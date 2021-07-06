If you don’t already know, the sensitive skin under your eyes gives a direct insight into the biggest issues you’re battling physically and mentally — be it lack of sleep, stress, overwork, or fatigue. And everyday beauty habits, like using the wrong products and forgetting to remove eye makeup, add to the problem. So it should come as no surprise that eye care is a big part of your skincare routine. Here are the best eye care routines you can follow.

Clean up your eye area

The importance of regular clean-up is important if you’re looking to help slow down the ageing process. Removing makeup before bed with a double-cleanse is a great way to start. Using sensitive skincare is important as well because, with waterproof mascaras and long-lasting eye pencils, you don’t want to damage the thin eye area or tug at the skin needlessly. So make sure you use a micellar water makeup remover followed by a cleansing oil, and then a gentle face wash to keep your skin hydrated.

Products to try: Bioderma Micellar Water; Klairs Gentle Black Deep Cleansing Oil and Kiehl’s Calendula Deep Cleansing Foaming Face Wash

Use an eye cream that works for your skin

Eye cream is fast becoming non-negotiable in the skincare kitty – the skin around your eyes is the thinnest, and that means extra care and good ingredients.

For fine lines or crow’s feet, it’s best to opt for an eye cream that contains Retinol, the powerful antioxidant that helps smooth outlines. We love the Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Serum Synchronized Complex II.

If your eye area is dry, stick to those that contain Hyaluronic Acid, like Clinique Moisture Surge Eye 96-Hour Hydro-Filler Concentrate.

If you’re looking at nourishment, choose botanical oils that plump up the skin – try the Indulgeo Rejuvenating Eye Serum and Pixi Collagen Eye Serum.

For dark circles, anything with brightening agents like vitamin C, liquorice, kojic acid or niacinamide works. We like The Body Shop Drops Of Light Brightening Eye Cream.

For puffiness, it’s always wise to go hunting for eye creams that contain caffeine as it stimulates circulation. There is Forest Essentials Under Eye Serum – Red Banana Flower & Potato Starch, and Clarins Extra-Firming Eye Cream Complete Rejuvenating Cream).

And if you’re looking to calm your skin, look at creams that contain ingredients to help moisturise while making sure you feel relaxed. Try The Face Shop Calendula Essential Moisture Eye Cream or the Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment With Avocado.

How to apply eye cream right

Not only do you need the right eye cream, you need to work on your eyes the right way. That means you have to tackle it last after you apply all your serums and hydrating creams. Just take a pea-size amount and dab it onto the skin around your eye. Wait for it to be absorbed and gently, without tugging, massage it by tapping it around the inner corner and follow it up to its outer corner until it’s hydrated. Sometimes, a roll-on also works under the eyes, giving your under-eye area a massage while the product is being absorbed.

Products to try: Pixi 24K Eye Elixir and Thalgo Collagen Eye Roll-On.

Use an eye patch or an eye mask

Products to try: Pixi DetoxifEYE Depuffing Eye Patches and Shangpree Gold Black Pearl Eye Mask.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India