5 beauty tips to achieve BLACKPINK’s Lisa glowy, glass skin

Apart from creating a storm in the pop music space, the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has topped the beauty charts too! Their glass-like, porcelain skin is every skincare aficionado’s dream, right? No wonder the divas are blessed with good genes, but let’s not undermine the power of a good skincare routine. BLACKPINK’s Lisa ranks as one of Asia’s most beautiful women, and we couldn’t agree more.

Lisa religiously follows a skincare routine and her holy grail products create a flawless base for makeup. The K-pop idol sticks to the ‘less is more’ mantra, flaunting her natural skin devoid of piles of makeup. Wondering how to achieve that everlasting glow like Lisa? Lisa posted a photo on Instagram, revealing her nearly $1,500 skincare routine. Check out what goes down to get luminous skin like hers.

Deep dive into BLACKPINK Lisa’s skincare routine

Cleansing the face is a must!

While this is common knowledge, most of us forget to take off our makeup properly and follow it up with a facewash. For BLACKPINK’S Lisa, cleansing her face of any chemicals is pertinent when it comes to skincare, no matter how fatigued she is. Follow Lisa’s footsteps and invest in a good cleansing kit for better results.

Hydration is key

Because of her dry skin type, Lisa’s skincare comprises heavy hydration. She decks up her face with moisturiser, follows it up with a gentle massage, and lets it sit for the night for better results. Lisa once gave a sneak peek into her trusted products, which included Tata Harper’s Resurfacing Serum working wonders on uneven and dull skin. If you too are trying to deal with dry skin, you might want to add this product to your cart.

Eye Cream to get rid of puffiness and dark circles

Also found in Lisa’s skincare kit is an eye cream which contains replenishing and hydrating ingredients to keep sensitive undereye skin healthy. The singer uses Omorovicza Reviving Eye Cream, a lightweight, soothing formula that retails for $149.

Skin-enriching renewal oil

Another way to boost hydration is by using renewal oils. They not only help in giving a butter-like smooth finish to the skin but also increase its firmness. So, if you’re looking to hide those wrinkles and fine lines, add a renewal oil to your cart. If you’re wondering what Lisa uses, it’s the LA MER Renewal Oil (also hailed as liquid gold). It costs $270 for a 30ml bottle.

Liquid lift serums for elevated appearance

Another glimpse into Lisa’s skincare essentials takes us to liquid lift serums. As the name suggests. the product helps lift the skin when used regularly over a long period of time. The appearance of fine lines reduces with the use of this serum.

For our star Lisa, the La Prairie Skin Caviar Liquid Lift Serum works the best. It’s one of the most expensive products in Lisa’s collection, costing a whopping $ 750 for 50ml.

(Hero and feature image credits: lalalalisa_m/Instagram)