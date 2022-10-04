The best moisturizers for acne-prone skin to prevent clogging and dehydration

With constant breakouts, excess oil, blemishes and clogged pores, managing acne-prone skin takes a lot more than just keeping it clean and blotting away the greasiness throughout the day. It demands a proper skin care routine to be followed that’s inclusive of other steps like masking, exfoliating and using a moisturizer for acne-prone skin as well.
While keeping your acne-prone skin hydrated might sound like adding fuel to the fire, finding the right balance and the right moisturizer is the solution. And as much of a challenge finding that one moisturizer might look, all it really takes is a better understanding of your skin, the products available on the market and their formulations and ingredients.
One of the most common misconceptions surrounding oily and acne-prone skin is that moisturising makes your skin oilier and flares up acne. Whereas, the truth is, not moisturising it can lead to a dehydrated skin which can overcompensate by producing more oil leading to more breakouts. And this is exactly, where the right moisturizer for acne-prone skin comes to the rescue.
In fact, there are studies that show the importance of moisturizers, especially for skin types that are prone to acne.
Apart from keeping your skin nourished and hydrated, it also helps in balancing the pH and oil production process of your skin. Additionally, it protects your skin from adversely-affecting environmental stressors and calming any irritation, redness and inflammation caused due to breakouts.
How to choose the best moisturizer for acne-prone skin?
Since choosing the right moisturizer is of utmost importance for your skin, here’s a quick lowdown on what you should avoid and what you should look for.
What to look for
1. Always opt for a non-comedogenic, lightweight and oil-free formula that is gel or water-based.
2. Look for humectants like hyaluronic acid and glycerin in the formulations as they draw water into the skin to keep it moisturised, unlike occlusives that form a protective barrier on the skin (which can be pore clogging).
3. Some of the essential ingredients to look for includes tea tree, green tea extracts, apple cider vinegar, oats, niacinamide, antioxidants, chemical exfoliant like salicylic acid and barrier-repairing ceramides.
What to avoid
1. Avoid thick-textured formulations that have a creamy base or heavy consistency, as it can feel uncomfortable and greasy on the skin.
2. Emollients like coconut oil, lanolin and petrolatum should not be a part of the formula as they can be pore-clogging.
3. The moisturizer should be free from any harmful chemicals, toxins, fragrances, alcohol and dyes as they can irritate the skin further, worsening the condition of your acne.
How to use a moisturizer on acne-prone skin?
It is essential to use a moisturizer twice every day (during both morning and night skin care routines) post cleansing. After you’ve cleansed, toned and applied the serums (or essences), take a sufficient amount of the moisturizer and massage it all over your face and neck in gentle circular motions.
Once fully absorbed, layer it up with a sunscreen meant for acne-prone skin (only in the morning).
Ideal for all skin types, Dr Dennis Gross’ coveted moisturizer helps strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier for those dealing with stress and sensitivity. Formulated with a cocktail of superfoods, this moisturizer helps increase resilience for a hydrated and healthier-looking glow thanks to the avocado, kiwi, cordyceps mushroom and Kakadu plum. These powerful ingredients will also help conquer dry patches, dullness and dehydration. Another cult favourite by the brand is their Hyaluronic Marine Moisture Cushion (RM260).
Rating: 4.5/5
Skinlycious’ Barrier Booster moisturizer is what your skin needs to stay moisturized while strengthening its barrier to normalize the sebum profile of your skin. If you’re experiencing sensitivity to the skin, this trusty moisturizer will help increase your skin’s immunity in the process too.
Rating: 4/5
Transform your skin with DECORTÉ’s Liposome Advanced Repair Cream. This multilayered night cream uses Multilamellar Bioliposome technology, which holds multiple layers of beauty ingredients to penetrate deeply into the skin. With each application, the product delivers moisture, radiance and elasticity. If you’re experiencing dry skin due to lack of sleep and stress, the heavenly repair cream combats any roughness, dryness and dullness. Plus, it helps to reduce fine wrinkles. Be sure to apply two pearl-sized creams on the palm of your hand before spreading them across your face.
DECORTÉ’s Liposome Advanced Repair Cream is available at Isetan KLCC, Isetan The Gardens and Parkson Pavilion KL.
Rating: 4.5/5
Mamaearth’s Oil-Free Face Moisturizer for acne-prone skin is a non-greasy formula that provides effective and long-lasting hydration. It also retains the natural moisture of the skin leaving it feeling soft and supple while also preventing acne and pimples. It contains apple cider vinegar (balances skin’s pH), betaine (maintains skin’s moisture and enhances elasticity) and cetearyl octanoate (lends a soft and smooth appearance). It’s non-comedogenic and formulated without harmful chemicals, parabens, silicones and SLS.
Rating: 4.3/5
Treat your oily and blemish-prone skin with the goodness of green tea extracts with this face moisturizer by Plum. It is a lightweight day cream for oily skin that leaves a beautiful matte finish behind. It also contains glycolic acid in its formulation that has an exfoliating effect to clear up the skin. It offers a balanced hydration to the skin without overdoing it. It is 100 percent vegan and free from SLS.
Rating: 4.3/5
Hydrating your skin whilst healing acne, unclogging pores, balancing sebum production and fading away dark spots is this oil-free moisturizer by Earth Rhythm. It contains Centella asiatica that has madecassoside, aiding in strengthening and soothing compromised skin. It is also formulated with sage extract that lightens the appearance of hyperpigmented spots and horsetail extract that has antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties that heal acne and the resultant irritation.
Rating: 4.9/5
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: If your skin is prone to frequent breakouts, then you have acne-prone skin. This basically means that your pores get clogged easily leading to acne, blackheads and whiteheads.
Answer: Yes. In fact, using an oil-free moisturiser is a must if you have acne-prone skin since it feels light and comfortable on the skin and does not clog pores.
Answer: Some of the most common ways to cure acne naturally include using a baking soda mask or tea tree oil as a spot treatment, using apple cider vinegar (mixed with water in equal parts) as an astringent, applying green tea, moisturising with aloe vera or exfoliating with a turmeric-based mask.
Answer: As some studies suggest, moisturisers can help in reducing the signs and symptoms of acne and related skin conditions like redness and irritation. When formulated with skin repairing and acne-fighting ingredients, regular use of a moisturiser does help in improving the condition of your blemishes and acne over time.
Answer: Some of the essential ingredients to look for in moisturisers for acne-prone skin are salicylic acid, aloe vera, ceramides, tea tree oil, green tea, apple cider vinegar and niacinamide.