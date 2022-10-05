Say goodbye to your skin woes with the best moisturizers for combination skin

Moisturizing daily helps the skin retain its tightness and smoothness. To enhance the glow of your skin, customers can choose from the many moisturizing products available on the market that suit their skin type. However, finding a good moisturizer for combination skin can be a difficult task, but we are here to help.
Combination skin refers to the type of skin that has both oily and dry areas on the face. While the cheekbone areas of the face are usually dry and flaky for those with a combination skin type, the nose and T-zone area are oily and can be prone to breakouts, too. This makes the application of any product on the face slightly more challenging.
How to choose the best moisturizers for combination skin?
Combination skin demands different ingredients for different parts of the skin. From face washes to sunscreens for combination skin, it is advised to use products specifically made for your skin type.
The key to choosing a good moisturizer is to look for products that contain elements of both heavy and light moisturizer in good proportions. Go for a mild moisturizing cream that contains hyaluronic acid, which is nourishing and hydrating for dry areas but also not greasy for the oily zones.
Moreover, a lightweight, gel or water-based moisturizer works very well with combination skin types.
How to use moisturizer for combination skin
Although applying a moisturizer on combination skin may seem a bit tricky, it isn’t that difficult. Gently massage a moderately thick layer of the product on the dry areas of your skin. However, apply a thinner layer of the moisturizer over the oily areas to avoid breakouts.
Here are some of the best moisturizers for combination skin
The Dermalogica Skin Smoothing Cream comes with Active HydraMesh Technology, which prevents transepidermal water loss and provides hydration for 48 hours. It comprises hyaluronic acid, which hydrates dry areas of the skin without clogging pores. It also shields the skin’s natural microbiome from environmental factors.
Rating: 4.4/5
Seaweed Oil-Control Gel Cream is a gel-based product and an ideal go-to option for combination and oily skin. This cream is specially prepared with mineral-rich seaweed from Roaring Water Bay, Ireland. The lightweight cream hydrates the skin while balancing oil and excess sebum. It gives the skin a matte and shine-free finish.
Rating: 4.1/5
Neutrogena Oil-Free Moisturizer is a complete fix for combination skin that moisturizes the dry patches on the skin, controls the shine on oily areas and is non-comedogenic. Its oil-absorbing microsponge system leaves a matte finish on your skin that lasts all day long.
Rating: 4.3/5
Formulated with Super Antioxidant Complex, this day cream from Estée Lauder contains hyaluronic acid that intensely hydrates your skin, leaving a dewy finish. The formula is enriched with vitamin C and vitamin E that protects your skin from free radicals, while its broad-spectrum UVA/UVB SPF 15 prevents sun damage.
Rating: 4.4/5
Concocted with the natural goodness of vitamins C and E and Gotu Kola, this nourishing moisturizer crafted by Mamaearth is especially suitable during greasy Indian summers. It is lightweight and gets quickly absorbed into your skin, leaving it radiant for long hours. Besides hydrating, the moisturizer also helps fade dark spots and enhances your skin’s elasticity.
Rating: 4.4/5
A lightweight, creamy formula, the Grape Seed & Sea Buckthorn Nurturance Night Cream by Plum heals damaged skin and lends a soft glow to your face. It’s 100 percent vegan and has a mild fragrance. The combination of grape seed and buckthorn provides deep nourishment so you can wake up to younger-looking and supple skin every morning.
Rating: 4.2/5
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Combination skin refers to the skin type that has both oily and dry areas on the face. Usually, while the cheekbone areas of the face are dry, the nose and T-zone areas are oily.
Answer: Yes, moisturizing is necessary for combination skin, as it helps balance the moisture content while controlling sebum production. Check out the list of products above to find the right product for your skin.
Answer: There are several DIY recipes for natural moisturizers that are well-suited for your combination skin. Shea butter, aloe vera with almond oil, raw milk and honey, banana with white butter, and banana and honey are some natural moisturizing elements that are easily available at home.
Answer: The best skin care routine for the combination skin type includes using products in a specific order. Start with a gentle cleanser to wash your face. Pat it dry with a clean towel and apply your toner followed by a face serum. Top it up with a suitable moisturizer and if you’re stepping out during the day, remember to apply sunscreen. For a PM routine, start with a makeup remover (in case you have makeup on), followed by a facial cleanser, exfoliant, serum, and finally a moisturizing night cream. You may occasionally use a facial mask to give your skin that extra boost of hydration.
Answer: Oil-free moisturizers are not absolutely suitable for combination skin because they would only work on the oily areas of the face like the nose and the T-zone, leaving the drier regions of the face dehydrated.