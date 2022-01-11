Chanel unveils its first clean beauty line with the latest N°1 de Chanel

Chanel celebrates the beauty of nature with its latest N°1 de Chanel line.

Nature has always been a big part of Chanel; the Camellia flower, for example, was Gabrielle Chanel’s favourite flower, and has been an emblem of the House for its simplicity, shape, purity, and resilient vivacity.

This year, the Maison taps on nature’s prowess once again to unveil a brand new line of skincare that takes us back to the basics, especially useful in trying times like these. Named N°1 de Chanel, the new generation of skincare will tap on the camellia for formulas that aim to preserve the radiance and vitality of youthful skin.

For this, four open sky laboratories were set up to cultivate and research its natural skincare ingredients, ensuring the highest potency and efficacy of each in the production process. In the heart of the Gaujacq village in the South-West of France, one such laboratory focuses on the camellia, which, in collaboration with international camellia expert Jean Thoby has seen 2,000 varieties being nurtured — without any chemicals — for Chanel’s skincare line.

The N°1 de Chanel sees ‘The Czar’ variety of Camellia Japonica take centre stage, so named in tribute to its imperial beauty in the early 20th century. It’s not just a pretty face either; the flower, although delicate, is one of the most resilient around, and can withstand water and the cold with ease.

Nine products will feature this floral here, and are all made using sustainably sourced ingredients and redesigned packaging that’s easier on the environment. The Revitalising Serum harnesses the prowess of concentrated red camellia extract, and is a light gel-like formula that absorbs immediately into the skin. Expect a radiant complexion with regular use.

The Revitalising Cream follows, and is a whipped cream formula with 95-percent of its ingredients of natural origin. The nourishing cream promises to smoothen the look of lines while protecting the skin against urban pollution.

Those with tired eyes and dark shadows will appreciate the Revitalizing Eye Cream in the N°1 de Chanel line. Enriched in plant-origin squalene and hyaluronic acid, the pearlescent cream illuminates and hydrates the delicate eye area immediately, lightening dark circles and depuffing any evidence of long nights out.

Other products worth investing in include the Powder-to-foam Cleanser — which removes any traces of impurities on the skin — and the Revitalizing Lotion, a fresh lotion that’s highly concentrated in camellia water and reduces the look of pores while improving elasticity.

Those on the go should always arm themselves with the Revitalizing Serum-In-Mist, which protects the skin from pollution while keeping it hydrated throughout the day.

To cover up imperfections without stripping the skin of moisture or loading it with chemicals, the Revitalizing Foundation was made for long-wear with a second-skin effect. Red camellia oil and other hydrating agents help ensure the skin is glowy for the rest of the day. Finish the experience with the Revitalizing Lip and Cheek Balm and L’eau Rouge Fragrance Mist.

Find out more at chanel.com.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.