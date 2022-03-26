Here’s how you can make 7 DIY face masks effortlessly for glowing skin

DIY when you want to indulge in some self-care but can’t bear the thought of leaving the comfort of your own home, try these DIY face mask recipes to keep your skin looking fresh and radiant this summer.

7 face masks for fresh and glowing skin you can easily make at home:

#DIY1: The Stress Relief Mask

This is your dream DIY face mask! It has all of the fantastic ingredients, such as oat powder, which absorbs excess oil, chamomile powder, which protects the skin from free radical damage, and kaolin clay, which prevents acne and absorbs excess sebum. Oat powder absorbs excess oil, turmeric brightens, yoghurt seals in moisture, and honey is antibacterial and anti-inflammatory.

You’ll need:

1 tbsp oat powder

4 tbsps chamomile powder

4 tbsps kaolin clay

1 tbsp turmeric powder

1 tbsp of full-fat plain yogurt

1 tbsp of raw, unfiltered honey

Instructions:

Step 1: Mix all the ingredients in a blender.

Step2: Store mixture in a labelled and dated jar.

Step 3: When ready to use, scoop one spoonful of the mixture into a small bowl and activate it with 1 tbsp of full-fat plain yoghurt and 1 tbsp of raw, unfiltered honey. Stir the mixture until it reaches a creamy texture.

Step 4: Allow the mask to sit for a few minutes so that the ingredients can activate and release nutrients. If the mixture gets too thick, add a few drops of water at a time.

Step 5: Allow the mask to sit on your face for at least 15 minutes.

Step 6: Wash off with a soft cloth and warm water.

#DIY2: The Fresh Fruit Mask

This mask will not only keep your skin fresh but also nourished and squeaky clean.

You’ll need:

5-6 pieces of cut-up papaya

1 small banana

Half a spoon of honey

Instructions:

Step 1: Mash the papaya and banana together until there are no lumps.

Step 2: Add honey to the paste.

Step 3: Apply it to your face and wait for it to dry.

Step 4: After it has dried, rinse it with lukewarm water.

#DIY3: The Moisturising Avocado Mask

This is a super hydrating mask that will keep your skin looking plump even throughout the hot summer months.

You’ll need:

1/4 of a ripe avocado

1 tbsp of rolled oats or oat bran

1 tbsp of manuka or raw honey

Instructions:

Step 1: In a small bowl, mash 1/4 of an avocado.

Step 2: Mix in 1 tbsp of rolled oats or oat bran and 1 tbsp of manuka or raw honey. Mash and mix until all of the ingredients are fully combined.

Step 3: Apply the mask to your clean, dry face for 10 minutes.

Step 4: Rinse with lukewarm water before following up with a moisturizer.

#DIY4: The Breakfast Mask

This face mask will give your skin a healthy, natural-looking glow, and it’s gentle enough for all skin types. It has some amazing ingredients, such as egg yolks, which are high in fatty acids and can help moisturise the face, and honey, which can help cure acne. Another fantastic ingredient is olive oil, which is high in vitamins and antioxidants and has been linked to enhanced skin moisturization, anti-ageing benefits, and relief from UV damage.

You’ll need:

1 egg yolk

1 tbsp of honey

1 tbsp of olive oil

half a cup of oatmeal

Instructions:

Step 1: Combine half a cup of oats with 1 egg yolk, 1 tbsp of honey, and 1 tbsp of olive oil (yes, olive oil).

Step 2: Stir thoroughly before applying to your face for 15-20 minutes.

Step 3: Rinse with lukewarm water and moisturise.

#DIY5: The Honey Citrus Mask

This honey and orange-based mask is the ideal quick remedy for brightening dull skin and giving it a lovely glow.

You’ll need:

3 tbsps of freshly squeezed orange juice

1/4th cup of honey

Instructions:

Step 1: Mix together 3 tbsp freshly squeezed orange juice and 1/4 cup honey.

Step 2: Apply the mixture to your face lightly and leave it on for 15 minutes.

Step 3: Rinse with lukewarm water, follow with a moisturizer.

#DIY6: The Cooling Cucumber Mask

Cucumber, one of the most cooling substances available in every kitchen, will not only cool but also hydrate and rejuvenate your skin.

You’ll need:

1/2 cucumber

1 tbsp honey

Milk cream

Instructions:

Step 1: Grate half a cucumber and combine it with 1 tablespoon honey and milk cream (according to the consistency you desire) in a mixing bowl.

Step 2: Apply to your face and let it dry.

Step 3: After 20 minutes, rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water.

#DIY7: The Cocoa Dream Hydration Mask

This delicious, entirely edible mask has three shining stars, all of which work wonders for your face. Avocado is incredibly moisturising, cocoa is a powerful antioxidant that soothes the skin, and honey is antibacterial and anti-inflammatory.

You’ll need:

1/4 of an avocado

1 tbsp cocoa powder

1 tbsp honey

Instructions:

Step 1: Mash 1/4 of an avocado in a small basin.

Step 2: Mash and stir in 1 tbsp cocoa powder and 1 tbsp honey.

Step 3: Apply the mask on clean, dry skin for 10 minutes.

Step 4: Rinse with lukewarm water, then moisturise as per usual.

Hero Image: Courtesy Unsplash; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/@ananyapandey. The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India