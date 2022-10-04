The best moisturizers for acne-prone skin to prevent clogging and dehydration

With constant breakouts, excess oil, blemishes and clogged pores, managing acne-prone skin takes a lot more than just keeping it clean and blotting away the greasiness throughout the day. It demands a proper skin care routine to be followed that’s inclusive of other steps like masking, exfoliating and using a moisturizer for acne-prone skin as well.

While keeping your acne-prone skin hydrated might sound like adding fuel to the fire, finding the right balance and the right moisturizer is the solution. And as much of a challenge finding that one moisturizer might look, all it really takes is a better understanding of your skin, the products available on the market and their formulations and ingredients.

One of the most common misconceptions surrounding oily and acne-prone skin is that moisturising makes your skin oilier and flares up acne. Whereas, the truth is, not moisturising it can lead to a dehydrated skin which can overcompensate by producing more oil leading to more breakouts. And this is exactly, where the right moisturizer for acne-prone skin comes to the rescue.

In fact, there are studies that show the importance of moisturizers, especially for skin types that are prone to acne.

Apart from keeping your skin nourished and hydrated, it also helps in balancing the pH and oil production process of your skin. Additionally, it protects your skin from adversely-affecting environmental stressors and calming any irritation, redness and inflammation caused due to breakouts.

How to choose the best moisturizer for acne-prone skin?

Since choosing the right moisturizer is of utmost importance for your skin, here’s a quick lowdown on what you should avoid and what you should look for.

What to look for

1. Always opt for a non-comedogenic, lightweight and oil-free formula that is gel or water-based.

2. Look for humectants like hyaluronic acid and glycerin in the formulations as they draw water into the skin to keep it moisturised, unlike occlusives that form a protective barrier on the skin (which can be pore clogging).

3. Some of the essential ingredients to look for includes tea tree, green tea extracts, apple cider vinegar, oats, niacinamide, antioxidants, chemical exfoliant like salicylic acid and barrier-repairing ceramides.

What to avoid

1. Avoid thick-textured formulations that have a creamy base or heavy consistency, as it can feel uncomfortable and greasy on the skin.

2. Emollients like coconut oil, lanolin and petrolatum should not be a part of the formula as they can be pore-clogging.

3. The moisturizer should be free from any harmful chemicals, toxins, fragrances, alcohol and dyes as they can irritate the skin further, worsening the condition of your acne.

How to use a moisturizer on acne-prone skin?

It is essential to use a moisturizer twice every day (during both morning and night skin care routines) post cleansing. After you’ve cleansed, toned and applied the serums (or essences), take a sufficient amount of the moisturizer and massage it all over your face and neck in gentle circular motions.

Once fully absorbed, layer it up with a sunscreen meant for acne-prone skin (only in the morning).

Pick the perfect moisturizer for acne-prone skin from the list below!

(Main and Featured Image Courtesy: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels)