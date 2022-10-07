5 best moisturizers under RM100 for oily skin

If your skin is oily, you may resist the idea of moisturising, thinking it would turn your skin greasier. But that’s not true! Moisturising is a primary step to boosting the health of your skin. It maintains the required water content in your cells which keeps your skin firm and plump. If you avoid moisturisation, your skin may be deprived of the minimal nourishment it deserves.
How to choose the best moisturizers for oily skin?
Wondering how to choose a good moisturizer for oily skin? Well, the market abounds in a variety of oil-free moisturizers, which are super hydrating but lightweight, and lets your skin breathe and glow. Gel-based formulas get absorbed quickly but don’t leave a greasy residue. When you purchase moisturizers, go through the list of ingredients and the process of formulation. Solutions containing organic extracts and vitamins C and E are safe for any skin type. Look for lotions or creams infused with niacinamide, glycerin and hyaluronic acid. You can try the CeraVe Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum. It is infused with hydrating agents such as hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5 and ceramides.
If you prefer homemade recipes, you can mix a few drops of honey as well as lemon juice with gram flour and create a creamy paste. Apply the paste on your face and leave it for 10-15 mins to set in. Once the paste dries, wash it off with warm water and gently pat your skin dry. Multani mitti and clay masks also help cleanse and moisturise oily skin.
How to use a moisturizer for oily skin?
People with oily skin types should consider applying moisturizer twice a day. Use it once in the morning after washing your face and once before going to bed. You can opt for a facewash for oily skin before that for optimum results. If you want to skip moisturising at night, you may apply a hydrating night serum to rejuvenate your skin.
Here are some of the best and affordable moisturizers for oily skin by top skincare brands
If your skin is oily, you do not have to avoid moisturising it. This gel-based moisturiser from Neutrogena is just the solution that your skin requires. Infused with hyaluronic acid, this oil free formula offers 48-hour moisturisation without making your skin feel greasy afterward. It easily blends into your skin keeping it soft and smooth, and is excellent for oily and acne-prone skin.
Rating: 4.4/5
Here’s a gentle moisturizer to balance the oil in your skin and retain its suppleness. Lacto Calamine is known for its skin-friendly and effective products and this face care lotion is no exception. Dermatologically tested, the lotion goes deep into your skin to nourish it without leaving any greasy residue. Also, it does not clog pores.
Rating: 4.3/5
CeraVe has leveraged some of the best actives suitable for oily skin to create this innovative face serum. It’s infused with hydrating maestros like hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5 and three different ceramides that work their magic to restore your skin’s protective layer. Over 98 percent of consumers have noticed amazing results on their skin within just a month of use.
Rating: 4.6/5
Cosrx brings forth a unique product concocted with 92 percent snail mucin which provides intense hydration while also leaving a calming effect on your skin. The formula is non-greasy and has a gel-like texture which easily penetrates your skin to work its magic. More importantly, the product is cruelty free and proven to be suitable for sensitive skin.
Rating: 4.5/5
Here’s a clinically tested solution that can heal breakouts by controlling the production of excess sebum while keeping your skin adequately hydrated. The formula is water based and lightweight owing to the infusion of cooling elements like hyaluronic acid and aloe vera. It is free of harmful chemicals like paraben, phthalates and silicone.
Rating: 4.4/5
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Yes, rose water helps reduce the secretion of excess sebum that can clog your pores and cause acne, blackheads and pimples. It also cleanses your skin and removes dead cells to bring out your natural radiance.
Answer: You can use a moisturiser twice a day, once in the morning and once as part of your night time skin care routine. Make sure to properly cleanse your skin before applying a moisturiser. You may also apply a facial serum and top it up with moisturiser for better results.
Answer: Yes, vitamin C carries anti-inflammatory properties and is water-based. So, it won’t cause any harsh reactions or feel heavy on your skin and make it greasy.
Answer: Here’s an easy way to identify your skin type. * Wash your face with a mild cleanser and then pat it dry. * Wait for 30 mins to see how your skin feels. * If it feels too tight when you smile, it means you have dry skin. * If your T-zone starts secreting oil, it means you have oily skin. If you notice that your cheeks are dry but T-zone is oily, you have combination skin.
Answer: There’s possibly no permanent cure for oily skin but you can take care of your skin to control or reduce oil secretion. Go for hydrating but oil-free products with a blend of cooling ingredients including green tea, cucumber, honey and aloe vera. Gel-based solutions are better-suited for oily skin while antibacterial elements including turmeric, witch hazel, tea tree oil and vitamin C work great on oily skin.
Answer: Yes, definitely! Oil-free moisturisers balance the water content in your skin keeping it soft and supple but not heavy. Acne is caused by excess oil that clogs your pores and an oil-free moisturiser controls oil production which in turn prevents breakouts and flare-ups.