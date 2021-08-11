“You are made up of human cells and of billions of bacteria living together in perfect harmony.”

We may be aware of the bacteria in our body, but what about the goodness your skin can benefit from? The journey of discovery by Dr Marie Drago, founder of Gallinée and a member of the French Society of Cosmetic Science, began when she was under heavy treatment for autoimmune disease. With the revelation on the microbiome, her hard work further uncovered the role of good bacteria. Here, she debunks the myth about introducing prebiotic skincare to your skin.

Image credit: Gallinée

What is the microbiome? As stated by Harvard T.H Chan, “The microbiome is labelled a supporting organ, as it plays many key roles in promoting the smooth daily operations of the human body.” Gallinée also states that “our skin is made up of thousands of good bacteria which form the protective layer called the microbiome. If the microbiome becomes unbalanced or stripped away, then your skin becomes inflamed and sensitive.” Basically, these probiotics are living micro-organisms that keep your body healthy.

“Over time, I stopped my treatment and switched to a probiotic and prebiotic-focused diet, which I still do today. It was such a revolution. That’s when I thought if consuming probiotics and prebiotics can do so much for our gut, why is no one taking care of the bacteria on our skin?,” Marie shares.

Best-selling face vinegar toner

We couldn’t agree more. As the founder of the world’s first skin and haircare line, Marie knew the idea was foreign (at the time) to many people. She went back to school – 15 years after the end of her studies – and researched the effects of probiotics on the microbiome as her thesis, which evolved into the heart and soul of the brand today.

Coming from someone who’s currently experiencing redness and sensitivity on the skin, I knew I had to find out more from Marie herself. Check out my interview below to see how you too can get on the road to glowing skin.

All images credit: Gallinée