A chat with Tatcha’s Daniel Martin on being confident in your own skin

Curious about how you can achieve flawless skin? Makeup artist Daniel Martin, who is also Tatcha’s first-ever Global Director of Artistry and Education, spills the tea.

As a sought-after beauty brand, Tatcha has impacted many lives with its incredible products. The brand’s journey began with a trip to Kyoto where founder Victoria Tsai discovered a world of pure beauty. From there, she learned the ropes on Japanese beauty and its incredible philosophy. Intending to weave the craftsmanship in Kyoto and philosophies in California, Victoria shared her story through Tatcha in 2009.

Daniel Martin (Image credit: Instagram/@tatcha)

Today, you will find celebrities Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, Drew Barrymore, and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle embracing Tatcha and incorporating it into their skincare routine. It was renowned Daniel who applied the no-makeup makeup look on Meghan’s wedding day. Yes, you know which look we’re talking about.

Since his much talked about appointment at Tatcha last year, he has made it his goal to share his wisdom on everything beauty. As stated by Tatcha, “Like Vicky (Victoria), he believes that beautiful makeup begins with beautiful skin” – and we agree.

Through their dynamics and friendship, he has worked closely with Victoria by creating innovations to make anyone look and feel confident in their own skin.

“Daniel is the makeup artist who made people fall in love with their skin again. He believes makeup is not just about covering up, but elevating and exposing natural beauty.” Victoria Tsai, founder of Tatcha

Here, we asked Daniel on how you can start your skincare journey with Tatcha. Especially, if you’re dealing with combination, dry and acne-prone skin.