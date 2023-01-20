18 best eye creams to nourish and refresh those tired eyes

The eye area is the war zone of the face. There’s never just one solitary woe that besieges the perimeter of your eyes, but pests like dark eye circles, puffy eye bags, fine lines and crows’ feet seem to come hand-in-hand, making it even more of a struggle to get rid of. While good concealers are an accessible remedy, one day without, you’re bound to have at least three concerned people gasp in your face about how sick and tired you look. This is why we’ve curated a guide to the best eye creams for you to eliminate those concerns.
So it goes. As you age, the problems that occur around the eyes aren’t just the price you pay for a lack of sleep anymore. Fat and collagen loss thins the skin under your eyes, causing every little shift in your blood vessels to become highly prominent. It is the dilation of these vessels that are responsible for the purplish panda eyes, which can be further aggravated by these factors: Allergies, hyper-pigmentation, sleep deprivation, iron deficiencies, stress or too much alcohol. Pronounced dark eye circles are also hereditary, so if the cosmos drew you the short stick in the gene pool, they’re to blame for the dark abyss you carry under your eyelids. The loss of skin elasticity also causes wrinkles to become more and more prominent, made worse by skin puffiness due to excess sodium in your diet.
None of us signed up for this struggle, but thankfully, the advances in skincare technology have led to eye creams that are highly effective in targeting and defending against said issues.
The best eye creams to help alleviate your problem areas.
Packed with SK-II’s signature PITERA™ and InfinitPower Technology, SK-II’s SKINPOWER Eye Cream works from deep within to supercharge your skin’s power source layer by layer. SK-II’s InfinitPower Technology, containing an exclusive cocktail of three power ingredients: Calla Lilly Extract, Quercertin Extract and Peony Extract reduces the appearance of fine lines with consistent usage. The result? Visibly bouncier, smoother and glowing skin. The Eye Cream is nourishing yet lightweight, making it suitable for both day and night use and all skin types, making it the perfect product to incorporate into your skincare routine.
Fermented plant extracts and La Mer’s patented Miracle Broth formula come together in their Eye Balm Intense. Designed to de-puff eyes and to diminish fine lines, the balm deeply hydrates the eye area to provide the appearance of smoother skin. The applicator also comes with a silver tip to cool the skin and improve circulation. If you have sensitive skin, do take note that the Eye Balm Intense has eucalyptus oil as an ingredient, which is a potential irritant.
Korean red ginseng is the main restorative element in this eye cream, working as an antioxidant and treatment against sun damage. It also helps to invigorate collagen production, making the Sulwhasoo Essential Rejuvenating Eye Cream a go-to for women suffering from effects of premature ageing.
A potent under-eye concealer is ideal when it comes to covering up problem areas, and It Cosmetics’ cult favourite also has ingredients found in eye creams to deliver a double whammy. It’s a concealer on the thicker end, intended to diffuse fine lines around the eyes and give the appearance of a smoother surface without creasing. It also contains hyaluronic acid to hydrate, and Vitamin C to revitalise the area and help alleviate dullness.
This Estēe Lauder night cream contains propanediol, which aids rapid absorption while imparting antioxidants to improve skin firmness. Having a nighttime product that absorbs quickly allows for immediate hydration and added effectiveness, due to the product not lingering on the surface and being prone to wastage as you move in your sleep. It is also fragrance-free, suitable for all skin types and is rich in the essential vitamins needed to reverse signs of ageing.
Wondering how to look fresh for an early morning shoot or a Zoom call? Say hello to Olay’s Collagen Peptide Eye Cream that instantly reduces puffiness of eyes, leaving your skin supple and refreshed. That’s not it! Regular use of the cream also minimises the appearance of crow’s feet and improves elasticity around your eyes.
Want to get rid of those looming shadows under your eyes? If yes, get yourself the 5% caffeine + EGCG solution from The Ordinary. This eye serum is lightweight and does wonders for puffy eye contours. Caffeine helps reduce the formation of cellulite under the eyes, which is a common issue faced by many people.
La Prairie has come forth with a breakthrough innovation where it uses Caviar extracts to formulate an eye cream. This solution helps rejuvenate the skin around your eyes by retaining moisture and keeping it firm. It uplifts the upper lids while minimising eye bags to give your eyes that youthful glow.
Formulated with retinol and hyaluronic acid, this lightweight eye cream from First Aid Beauty is a revolutionary product. It glides into the skin around your eyes to make it smooth and minimises fine lines and dark circles. While retinol boosts collagen production to improve skin elasticity, hyaluronic acid locks in moisture to leave your eyes dewy fresh even after a long day.
The skin around your eyes is extra delicate and is hence the first area that shows signs of ageing. It requires intensive care and Lancome’s Génifique Eye Cream delivers precisely that. The hyaluronic acid infused in the solution holds moisture to keep the eye contour smooth and firm. Besides, the gel-like texture gets quickly absorbed by the skin and does not cause any irritation.
This lightweight eye gel by Shiseido defends your eye contour from daily damage from friction or dryness. Besides, the skin under your eyes is prone to ageing faster as it’s thinner than the skin on the rest of your face. The solution contains extracts from Reishi Mushroom which is high in antioxidants and does wonders to wrinkled and puffy skin.
From reducing fine lines to sealing moisture for long hours, Glamglow’s anti-fatigue eye cream handles every issue that your eyes could face. Thanks to the infusion of caffeine, hyaluronic acid and illuminating spheres, this silky-textured cream can massively improve your eye contour within just a few days.
Raise your hands if you hate dark circles! Well, that’s all of us. But the good thing is that you can get rid of the same with Caudalie’s eye gel. The solution is a combination of skin-loving nutrients such as hyaluronic acid, resveratrol, and vegan collagen booster. It acts like a magic potion that depuffs your eye bags and minimises dark circles.
The delicate skin under your eyes requires equally delicate care and attention. Keeping this in mind, Tatcha has formulated a melting eye cream infused with the essence of Japanese peony. The cream lies soft on your skin, without causing any discomfort while providing double-shield hydration to give you radiant, wrinkle-free eyes.
Concocted with black tea complex and noni fruit juice, Fresh brings a satiny-soft eye cream that can fairly combat crow’s feet and dark circles. The ingredients are rich in antioxidants that nourish the skin around your eyes, keeping them radiant and firm. So, what are you waiting for? Get hold of this amazing product and give your eyes the love they deserve!
If you have oily skin, Mario Badescu’s ceramide eye gel might be the right product for you. This refreshing gel soothes the nerves of your eyes to awaken them after a tiresome day while restoring your skin’s natural moisture. The good thing is that the gel-like texture glides smoothly into your skin without leaving any trace of grease.
Infused with fermented black tea, edelweiss stem cells, and niacinamide, the Shaba Complex™ Eye Serum from Drunk Elephant can bring back that youthful glow to your dull eyes. The serum not only tackles skin issues like dark circles, crow’s feet, and saggy eye bags but also offers sun protection. The next time you step out for a party, you know how to brighten up your eye contour.
Wake up to radiant, fresh eyes with the GinZing eye cream from Origins. Enriched with Vitamin C from GinZing and nutrients from coffee beans, this cream is an elixir for those suffering from droopy, dull eyes. Let your eyes shine in glory after receiving proper hydration and some extra love from this lightweight solution.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the best time to use eye cream?
Eye creams should be applied right after cleansing or toning your skin. Serums and moisturisers should follow later.
Why is it important to use eye cream?
The skin under your eyes is thinner than that of the rest of your face. So, that’s where the first signs of ageing show. To prevent the appearance of fine lines and dark spots, it is ideal to apply under eye cream. Eye creams also help reduce puffiness and dark circles.
How to use eye cream?
Scoop up a pea-sized amount of eye cream and dab it on the skin around your eyes. Then, use your ring finger to gently spread the cream and massage lightly. Wait for 2 mins for the skin to soak up the formula and you’re all set! Remember not to apply the cream too close to your eyelashes.
What is the right time to start using eye cream?
The ideal time to start using eye creams is in your 20s.
Does eye cream remove dark circles?
Eye creams infused with hyaluronic acid, caffeine and antioxidants are particularly effective in reducing the appearance of dark circles.