are made from recyclable-grade material and FSC-certified paper — from responsibly-sourced wood fibre — for the outer packaging, so no need to fret about the environment when restocking your Super Knights Masks!

The belif Super Knights Masks (both Multi Vitamin Mask & Clear Soothing Mask) are available for purchase at THE FACE SHOP stores nationwide, as well as online via THE FACE SHOP e-store, Lazada and Shopee.